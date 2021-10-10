High school scores, stories and the player of the week poll for Oct. 8-9

Player of the week poll
Thursday’s Results
Abingdon 50, Marion 6
Bethel 7, Kecoughtan 0
Franklin County 21, Staunton River 10
Halifax County 45, Magna Vista 26
James Robinson 44, W. Springfield 29
Martinsville 29, Chatham 21
Heritage-NN vs. Menchville, ppd.
Friday’s Results
Altavista 34, Dan River 21
Appomattox 56, Gretna 18
Bassett 67, Patrick County 0
Battlefield 27, John Champe 24
Bayside 29, Tallwood 13
Booker T. Washington 16, Norview 6
Brooke Point 56, Stafford 0
Bruton 50, Arcadia 8
Buckingham County 35, Randolph-Henry 0
C.D. Hylton 12, Osbourn Park 7
Central - Wise 56, John Battle 0
Centreville 21, Chantilly 7
Christiansburg 49, Blacksburg 0
Clarke County 42, Madison County 6
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 56, Massanutten Military 0
Clover Hill 41, George Wythe-Richmond 6
Colonial Beach 40, Rappahannock 16
Culpeper 34, Spotsylvania 21
Dinwiddie 35, Hopewell 20
Douglas Freeman 55, Deep Run 14
E.C. Glass 44, Amherst County 6
East Hardy, W.Va. 53, Bath County 12
East Rockingham 34, Page County 27
Eastern Montgomery 26, Craig County 0
Edison 20, Falls Church 10
Episcopal 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 14
Fairfax 34, West Potomac 14
Fluvanna 28, Monticello 21
Frank Cox 21, Landstown 0
Fredericksburg Christian 80, Fuqua School 0
Galax 41, Fort Chiswell 13
Gar-Field 23, Potomac 12
Glen Allen 42, J.R. Tucker 6
Glenvar 54, Floyd County 0
Gloucester 42, Denbigh 0
Goochland 26, Charlottesville 6
Graham 31, Bluefield, W.Va. 6
Green Run 34, Kellam 7
Greensville County 28, Park View-South Hill 7
Hanover 35, Mechanicsville High School 28
Hargrave Military 52, Fishburne Military 30
Heritage (Leesburg) 20, Broad Run 6
Heritage-Lynchburg 30, Brookville 23, 2OT
Hermitage 34, Meadowbrook 0
Hickory 18, Grassfield 13
Highland Springs 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 28
Holston 19, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 7
Independence 22, Potomac Falls 0
James Madison 46, Oakton 0
James Monroe 6, Eastern View 3
James River-Buchanan 29, Alleghany 0
James River-Midlothian 30, Powhatan 9
Jefferson, W.Va. 33, James Wood 14
John R. Lewis 21, TJ-Alexandria 14
Justice High School 40, Hayfield 27
K&Q Central 60, Mathews 0
Kempsville 36, Ocean Lakes 21
Kenston Forest 58, Chincoteague 6
Kettle Run 41, Fauquier 0
King William 37, Norcom 12
King's Fork High School 31, Deep Creek 16
Lafayette 35, Smithfield 0
Lake Braddock 21, Alexandria City 6
Lake Taylor 33, Mills Godwin 14
Lakeland 24, Nansemond River 8
Lebanon 20, Northwood 0
Lee High 42, J.I. Burton 40
Lord Botetourt 26, William Byrd 12
Loudoun County 49, Dominion 0
Manor High School 12, Granby 7
Massaponax 34, Riverbend 28
Matoaca 35, Petersburg 6
Maury 48, Churchland 13
Meridian High School 48, Warren County 22
Midlothian def. Huguenot, forfeit
Monacan 37, Cosby 22
Mount Vernon 47, Annandale 13
Nansemond-Suffolk 41, Catholic High School of Va Beach 21
North Cross 66, Giles 20
Northside 34, William Fleming 33
Nottoway 42, Amelia County 16
Osbourn 41, Freedom (South Riding) 7
Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 18
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44, Hidden Valley 7
Patriot 36, Unity Reed 0
Paul VI Catholic High School 41, Potomac School 13
Poquoson 24, Jamestown 7
Portsmouth Christian 49, Nandua 3
Prince George 38, Colonial Heights 18
Radford 36, Carroll County 7
Richlands 27, Tazewell 26
Richmond Christian 30, The Covenant School 20
Riverheads 42, Buffalo Gap 0
Roanoke Catholic 44, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 8
Rock Ridge 35, Park View-Sterling 0
Rockbridge County 47, Spotswood 36
Rural Retreat 34, Bland County 8
Rustburg 28, Liberty-Bedford 21
Salem 55, Pulaski County 6
Salem-Va. Beach 47, First Colonial 8
Sherando 23, Liberty-Bealeton 8
Skyline 29, William Monroe 20
South County 62, W.T. Woodson 0
South Lakes 20, Westfield 19
St. John Paul the Great 25, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 18
Stone Bridge 57, Briar Woods 20
Stuarts Draft 42, R.E. Lee-Staunton 20
Surry County 66, Franklin 36
Sussex Central 52, Windsor 6
Tabb 26, Grafton 0
Thomas Dale 46, Henrico 13
Turner Ashby 27, Broadway 21, 2OT
Tuscarora 40, Loudoun Valley 9
Union 28, Ridgeview 21
Varina 42, Armstrong 0
Wakefield 29, McLean 6
Washington & Lee 60, Lancaster 14
Washington-Lee 38, Langley 22
West Point 49, Middlesex 0
Western Albemarle 21, Albemarle 20
Western Branch 14, Indian River 7
Wilson Memorial 47, Fort Defiance 7
Woodberry Forest 28, Collegiate-Richmond 17
Woodbridge 7, Forest Park 6
Woodgrove 38, Riverside 17
York 36, New Kent 21
Yorktown 34, Herndon 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Caroline vs. King George, ccd.
Chancellor vs. Courtland, ppd.
Colonial Forge vs. North Stafford, ppd.
Honaker vs. Virginia High, ppd.
Hurley vs. Grundy, ccd.
Luray vs. Woodstock Central, ppd.
Rappahannock County vs. Isle of Wight Academy, ccd.
Saturday's scores
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 56, Bishop Ireton 14
Atlantic Shores Christian 51, St. Michael 36
Benedictine 48, Georgetown Prep, Md. 7
Blue Ridge School 20, Norfolk Christian School 13
Fork Union Prep 22, Palmetto Prep, S.C. 14
John Handley 36, Millbrook 18
Louisa 44, Orange County 26
Nansemond River 21, Lakeland 20