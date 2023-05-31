Boys soccer: Thomas Jefferson fell to Poquoson 7-0 on Tuesday night in the Region 2A semifinal.
Tabb defeated Petersburg 12-1 on Tuesday in the Region 3A semifinals.
Goochland beat Manassas Park 4-2 in the 3B semifinals in a penalty shootout. Goochland will play at Meridian at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the region final. The Bulldogs also qualified for the state tournament.
Monacan fell to Chancellor 2-1, and Courtland defeated Atlee in Region 4B semifinal games on Tuesday.
Girls soccer: Maggie Walker fell to No. 1 Brentsville Districk 5-1 in Tuesday’s Region 3B semifinal game.
Monacan defeated Eastern View 5-0 and Hanover beat Matoaca 5-1 in the Region 4B semifinals on Tuesday. The Chiefs and Hawks qualified for the state tournament and will battle for the region title Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hanover.
Today in sports history: May 31
1938: Henry Armstrong beats Barney Ross for the world welterweight title
1942: Sam Snead beats Jim Turnesa to win PGA Championship
1949: Sam Snead wins the PGA Championship, defeating Johnny Palmer
1983: Philadelphia 76ers sweep LA Lakers to win NBA championship
1987: Edmonton Oilers win their third Stanley Cup
2001: Pat Day becomes the third jockey to reach 8,000 wins
2007: LeBron James scores a career playoff-high 48 points to lift Cavs over Pistons
2008: Usain Bolt sets the world record in the 100 meters
2009: Stephen Cardullo sets tournament record with seven hits in 37-6 rout
2009: Rafael Nadal’s unbeaten run at the French Open ends
2012: Kevin Durant, Thunder snap Spurs' 20-game winning streak