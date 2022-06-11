High school state championship roundup: New Kent softball, Atlee boys lacrosse claim historic titles; Powhatan tennis's Pfab wins singles crown; Cosby softball, James River boys soccer fall in finals

New Kent pitcher Morgan Berg had 10 strikeouts and allowed two hits in a complete-game shutout, region player of the year McKenna Mueller singled and scored a run, and the Trojans’ softball team won its first-ever state championship with a 3-0 victory over Lord Botetourt (Daleville) on Saturday at Spotsylvania High School in the Class 3 softball championship game.

Trojans coach Maria Bates, a former New Kent player, said her program has been state runner-up a handful of times, including last season. So finally getting over the championship hump was particularly sweet for a group that returned six starters from last year’s squad.

“The last three or four years, each year, we get one step closer,” Bates said.

“We’ve kind of been knocking on the door. This is the year that all the pieces fell in place. ... They knew how to handle adversity, they knew how to handle high-pressure scenarios.”

New Kent jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Senior leadoff hitter Norah Murray reached on a bunt, then advanced to second base on a throwing error.

Standout freshman Alline Alexander, who’s hitting about .500 on the season and has made a handful of highlight-reel plays at third base during New Kent’s playoff run, gave the Trojans a lead with an RBI-double.

Mueller advanced Alexander to third on a fielder’s choice, and Berg drove Alexander in on a groundout.

New Kent added an insurance run in the sixth when Mueller led off with a single, Berg advanced her to second on a bunt and freshman Abbie Kegley singled to drive Mueller in and make it 3-0.

The Cavaliers advanced one runner to scoring position all game, and Mueller threw a laser to third base for an outfield assist to stop the runner there in a key third-inning sequence. Bates said the Trojans’ team defense has reached another level this season, and their power at the plate has also been a major boon with 23 home runs collectively.

Also a standout volleyball and basketball player, Bates called Mueller her program’s “rock.”

“Since she came on as a freshman, her leadership has been amazing,” Bates said. “She leads by example.”

After her team recorded the final out, Bates started to contextualize the historic accomplishment.

“I’m just so proud of these girls. Not a lot of people outside our program thought we’d be back this year,” Bates said.

“The girls took that and it made them work harder. It was an incredible season. I love this team so much and I’m so glad we got to experience this together.”

Cosby rallies, falls short of repeat title

Just as they did in the semifinal, Cosby rallied.

The Titans’ softball team clawed back from an early two-run deficit to beat McLean 4-3 at John Champe High in Friday’s Class 6 softball semifinal. In Saturday’s championship game, Cosby once again rallied from an early deficit to take a 5-3 lead into the sixth inning.

But James Madison High (Vienna) put together its own comeback to win 7-6 and deny the Titans their second consecutive Class 6 crown.

“We just couldn’t hang on to it in this last game,” said Titans coach Ray Jeter. “I was really proud that we never gave up. With only two seniors, this was a great experience for the younger players and we hope to play well next year and get another opportunity.”

BOYS LACROSSE

Atlee routs Dominion for historic title

Atlee won the first boys lacrosse state championship in the history of Richmond-area public schools Saturday with a dominant 16-4 victory over Dominion (Loudoun County) in the Class 4 title game at Massaponax High in Fredericksburg.

TENNIS

Powhatan’s Pfab wins Class 4 singles title

Powhatan tennis standout Jacob Pfab captured the Class 4 singles title Saturday at Huntington Park in Newport News with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Lightridge’s Sid Dabhade.

BOYS SOCCER

James River falls to Langley in extra time

James River boys soccer suffered its first loss of the season 3-1 to Langley High (McLean) in the Class 6 final Saturday at Freedom High (South Riding).

“I’m very proud of this team,” said Rapids coach Forsan Radwan. “They have nothing to put their heads down for they had a hell of a season.”

Despite grabbing the first goal of the game early in the second half, the Rapids conceded one in regulation and two in overtime.

With four corner kicks in the first 13 minutes of the contest, the Saxons put the pressure on early.

After a ball was put into James River’s box in the 22nd minute, senior goalie Gabe Renes collided with his own senior defender Dylan Overstreet and a Langley forward. There was a long pause in play as an ambulance came and took Renes to the emergency room to deal with injuries to his face.

Junior Jackson Cherry stepped into goal for the Rapids.

After chasing down a ball on the right side that the Langley left back thought was rolling out, senior forward Pierce Boerner, also an All-Metro basketball player for the Region 6A champion Rapids, used his pace to keep the ball in play, dribbled toward goal and finished the one-on-one opportunity for the opening goal in the 44th minute.

Senior forward Billy Oh equalized for the Saxons in the 61st minute, receiving the ball just outside the box and delivering a beautifully hit first-touch line drive into the back-left corner of the net.

The momentum seemed to shift in the Saxons favor as they peppered several shots toward Cherry following the goal.

Langley scored the game-winning goal two minutes into the first overtime period when the ball bounced into the box and junior forward Aidan Connolly volleyed it into goal. James River senior Jakob Jenigan received a red card in the second overtime period.

With 10 men on the field, the Saxons doubled their lead when junior forward Evan Martin received a square ball in the center of the box and delivered with a one-touch finish.

— Zach Joachim — Joe Dodson