High school scores and the player of the week poll for Oct. 22-23

Scores:
Friday’s results
Abingdon 42, Ridgeview 12
Albemarle 21, Goochland 0
Appomattox 55, Chatham 27
Atlee 48, Armstrong 8
Battlefield 53, Osbourn Park 0
Benedictine 26, Avalon, Md. 6
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 62, Southampton Academy 28
Booker T. Washington 49, Granby 14
Brentsville 28, Riverside 7
Broad Run def. Rock Ridge, forfeit
Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0
Brookville 36, Amherst County 21
Buckingham County 19, Amelia County 13
Buffalo Gap 42, R.E. Lee-Staunton 14
Bullis, Md. 21, Episcopal 0
Carroll County 31, Alleghany 27
Central - Wise 72, Lee High 21
Central of Lunenburg 48, Bluestone 0
Centreville 27, South Lakes 13
Chancellor 46, Caroline 0
Chantilly 21, Oakton 7
Christchurch 20, Isle of Wight Academy 17
Christiansburg 37, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 14
Clarke County 28, East Rockingham 14
Collegiate-Richmond 23, Fork Union Prep 21
Courtland 46, Culpeper 0
Dan River 35, Nelson County 0
Dinwiddie 49, Prince George 8
E.C. Glass 40, Rustburg 12
Frank Cox 31, Tallwood 0
Franklin County 42, William Fleming 35
Freedom (W) 54, Potomac 14
GW-Danville 21, Bassett 7
Gar-Field 13, C.D. Hylton 0
Gate City 42, John Battle 6
George Marshall 26, Langley 21
Giles 21, James River-Buchanan 14
Graham 58, Pulaski County 18
Grayson County 21, Fort Chiswell 7
Green Run 60, Princess Anne 0
Greensville County 52, Windsor 16
Gretna 36, Altavista 8
Halifax County 42, Patrick County 32
Harrisonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21
Hayfield 62, John R. Lewis 0
Heritage-Lynchburg 61, Jefferson Forest 8
Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 13
Hidden Valley 35, Blacksburg 0
Hopewell 28, Meadowbrook 0
Indian River 41, Great Bridge 7
J.I. Burton 34, Castlewood 13
James Madison 34, Westfield 0
James River-Midlothian 40, Clover Hill 20
James Robinson 69, W.T. Woodson 27
James Wood 23, Fauquier 0
Justice High School 40, Washington-Lee 28
K&Q Central 16, West Point 0
Kecoughtan 71, Denbigh 0
Kempsville 33, Bayside 3
Kenston Forest def. The Covenant School, forfeit
Kettle Run 47, John Handley 34
King George 39, Eastern View 0
King William 56, Mechanicsville High School 35
King's Fork High School 56, Hickory 10
Lafayette 45, Jamestown 7
Lake Braddock 34, Fairfax 27
Lake Taylor 40, Glen Allen 34, OT
Lancaster 63, Essex 0
Liberty Christian 49, Liberty-Bedford 14
Lloyd Bird 24, Powhatan 23
Lord Botetourt 36, Northside 15
Loudoun County 28, Independence 7
Loudoun Valley 38, Lightridge 13
Madison County 42, Park View-Sterling 18
Manchester 42, Cosby 7
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. def. Randolph-Macon Academy, forfeit
Massaponax 55, Stafford 26
Matoaca 28, Colonial Heights 6
McLean 28, Herndon 21
Monacan 44, Huguenot 18
Mount Vernon 37, Edison 0
Mountain View 41, Brooke Point 16
Nandua 7, Arcadia 0
Nansemond-Suffolk 33, Norfolk Christian School 7
Narrows 46, Eastern Montgomery 14
North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 0
Northampton 50, Snow Hill, Md. 20
Nottoway 57, Prince Edward County 22
Ocean Lakes 50, First Colonial 14
Orange County 35, Monticello 0
Osbourn 33, John Champe 24
Oscar Smith 51, Nansemond River 13
Parry McCluer 35, Covington 6
Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Hanover 27
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27, Honaker 21
Patriot 52, Freedom (South Riding) 15
Phoebus 43, Woodside 0
Poquoson 49, Bruton 7
Portsmouth Christian 39, Hargrave Military 7
Potomac Falls 20, Briar Woods 7
Radford 42, Floyd County 7
Riverbend 6, Colonial Forge 0
Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 7
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 28, Life Christian 26
Salem 35, Cave Spring 0
Salem-Va. Beach 27, Kellam 13
Skyline 68, Manassas Park 0
Southampton 18, Surry County 6
Spotsylvania 33, James Monroe 6
Staunton River 26, William Byrd 21
Stone Bridge 34, Woodgrove 14
Strasburg 20, Luray 0
Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0
Sussex Central 44, Franklin 14
Tabb 21, New Kent 7
Tazewell 40, Marion 14
Thomas Dale 41, Petersburg 8
Tuscarora 49, Dominion 0
Twin Springs def. Jenkins, Ky., forfeit
Union 49, Richlands 27
Warhill 42, Grafton 0
Warren County 13, William Monroe 3
Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27
West Potomac 36, South County 21
West Springfield 24, Alexandria City 23
Western Albemarle 8, Fluvanna 0, OT
Western Branch 21, Deep Creek 14
Woodbridge 19, Colgan 13
Yorktown 34, Wakefield 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Annandale vs. Falls Church, ccd.
Bath County vs. Craig County, ppd.
Lake Taylor vs. Manor High School, ccd.
Madison County vs. Mountain View High School, ccd.
Middlesex vs. Mathews, ccd.
Saturday's scores
Annandale 21, Falls Church 18
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 54, Bishop O'Connell 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 70, Fredericksburg Christian 41
Blue Ridge School 36, St. Annes-Belfield 24
Broadwater Academy def. Chincoteague, forfeit
Churchland 62, Norcom 14
Menchville 33, Bethel 0
Norfolk Academy 38, Flint Hill School 7
Paul VI Catholic High School 49, Bishop Ireton 13
Saint James, Md. 36, Potomac School 14