High school scores and the player of the week poll for the region quarterfinals

Player of the week poll:
Vote for the 804 Varsity Player of the Week for Nov. 11-13
This is the final player of the week poll of the 2021 season. Voting ends Monday at 10 p.m.
Stories:
Benedictine defensive line 'steps up' as Cadets end St. Christopher's unbeaten season in VISAA semifinal
Scores:
Saturday's games
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46, Kenston Forest 12
Greenbrier Christian 34, Va. Episcopal 22
Woodberry Forest 20, Episcopal 17
VHSL region quarterfinals
Class 1A
Region D
Twin Springs 36, Eastside 13
Class 2A
Region B
Woodstock Central 35, Madison County 14
Class 3A
Region A
Booker T. Washington 24, Lafayette 22
Class 4A
Region A
Hampton 48, Manor High School 0
Region C
Loudoun County 21, John Handley 6
VISAA Playoffs
Division I
Semifinal
Benedictine 28, St. Christopher's 14
Trinity Episcopal 35, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 14
Division II
Semifinal
North Cross 55, Nansemond-Suffolk 14
FRIDAY'S GAMES
VHSL region quarterfinals
Class 6A
Region A
James River-Midlothian 21, Thomas Dale 19
Manchester 59, Ocean Lakes 7
Region B
Battlefield 36, Colonial Forge 14
Freedom (W) 63, Forest Park 0
Osbourn 10, Gar-Field 0
Unity Reed 49, Patriot 35
Region C
James Robinson 52, Alexandria City 13
Lake Braddock 44, Justice High School 19
South County 16, West Springfield 13
West Potomac 37, Fairfax 28
Region D
Centreville 42, Chantilly 25
James Madison 38, George Marshall 6
South Lakes 36, Yorktown 21
Westfield 17, Wakefield 0
Class 5A
Region A
Green Run 60, Tallwood 14
Indian River 35, Bayside 6
Kempsville 41, Hickory 0
Salem-Va. Beach 27, Frank Cox 20
Region B
Nansemond River 18, Kecoughtan 12
Region C
Douglas Freeman 31, Lloyd Bird 26
Hermitage 42, Glen Allen 7
Highland Springs 63, J.R. Tucker 0
Midlothian 42, Mills Godwin 13
Region D
Mountain View 42, Woodgrove 35
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Massaponax 28
Riverbend 26, Albemarle 9
Stone Bridge 50, Independence 20
Class 4A
Region A
Warhill 25, Warwick 14
Region B
Dinwiddie 49, Atlee 14
King George 21, Chancellor 7
Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Matoaca 25
Varina 28, Powhatan 27, OT
Region C
Broad Run 41, Sherando 13
Heritage (Leesburg) 32, James Wood 6
Tuscarora 48, Kettle Run 12
Region D
GW-Danville 63, Orange County 21
Salem 35, Amherst County 0
Western Albemarle 28, Halifax County 7
Class 3A
Region A
Hopewell 54, Lake Taylor 27
York 21, Southampton 6
Region B
Brentsville 49, Warren County 0
Goochland 24, Culpeper 23
James Monroe 35, Skyline 21
Meridian High School 45, Armstrong 0
Region C
Broadway 22, Turner Ashby 7
Brookville 57, Rockbridge County 12
Heritage-Lynchburg 45, Waynesboro 10
Liberty Christian 56, Wilson Memorial 7
Region D
Abingdon 28, Northside 14
Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13
Christiansburg 48, Staunton River 0
Lord Botetourt 41, Hidden Valley 6
Class 2A
Region A
King William 47, Greensville County 16
Nottoway 67, Randolph-Henry 16
Poquoson 42, Brunswick 20
TJHS 7, Amelia County 0
Region B
Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 0
Strasburg 22, Buckingham County 19
Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 7
Region C
Appomattox 40, Gretna 14
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 14
Martinsville 16, James River-Buchanan 13
Radford 47, Floyd County 27
Region D
Central - Wise 43, Tazewell 14
Graham 62, Lee High 32
Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28
Union 62, Virginia High 27
Class 1A
Region A
Essex 49, Rappahannock 6
K&Q Central 28, Colonial Beach 8
Northumberland 26, Washington & Lee 7
West Point 41, Northampton 37
Region B
Central of Lunenburg 57, Surry County 14
William Campbell 14, Sussex Central 12
Region C
Galax 42, Grayson County 7
Giles 47, Eastern Montgomery 16
Parry McCluer 36, Narrows 8
Region D
Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37
Holston 42, Honaker 7
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Twin Valley 12
VISAA Playoffs
Division II
Semifinal
Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Fredericksburg Christian 0
Division III
Semifinal
St. Michael 70, Roanoke Catholic 6
THURSDAY'S GAMES
VHSL region quarterfinals
Class 6A
Region A
Oscar Smith 77, Cosby 7
Western Branch 35, Franklin County 27
Class 5A
Region B
Menchville 12, Norview 6
Class 4A
Region A
Deep Creek 35, Churchland 34
King’s Fork High School 42, Smithfield 0
Region D
Louisa 35, E.C. Glass 14
Class 3A
Region A
Phoebus 46, Tabb 0
Class 1A
Region C
George Wythe-Wytheville def. Covington, forfeit
VISAA Playoffs
Division III
Semifinal
Portsmouth Christian 50, Fuqua School 7