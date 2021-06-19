High school roundup: Cosby spring sports complete regional dominance

Cosby pitcher Taylor Norton had three hits, drove in a run and struck out 15 in a complete game to lead her host Titans (15-0) to a 10-0 win over Tallwood (Virginia Beach) in the Region 6A softball final on Friday.

Right fielder Laurenne Gallagher had three hits and drove in and scored a pair of runs apiece. First baseman Brooke Tortoriello had three RBIs on two hits, and second baseman Lauryn Richardson had two hits and two runs scored for a Titans team that put up three runs in the first inning, and ended the game on mercy rule with a six-run sixth.

Cosby had 14 hits.

“Right now, we’re getting into real softball,” Titans coach Ray Jeter said. “Four teams left, all the teams are good, it’s going to be fun. I’m interested to see what we can do. Of course, the goal is to win it all. It starts with the next game.”

The Titans, who lost the 2019 Class 6 title game 1-0 in 17 innings, will host Region B champion Osbourne Park (Manassas) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. with the right to host a June 26 Class 6 state championship up for grabs.

6A baseball final

Cosby (14-1) defeated Grassfield 8-0 Friday in the 6A baseball final.