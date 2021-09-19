 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school scores, stories and the player of the week poll for Sept. 17-18
0 Comments
breaking

High school scores, stories and the player of the week poll for Sept. 17-18

  • 0
20210919_SPO_HERM

Varina's Anthony Fisher stiff arms Hermitage defensive back Ravail Hardy during Friday's game.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Player of the week poll:

Vote for the 804 Varsity Player of the Week for Sept. 17

Which of these top performers should win the Player of the Week award? (Voting ends Monday at 10 p.m.)

You voted:

Game stories:

Manchester wins in all three phases, defeats Powhatan

Douglas Freeman defense stymies Atlee to remain undefeated

Bruising ground game, gutsy onside kick help No. 6 Varina upend No. 5 Hermitage

Saturday's scores

Bishop O'Connell 22, St. John's Catholic Prep, Md. 6

Blue Ridge School 32, Fishburne Military 18

Broadwater Academy 48, Chincoteague 6

Fredericksburg Christian 26, Norfolk Christian School 24

Georgetown Prep, Md. 34, Woodberry Forest 21

Hampton 25, Menchville 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 49, E.C. Glass 42

John Champe 62, Colgan 20

John Handley 56, Skyline 13

Kecoughtan 23, Gloucester 7

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 35, Central Maryland Christian, Md. 28

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 32, William Fleming 28

Potomac School 21, Bishop Ireton 7

St. Christopher's 37, St. Albans, D.C. 6

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49, Flint Hill School 0

Woodside 36, Heritage-Newport News 0

Friday's scores

Abingdon 42, Richlands 0

Amelia County 50, Altavista 7

Amherst County 34, Liberty-Bedford 0

Appomattox 35, Lord Botetourt 14

Atlantic Shores Christian 40, Christchurch 0

Battlefield 24, C.D. Hylton 2

Bayside 35, Kellam 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 60, Brunswick Academy 0

Broad Run 49, Lightridge 7

Broadway 42, Fort Defiance 8

Brookville 68, Jefferson Forest 14

Buffalo Gap 28, East Rockingham 27

Cave Spring 48, Alleghany 8

Central-Lunenburg 49, William Campbell 14

Centreville 46, Wakefield 0

Christiansburg 28, Central-Wise 20

Churchland 33, Booker T. Washington 20

Clarke County 13, Woodstock Central 7

Collegiate 35, St. Annes-Belfield 7

Culpeper 12, Liberty-Bealeton 6

Douglas Freeman 38, Atlee 6

Eastern Montgomery 31, Auburn 0

Eastside 51, Honaker 22

Edison 28, Annandale 7

Fauquier 20, Warren County 0

Floyd County 18, Fort Chiswell 6

Forest Park 13, Briar Woods 6

Frank Cox 37, First Colonial 12

Franklin County 48, Magna Vista 19

Freedom (W) 35, Unity Reed 0

GW-Danville 46, Nation Ford, S.C. 31

Galax 34, Radford 27, OT

Gar-Field 21, Patriot 13

Gate City 34, Marion 8

George Marshall 35, Hayfield 34, OT

George Wythe-Wytheville 27, Carroll County 20, 2OT

Giles 41, Narrows 6

Goochland 27, Armstrong 6

Green Run 40, Salem-Va. Beach 19

Greenbrier Christian 40, The Covenant School 28

Halifax County 55, Park View-South Hill 21

Hampshire, W.Va. 69, Park View-Sterling 37

Hanover 51, Mills Godwin 28

Harrisonburg 25, Orange County 20

Heritage (Leesburg) 32, Tuscarora 27

Hickory 7, Nansemond River 6

Hopewell 36, Henrico 0

Independence 35, Washington, W.Va. 14

James River-Buchanan 34, Covington 32

James Robinson 48, Chantilly 20

James Wood 37, Brentsville 15

Jamestown 13, Grafton 12

K&Q Central 39, Isle of Wight Academy 14

Kettle Run 41, Riverside 21

King George 35, Washington & Lee 0

King William 65, Caroline 6

Lafayette 35, York 24

Lake Braddock 20, North Stafford 19

Lake Taylor 28, Norview 26

Loudoun County 56, Rock Ridge 6

Loudoun Valley 54, Dominion 14

Louisa 33, Fluvanna 0

Luray 21, Page County 12

Madison County 26, William Monroe 24

Manchester 38, Powhatan 6

Martinsburg, W.Va. 26, Highland Springs 25

Martinsville 31, Dan River 28

Maury 63, Granby 0

Meridian High School 28, Langley 7

Middlesex 37, Lancaster 0

Monacan 49, George Wythe-Richmond 0

Mount Vernon 42, John R. Lewis 0

Mountain View 49, James Monroe 7

Nelson County 20, Cumberland 16

North Cross 48, Roanoke Catholic 0

Oakton 30, Yorktown 28

Ocean Lakes 42, Princess Anne 0

Osbourn Park 40, Herndon 14

Patrick County 34, Chatham 28

Patrick Henry-Ashland 34, Deep Run 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62, Lee High 34

Phoebus 48, Bethel 0

Poquoson 14, Tabb 7

Portsmouth Christian 48, Catholic High School of Va Beach 7

Potomac 12, Osbourn 0

Randolph-Henry 16, Surry County 8

Ridgeview 42, Grundy 13

River View, W.Va. 30, Hurley 22

Riverbend 42, Chancellor 20

Riverheads 28, Stuarts Draft 10

Rockbridge County 47, R.E. Lee-Staunton 8

Salem 42, Northside 0

Sherando 49, Musselman, W.Va. 43

Snow Hill, Md. 56, Arcadia 24

South County 28, Westfield 20

Spotswood 23, Charlottesville 7

Spotsylvania 44, Stafford 26

St. John Bosco, Calif. 49, Oscar Smith 0

Staunton River 46, Tunstall 6

Stone Bridge 43, Colonial Forge 7

TJ-Alexandria 24, Manassas Park 0

Thomas Jefferson (Richmond) 25, Greensville County 8

Trinity Episcopal 39, Norfolk Academy 3

Twin Valley 16, Northwood 9

Varina 28, Hermitage 21

West Springfield 34, Washington-Lee 14

Western Albemarle 13, Turner Ashby 0

Western Branch 41, Grassfield 0

Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 18

Woodbridge 21, Massaponax 14

Postponements and cancellations

Bland County vs. Rural Retreat, ppd. to Oct. 8.

Central - Wise vs. Virginia High, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Lebanon, ppd.

John Battle vs. Tazewell, ccd.

Kempsville vs. Landstown, ppd.

Lakeland vs. Smithfield, ppd.

Lloyd Bird vs. Midlothian, ppd.

Manor High School vs. Norcom, ppd.

Paul VI Catholic vs. St. Michael, ppd.

Potomac Falls vs. Millbrook, ppd.

Twin Springs vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Sep 24th.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News