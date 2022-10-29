High school 🏈: St. Christopher's comes alive in fourth quarter to stun Douglas Freeman

There was no strategic adjustment, no magic, and certainly no fire-and-brimstone exhortation.

St. Christopher’s thrilling 20-14 rise-from-the-ashes overtime victory over Douglas Freeman Friday night came down to nothing more than good, solid, old-fashioned, nose-to-the-grindstone football.

“We just started playing better,” said Saints’ coach Lance Clelland as music blared from the PA system at William E. Long Stadium and his guys celebrated with the Saints faithful on the glistening turf.

“We’ve had some tough losses. We have a lot of boys who are inexperienced, but when they start believing together and trusting together, unbelievable things happen.”

So, they do.

Trailing 14-0 early in the fourth quarter and a mere 106 yards of offense through the first three periods on their stat sheet, the Saints came alive.

“We blocked better,” Clelland continued. “We tackled better. We kept pounding the rock. You keep chopping down the tree. Eventually it falls. The boys grew up here tonight. I’m so proud of them.”

Junior quarterback Kahlil Nash engineered the attack that amassed 109 yards of offense and three touchdowns in the final 12 minutes and overtime despite the best efforts of the Mavericks, 7-2 and No. 8 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10.

Despite dealing with two bouts of cramps that had his calves screaming, Nash connected from 5 yards out with Henry Omohundro for the Saints’ first score 5:50 from the end, then scored twice on short runs.

“I was in the moment,” Nash said of his performance despite the pain and tightness which trainer Robin Eldridge treated twice. “I had the power to do that. It was for the team. I thought more about the team than myself.”

Down 14-7, the Saints (6-3) stopped Freeman three-and-out with 3:39 remaining, then traveled 62 yards on 10 plays, the last a 3-yard run by Nash behind his big guys up front and Jack Slokker’s second PAT 26.2 seconds from the end of regulation.

“Things started coming together for us,” Nash said. “We just started slowing down, pacing ourselves. The big thing was effort. We started putting in way more effort.”

The Mavericks had the ball first in overtime. Their first play, a double-reverse pass attempt, resulted in a 10-yard loss. Then, their prospects worsened. Through the final quarter and OT, the Saints allowed them a measly 7 yards on nine plays.

“We’d been studying their plays all week,” said Omohundro, a defensive end in StC’s 5-2 alignment. “We knew what they did. They ran a lot of options. We knew those were coming. We were recognizing their screens. Everybody put it together and did their jobs. Our D-line played out of their minds. A lot of guys came up with big plays. It was an awesome effort.”

On the Saints’ first snap in OT, Michael Farley picked up 3 yards to the 7. On the second, the Mavericks’ defense stuffed him for no gain.

On the third, Nash dropped back as if to pass, spotted an opening, took off running with the Mavericks in hot pursuit, and crossed the goal line just inside the pylon on the right front corner of the end zone.

“Actually, it was a QB draw play,” Nash said of his stunning game-winner. “Fake pass. Drop back. Brandon Jennings had an amazing block. I knew where I was going. I did what I had to do for the team.”

St. Christopher’s……………..0 0 0 14 6 – 20

Douglas Freeman……………0 7 0 7 0 – 14

DF – Martin 35 pass from Bland (Bowman kick)

DF – Lohmann 8 pass from Reece (Bowman kick)

SC – Omohundro 5 pass from Nash (Slokker kick)

SC – Nash 3 run (Slokker kick)

SC – Nash 7 run

RUSHING

SC – Kovanes 12 carries, 38 yards, Farley 9-35, Nash 11-24, Omohundro 2-5, George 1-minus 5.

DF – Martin 14-41, China 5-24, Chizuk 1-4, Bland 15-3, Speidell 1-minus 10.

PASSING

SC – Nash 11 completions, 16 attempts, 0 interceptions, 79 yards. Porterfield 0-1-0-0.

DF – Bland 11-16-0-114. Reece 1-1-0-8.

RECEIVING

SC – W. Jennings 5 receptions, 35 yards, Neely 3-21, Bruno 1-9, B. Jennings 1-9, Omohundro 1-5.