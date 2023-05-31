Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Goochland’s Evan Bernstine won his third consecutive region tennis title, beating Brentsville District’s Bryson Cheney 6-0, 6-0 in the Region 3B final Tuesday at Mary Washington.

Bernstine, a senior, will not set his sights on winning a third straight state championship.

Martina Ribera of Maggie Walker Governor’s School earned the girls 3B crown by topping James Monroe’s Gia McDermott 6-1, 6-1.

Ribera won her quarterfinal match 6-0, 6-0 and her semifinal match 6-2, 6-1.

Boys lacrosse: Atlee was crowned as the Region 4A champion after beating Western Albemarle 21-11 on Tuesday night. Atlee will host Cave Spring on Friday in the state quarterfinals.

Girls lacrosse: Powhatan lost in the region final 17-9 against Western Albemarle. They will travel to Rockbridge County in the state quarterfinals.

Boys soccer: Thomas Jefferson fell to Poquoson 7-0 on Tuesday night in the Region 2A semifinal.

Tabb defeated Petersburg 12-1 on Tuesday in the Region 3A semifinals.

Goochland beat Manassas Park 4-2 in the 3B semifinals in a penalty shootout. Goochland will play at Meridian at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the region final. The Bulldogs also qualified for the state tournament.

Monacan fell to Chancellor 2-1, and Courtland defeated Atlee in Region 4B semifinal games on Tuesday.

Girls soccer: Maggie Walker fell to No. 1 Brentsville Districk 5-1 in Tuesday’s Region 3B semifinal game.

Monacan defeated Eastern View 5-0 and Hanover beat Matoaca 5-1 in the Region 4B semifinals on Tuesday. The Chiefs and Hawks qualified for the state tournament and will battle for the region title Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hanover.