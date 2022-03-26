High school sports scores from Friday, March 25

Softball
Midlothian 8, Monacan 0
MID: Cassie Grizzard 6 IP, H , 11 Ks, 3-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Emma Salzman 2-4, R; Ryleigh Jones 2-2, RBI.
Saint Gertrude's 16, St. Catherine's 4
W: Leah Robinson; L: Oakley Cotropia
STG: Leah Robinson 2 for 4, 3 Runs; L. Wheeler 1 for 1, 3 Runs, 1 RBI, 2 BB; STC: Paxton Raymond 2 for 3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Dresden Mattingly 1 for 3, 1 RBI.
Collegiate 19, Norfolk Academy 6
W: Brennan Harbour; L: Samantha Jacobs
Records: Collegiate 1-4, Norfolk Academy 1-3
COL: Grace Hugo 3-5, 5 runs; Lily Hartley 4-4, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Maria Bonwell 3-4 (2b), 4 RBIs, 1 run; Jordan Gross 2-3, 1 RBI, 3 runs; NA: Samantha Jacobs 2-4, 2 (2b), 2 runs; Sophie Pollio 2-3, 2 RBIs
Baseball
Thomas Dale 6, Cosby 3
W: Swift; L: Anderson; S: Branzelle
TD: C Spears 2-3, 2B 2 RS; J Spiegel 2-3, 3 RBI; C. Swift 5 IP, 10 K's, 1 hit; COS: L Lebron 1-3 2B, 2 RBI, S; Truesdale RBI single.
Douglas Freeman 13, JR Tucker 0
W: Santiago; L: Hinton
JRT: Cole Pegram 1 for 1; DSF: Eddie Allen 2 for 3, 2 Runs, 3 RBI; Jonah Herbert 2 for 2, Run, 2 RBI; Ryder Warren 1 for 1, 2 RBI; Macho Santiago 1 for 1, 2 Runs, BB; Trey Shelton 1 for 1, 2 Runs, BB, RBI
Records: JR Tucker 1-2-1, DSF 4-0
Girls lacrosse
The Hill School 14, St. Catherine’s 10
Goals - STC: Rhoades 4, K. smith 2, K. Richardson 2, Sutton 1, Mancini 1l; HILL: McMurray 4, Am. Nordhoy 3, Orsi 3, An. Nordhoy 2, Coan 1, Lewis 1
Assists - STC: K. Smith 2; HILL: Am. Nordhoy 2, Coan 1, Lewis 1, Barnhart 1
Saves - STC: K. Horner 5
Douglas Freeman 11, Western Albemarle 10
Goals - DSF: Wilson B 4, Moore G 4, Davis E 1, Larkin L 1, Jacoby E 1; WAHS- Hathaway G 3, Florin T 2, Craytor M 2, Stokes M 1, Lanahan S 1, Greene M 1
Assists: DSF: Wilson B 3, Davis E 1, Jacoby E 1
Saves - DSF: Issak 7; WAHS: Wood 6
Records: Freeman 3-0, WAHS- 1-2
Deep Run 15, Mills Godwin 8
Goals - MG: C. Benton 4, Bostian 1, Sylvia 1, Betz 1, Schmidt 1, M. Benton 1; DR: Bowen 5, Sorkin 4, Gentry 2, Swarr 3, Barker 1,
Assists - MG: Bostian 1, Roberts 1, Schmidt 1; Deep Run - Brogan 1
Saves - MG: Stevenson 14; DR: LaBorne 5
Boys lacrosse
St. Christopher’s 7, Episcopal 6
Goals - SC: Harvey 2, McCoy 2, Mack, Herrington, Loupassi; E: Borello 2, McLaughan, Lotuff, Davis, Nelson.
Assists - SC: Stocks, M. 2, McCoy, Herrington, Porterfield.
Saves - SC: Goode 12; E: McElroy 11.
Records: SC 2-4, E 1-3
Collegiate 14, Cape Henry 8
Goals - COL: Fallon 2, Lewis 2, Campbell 2. Marlatt 2, Seevers 2, Beeghly 1, Petty 1, Miller 1, O'Keefe 1; CH: Escalera 4, Kandes 2, Almyer 2,
Assists - COL: Marlatt 2, Beeghly 1, Ronga 1, Lou 1; CH: Todl 2, Keenan 1
Saves - COL: Woodfin 10, Johnsrud 5; CH: McGill 18
Records: Collegiate 4-2, Cape Henry 2-2
Mechanicsville 9, Clover Hill 1
Goals - MECH: Owens 4, Rosenbaum 1, Doss 1, McCready 2, Volles 1; CH: Graves 1
Assists - MECH: Owens 2, Volles 2; CH: McCann 1
Saves - MECH: Williams 17; CH: King 13
Records: MHS 2-0, CH 0-5
Boys tennis
James River 6, Powhatan 3
Singles: Jacob Pfab (P) d. Andrew Kim 6-2,6-3; Jamison Wallace(P) d. Nick Owen6-7(5-7), 6-2, 10-6; David Cho(J) d. Peter Rusin 7-5,6-0; Peter Le(J) d. Noah Lawson 6-4, 6-1; Allen Shepherd(J) d. Kaydon Rogen 6-2,6-3; Ryan Collier(J) d. Isaac Kelley 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Kim/Owen(J) d. Pfab/Rogen 8-0; Wallace/Lawson(P) d. Cho/Shepherd 8-4; Le/Collier(J) d. Rusin/Kelley 8-4
Collegiate 9, St. Anne’s-Belfield 0
Singles: T. Colina d. Humphreys 8-3; Bor d. Xi 8-1; Coleman d. Borches 8-1; Simonton d. Lewis 8-2; D. Colina d. Luza 8-3; Feder d. Brown 8-4
Doubles: T. Colina/Bor d. Humphreys/Xi 10-0; Coleman/Simonton d. Borches/Luza 10-2; Green/D. Colina d. Lewis/Brown 10-6
Deep run 9, Hanover 0
Singles: Z. Fleishman d E. Belote 6-1, 6-2, A. Lee d W.Hart 6-2, 6-2, H. Butterworth d J. Blaser 6-0, 6-0, A. Jun d B. Troussaint 6-0, 6-0, J. Kang d B. Newton 6-1, 6-2, A. Nam d T. Cole 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Fleishman/Butterworth d Belote/Hart 8-3, Nam/Narasimhan d Blaser/Cole 8-3, Jun/Kang d Newton/Loce 8-2
Benedictine 7, Seton 2
Singles: Faraci, M (BCP) d. Rowsie, J 10-1; Lugo, C (BCP) d. Krynitsky, J 10-3; Schoenborn, S (BCP) d. Vander Woude, N 10-1; Schoenborn, A (BCP) d. Vander Woude, P 10-5; Rowsie, J (S) d. Lugo, X 10-2; Olszewski, K (S) d. Mugford, A 10-4.
Doubles: Faraci, M/Lugo, C (BCP) d. Rowsie, J/ Krynitsky, J 8-1; Schoenborn, S/Lugo, X (BCP) d. Vander Woude, N/Rowsie, J 8-8 (7-4); Schoenborn, A/Mugford, A (BCP) d. Olszewski, K/Kohlaas, G 8-3
St. Christopher’s 9, Cape Henry Collegiate 0
Singles: King (STC) d. McGwigen 10-4; Kuhlen (STC) d. Opelman 10-0; Manetas (STC) d. Pooles 10-0; Aghdami (STC) d Smith 10-0; Mitchell (STC) d Whetstone 10-1; Willett (STC) d Duerden 10-0
Doubles: Thompson/Burke (STC) d McGwigen/Opelman 8-0; Fisher/Collingwood (STC) d Whetstone/Wang 8-1; Engel/Caldwell (STC) d Poulos/Smith 8-0
Girls tennis
Deep Run 7, Hanover 2
Singles: A. Hair (DR) d. J. Wood 6-2, 6-2; C. Nam (DR) d. C. Watkinson 6-1, 6-2; R. Kara (DR) d. J. Webster 6-0, 6-2; J. Poythress (H) d. S. Sands 1-6, 6-3, 10-8; A. Perkins (DR) d. K. Tunstall 6-3, 6-3; J. Fleishman (DR) d. I. Mezzenga 6-4, 6-4
Doubles: R. Kara/J. Fleishman (DR) d. J. Wood/J. Poythress. 8-1; C. Watkinson/J. Webster (H) d. Enters/Devakumaran; 8-0 Novak/Grant (DR) d. K. Tunstall/I. Mezzenga 8-6
Golf
Steward School 170, Benedictine 179
9 holes at Independence Golf Course (Par 36)
STEW: O'Hallaron 37, Bardshow 41, Zide 43, Stanley 49; BEN: McLintock 40; Dart 44; Miller 45; Murphy 50.
Records: Steward 1-0, Benedictine 0-2
Woodberry Forest 147, St. Christopher's 152
Woodberry Forest Golf Course (Par 35)
STC: Powell 36, Hall 38, Lange A 39, Jefferson 39; WF: Edwards, T. 36, Edwards, M. 36, Cooper 37, Brown 38
Boys soccer
Massaponax 2, Atlee 1
Goals - MPX: Javon King, Adan Figueroa; ATL: Zach Blaum
Hermitage 5, Glen Allen 1