High school scores and the player of the week poll for the region quarterfinals
High school scores and the player of the week poll for the region quarterfinals

Patrick Henry’s Camden Byrd ran into the end zone for the Patriots’ third touchdown Friday as Matoaca’s Bryce Yates (left) and Malachi Cook tried to bring him down during the Region 4B quarterfinals.

Player of the week poll:

Vote for the 804 Varsity Player of the Week for Nov. 11-13

This is the final player of the week poll of the 2021 season. Voting ends Monday at 10 p.m.

You voted:

Stories:

Benedictine defensive line 'steps up' as Cadets end St. Christopher's unbeaten season in VISAA semifinal

Patrick Henry goes for the win on fourth down late, and converts to knock off Matoaca

James River edges past Thomas Dale for first postseason win since 2014

Scores:

Saturday's games

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46, Kenston Forest 12

Greenbrier Christian 34, Va. Episcopal 22

Woodberry Forest 20, Episcopal 17

VHSL region quarterfinals

Class 1A

Region D

Twin Springs 36, Eastside 13

Class 2A

Region B

Woodstock Central 35, Madison County 14

Class 3A

Region A

Booker T. Washington 24, Lafayette 22

Class 4A

Region A

Hampton 48, Manor High School 0

Region C

Loudoun County 21, John Handley 6

VISAA Playoffs

Division I

Semifinal

Benedictine 28, St. Christopher's 14

Trinity Episcopal 35, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 14

Division II

Semifinal

North Cross 55, Nansemond-Suffolk 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

VHSL region quarterfinals

Class 6A

Region A

James River-Midlothian 21, Thomas Dale 19

Manchester 59, Ocean Lakes 7

Region B

Battlefield 36, Colonial Forge 14

Freedom (W) 63, Forest Park 0

Osbourn 10, Gar-Field 0

Unity Reed 49, Patriot 35

Region C

James Robinson 52, Alexandria City 13

Lake Braddock 44, Justice High School 19

South County 16, West Springfield 13

West Potomac 37, Fairfax 28

Region D

Centreville 42, Chantilly 25

James Madison 38, George Marshall 6

South Lakes 36, Yorktown 21

Westfield 17, Wakefield 0

Class 5A

Region A

Green Run 60, Tallwood 14

Indian River 35, Bayside 6

Kempsville 41, Hickory 0

Salem-Va. Beach 27, Frank Cox 20

Region B

Nansemond River 18, Kecoughtan 12

Region C

Douglas Freeman 31, Lloyd Bird 26

Hermitage 42, Glen Allen 7

Highland Springs 63, J.R. Tucker 0

Midlothian 42, Mills Godwin 13

Region D

Mountain View 42, Woodgrove 35

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Massaponax 28

Riverbend 26, Albemarle 9

Stone Bridge 50, Independence 20

Class 4A

Region A

Warhill 25, Warwick 14

Region B

Dinwiddie 49, Atlee 14

King George 21, Chancellor 7

Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Matoaca 25

Varina 28, Powhatan 27, OT

Region C

Broad Run 41, Sherando 13

Heritage (Leesburg) 32, James Wood 6

Tuscarora 48, Kettle Run 12

Region D

GW-Danville 63, Orange County 21

Salem 35, Amherst County 0

Western Albemarle 28, Halifax County 7

Class 3A

Region A

Hopewell 54, Lake Taylor 27

York 21, Southampton 6

Region B

Brentsville 49, Warren County 0

Goochland 24, Culpeper 23

James Monroe 35, Skyline 21

Meridian High School 45, Armstrong 0

Region C

Broadway 22, Turner Ashby 7

Brookville 57, Rockbridge County 12

Heritage-Lynchburg 45, Waynesboro 10

Liberty Christian 56, Wilson Memorial 7

Region D

Abingdon 28, Northside 14

Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13

Christiansburg 48, Staunton River 0

Lord Botetourt 41, Hidden Valley 6

Class 2A

Region A

King William 47, Greensville County 16

Nottoway 67, Randolph-Henry 16

Poquoson 42, Brunswick 20

TJHS 7, Amelia County 0

Region B

Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 0

Strasburg 22, Buckingham County 19

Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 7

Region C

Appomattox 40, Gretna 14

Glenvar 56, Patrick County 14

Martinsville 16, James River-Buchanan 13

Radford 47, Floyd County 27

Region D

Central - Wise 43, Tazewell 14

Graham 62, Lee High 32

Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28

Union 62, Virginia High 27

Class 1A

Region A

Essex 49, Rappahannock 6

K&Q Central 28, Colonial Beach 8

Northumberland 26, Washington & Lee 7

West Point 41, Northampton 37

Region B

Central of Lunenburg 57, Surry County 14

William Campbell 14, Sussex Central 12

Region C

Galax 42, Grayson County 7

Giles 47, Eastern Montgomery 16

Parry McCluer 36, Narrows 8

Region D

Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37

Holston 42, Honaker 7

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Twin Valley 12

VISAA Playoffs

Division II

Semifinal

Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Fredericksburg Christian 0

Division III

Semifinal

St. Michael 70, Roanoke Catholic 6

THURSDAY'S GAMES

VHSL region quarterfinals

Class 6A

Region A

Oscar Smith 77, Cosby 7

Western Branch 35, Franklin County 27

Class 5A

Region B

Menchville 12, Norview 6

Class 4A

Region A

Deep Creek 35, Churchland 34

King’s Fork High School 42, Smithfield 0

Region D

Louisa 35, E.C. Glass 14

Class 3A

Region A

Phoebus 46, Tabb 0

Class 1A

Region C

George Wythe-Wytheville def. Covington, forfeit

VISAA Playoffs

Division III

Semifinal

Portsmouth Christian 50, Fuqua School 7

