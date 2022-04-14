High school sports scores from Wednesday, April 13

Boys soccer
Atlee 8, Varina 0
Boys tennis
St. Christopher’s 7, Trinity Episcopal 2
Singles: R. Sancillio (TE) d. Thompson 11-10 (7-2); Engel (STC) d. Mitchell 11-10 (11-9); Fisher (STC) d. Hewitt 10-6; Nedeff (TE) d. Kuhlen 10-8; King (STC) d. Reese 10-3; Collingwood (STC) d. Strickler 10-2
Doubles: Thompson/Fisher (STC) d. Sancillio/Hewitt 8-6; Engel/Burke (STC) d. Mitchell/Nedeff 8-4; Collingwood/King (STC) d. Reese/Strickler 8-2.
Records: St. Chris 7-0, TE 5-2
Powhatan 5, Clover Hill 4
Singles: J. Phab (PHS) d. N. Kim 6-1, 6-1; J. Wallace (PHS) d. T. Gittelman 6-0, 6-2; K. Fetsko (CHHS) d. P. Rusin 6-3, 4-6, 12-10; N. Lawrence (PHS) d. O. Tripathi 6-0, 6-3; J. Lipanovich (CHHS) d. K. Rogers 6-2, 6-4; P. Squarzini (CHHS) d. I. Kelly 6-3, 6-7, 11-9
Doubles: Phab/Rusin (PHS) d. Kim/Gittelman 8-0; Wallace/Lawrence (PHS) d. Fetsko/Lipanovich 8-1; Tripathi/Squarzini (CHHS) d. Rogers/Kelly 8-5
Cosby 8, Clover Hill 1
Singles: C. Coffey (COS) d. N. Kim - 6-0, 6-0; J. Laramore (COS) d. T. Gittelman- 6-3, 6-0; T. Allison (COS) d. K. Fetsko 6-0, 6-0 ; J. Braud (COS) d. O. Tripathi 6-0, 6-0; E. Craze (COS) d. J. Lipanovich 7-6 (11-9), 6-2; N. Villar May (COS) d. P. Squarzini 6-3, 6-0
Doubles: J. Laramore/L. Johnson (COS) d. Kim/Gittelman 6-3, Retired; Fetsko/Lipanovich (POW) d. Z. Laramore/Z. Zombrone 8-1; C. Wade/A. Alcorn (COS) d. Tripathi/Squarzini 8-2
Hanover 9, Mechanicsville 0
Singles: Hart d. Edmonds 6-3, 6-0; Belote d. Butler 6-3, 6-3; Blaser d. Housden 6-0, 6-0; Cole d. Kahn 6-1, 6-2; Toussaint d. Miller 6-0, 6-1; Newton d. Lazear 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Hart-Belote d. Edmonds-Butler 8-5; Blaser-Cole d. Kahn-Miller 8-3; Loce-Mazzenga d. Housden-Farmer 8-3
Records: Hanover 5-2, Mechanicsville 4-2
Varina 5, Henrico 4
Singles: Kovru (H) d. Campbell 9-7; McCarther (V) d. Shah 8-3; Patel(H) d. Martin 8-4; Agarwall(H) d. Peck 8-6; Davidson (V) d. Suresh 8-3; Tamanyon(V) d. Jones8-0.
Doubles: Kovru-Shah(H) d. Campbell-Smith 8-5; McCarther-Peck(V) d. Patel-Agarwall 8-4; Davidson-Tamanyon(V) d. Suresh-Jones 8-1.
Records: Varina 1-2, Henrico 0-3
Collegiate 9, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 0
Singles: T Colina d. Mathur 8-2; Bor d. Ristau 8-0; Coleman d. Kohli 8-0; Simonton d. Prestholdt 8-0; Atiyeh d. Katyal 8-2; D Colina d. Gacad 8-6
Doubles: T Colina/Bor d. Ristau/Prestholdt 6-0; Coleman/Simonton d. Mathur/Katyal 6-0; Green/Feder d. Ristau/Brabham 6-3
Records: Collegiate 5-2, SSSA 2-3
Douglas Freeman 9, Midlothian 0
Singles: Chou d. Fogle 6-1 6-1; Lim d. Bennett 6-0 6-1; Johnson d. Anderson 6-3 6-3; St John d. Marshall 6-0 6-2; Anderson d. Nelson 6-1 6-1; Thorpe d. Chedcati 6-2 6-1
Doubles: Chou-Lim d. Fogle-Bennett 8-1; Johnson-Anderson d. Anderson-Marshall 8-3; St John-Martin d. Nelson-Chedcati 8-3
Records: Douglas Freeman 6-2, Midlothian 2-4
Thomas Dale 9, Petersburg 0
Mills Godwin 9, Atlee 0
Hanover 5, Atlee 4
Atlee 9, Varina 0
Atlee 9, Patrick Henry 0
Girls tennis
Powhatan 6, Manchester 3
Singles: Emma Carter (P) d. Cam Breedlove 6-4, 6-1; Justice Morrison (M) d. Carter Quinn 6-2, 6-0; Erica Roark (P) d. Samantha Sanders 6-4, 6-3; Bailey DeAngelo (M) d. Polly Overboe 6-2, 6-7(4-7), 1-0 (10-6); Zoe Lucas (P) d. Alyssa Hancock 6-1, 6-4; Cara Hancock (M) d. Gianna LaRaffa 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (12-10)
Doubles: Carter / Quinn (P) d. Breedlove / Morrison 8-1; Roark / Overboe (P) d. Sanders / DeAngelo 8-2; Lucas / LaRaffa (P) d. A. Hancock / C Hancock 8-3
JR Tucker 9, Hermitage 0
Singles: Michalopoulou d. Adepegba 8-0; Zhang d. Gurney 8-2; Chandra d. Brindley 8-0; O’Brien d. Collins 8-0; Galichon d. Rodriguez 8-2; Morel d. Albareh 8-5
Doubles: Sun/Hareesh def Adepegba/Rodriguez 8-1; Anderson/Zhang def Gurney/Brindley 8-0; Chandra/O’Brien def Collins/Jozic 8-3
Records: JR Tucker 4-2, Hermitage 0-6
Hanover 8, Mechanicsville 1
Singles: J. Wood d. C. Lowery 6-2, 7-6; C. Watkinson d. M. Davis 6-4, 6-1; J. Webster d. G. Davis 6-3, 6-0; J. Poythress d. M. Vermeer 6-0, 6-0; A. Barlow d. K. Tunstall 5-7, 0-2 (retired); I. Mezzenga d. M. Lavinder 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: Wood/Poythress d. Lowery/M. Davis 9-7; Watkinson/Webster d. G. Davis/O.Barrett 8-2; Mezzenga/D. Woolard d. Vermeer/Barlow 9-7
Atlee 9, Patrick Henry 0
Singles: Hughes d. Goldman 6-0, 6-0; Decker d. Leonardo 6-0, 6-0; Lohr d. Hammond 6-2, 6-4; France d. Toone 6-0, 6-1; Williams d Roland 1-6, 3-6; Yeatts d Otto 2-6, 3-6
Doubles: Hughes/Decker d. Goldman/Leonardo 1-8; Buck/L.Watson d. Hammond/Otto 5-8; K.Watson/Best d. Toone/Roland 2-8
Records: PH 1-3, ATL 3-1
Dinwiddie 9, Prince George 0
Singles: Moore d. Johnson; S. Amato d. Goodwyn 8-0; Walters d. Rodgers 8-0; Culbreath d. Callahan 8-0; Traylor d. O'Hare 8-1; M. Amato d. Christian 8-0
Doubles: Moore-Walters d. Johnson-Goodwyn 8-0; Edwards-Williams d. Rodgers-Callahan 9-7; Partin-Ruddick d. Christian- O'Hare 8-0
Records: Dinwiddie 6-0
Girls lacrosse
Catholic 20, Steward 3
Goals - STEW: Jones 1, Shamus 2; CATH: Spiers 5, Kiser 2, Giarrava 3, Matteo 5, Coss 4, Eckhart 1.
Assists - STEW: Jones 1
Saves - STEW: Jordan 6, Orgain 2; CATH: Kirby 4.
Records: Steward 2-4, Catholic 9-4
Trinity Episcopal 20, Saint Gertrude 5
Goals - TES: C Pollard 4, J Pollard 4, Ryan 4, Schmincke 3, Murphy-Payne 2, Rogerson, Rowe, Schools; STG: Horan 3, Marks 2
Assist - TES: Ryan 4, Jack, Nichols, J Pollard, Roberts, Rowe; STG: Horan
Saves - TES: Jenkins 6; STG: Fricks 2
Records: TES 5-1, STG 2-5
Hanover 21, Clover Hill 2
Goals - CH: Smith, D. 2; HAN: Epperly 11, Malpass 3, Naglic 3, Beasley, Dumville, Greth, A., Griffin
Assists - HAN: Epperly, Langenfeld
Saves - CH: Cabrera 10; HAN: Greth, G. 1
Records: Hanover 4-1, Clover Hill 1-4
Softball
Monacan 1, Cosby 0
W: McKinley; L: K. Brown
MON: M. Ecroyd 1-3, RBI; V. McKinley 7 IP, 2 H, 5 Ks; COS: J. Wise 1-3; B. Talley 1-3.
New Kent 11, Grafton 0
W: Abbie Kegley (6 Ks, 0 BB); L: Emily Nicholas
Highlights: NK- Abbie Kegley 3-3, double, 2 RBI; Kennedy Ziglar 1-1 double, 3 RBI; Mckenna Mueller 2-4, Hannah Perkins 2-4; GRAF: Michayla Holley 1-2, double; Kinleigh Mines 1-2
Records: NK 7-0, Grafton 6-1
Powhatan 10, L.C. Bird 0
POW: Harper 2-3, 2B; Gobble 2-3, 2 RBI; C. Hogston 2-4, 2RBI 2B; M. Johnson 14 Ks, No-Hitter.
Collegiate 15, St. John Paul the Great 11
W: Brennan Harbour; L: Kate Daly
COL: Jordan Gross 3-5 (3b) 3 RS; Harper Murphy 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Mary Ann Zyglocke 2-2, 3 RBI's, 2 RS; SJPTG: Rachel Stuart 3-4 (2b) (3b), 1 RBI, 2 RS; Virginia Weina 3-4, 2 (3b), 3 RBI
Records: Collegiate 4-9, SJPTG 2-3
Mills Godwin 8, Deep Run 0
W: Howe; L: Roberson
DR: Boswell 2B; Zehmer 2 2B; Collier SB; MG: Hubley 2B; Williams HR, 2RBI; Arruda RBI; Dietz RBI; Hiatt RBI; Howe 14 Ks
Records: Deep Run 3-1, Godwin 7-2
Manchester 16, Highland Springs 1
W: Megan Depew
MAN: T. Hendricks 2-3, 5 RBIs, 3 RS; M. Woolfolk 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; R. Koseinski 2-2, RS, 2 RBIs.
Baseball
Goochland 13, Charlottesville 12
W: Gregory; L: Cafferillo
Highlights: G—Chase Breedlove 3-4, 4 RBI; John Summitt 2-3, 3 Runs, Mason Gregory 2-4, 2 RBI, Riley Hite 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 Runs
Records: Goochland 2-4, Charlottesville 0-4
Powhatan 7, LC Bird 1
W: Thomas Cook (7 IP, 11 Ks, BB); L: Fitz-Hugh
Manchester 8, Highland Springs 0
W: Harris; L: Hamiel
MAN: Aiden Harris no-hitter, 11 Ks; Austin Riney 1-2, HR; Jack Brunner 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs
Records: Highland Springs 3-3, Manchester 2-3
Glen Allen 13, Hermitage 1
W: Catlett; L: Cisnerios
HERM: Journette 1-2 RBI; GA: Johnson 3-4 2 HRs, 4 RBIs; Bayles 2-2, HR, 4 RBIs
JR Tucker 5, Patrick Henry 4
W: Hagerich; L: Simmons
JRT: Hagerich 2 for 4, 1B, 2B, RBI; Baish 1 for 1; Ferguson game winning walk-off RBI in bottom of 7th; PH: Atkins 2 for 3, RBI; Kaczmarek 2 for 4, RBI
Records: Tucker 4-3-1, PH 4-1
Mills Godwin 12, Deep Run 6
W: Smyers; L: Gauch
MG: Hudson 3-4, R, RBI; Powers 1-3, 2 R, 2B; Tobin 2-4, 3 R, RBI, 2B; Calveric 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Caraher 1-1 2 R, 3 RBI, 2-R HR; DR: Rizzo 2-4, R, RBI; Gauch 2-3, R, RBI; Seguin 2-3, R
Steward 13, Catholic 6
W: Zach Williams; L: Scott Scourfield
STEW: Andrew Schmeer 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Callan Hartman 2-4, 2 RS; Nate Kumper 2-4, 2 3B, 3 RBI; Michael Moore 1-2, 2 RBI
Records: Steward 8-4, Catholic 6-6