High school state championship week: A roundup of Tuesday's results, who's left standing and when and where they play this weekend

Four baseball, four softball, two boys soccer, two girls soccer, one boys lacrosse and one girls lacrosse team remain alive in the chase for state championships after 27 local programs across classes 3-6 entered the high school playoff fray Tuesday around the Richmond area.

Here's a rundown of Tuesday's results, and of who's left standing with semifinal action slated for Friday and championship games being played Saturday, most in Northern Virginia.

NOTE: Seven local tennis teams were scheduled to play state championship matches Thursday at various locations across the state, look for those results in Friday's Times-Dispatch.

BASEBALL

Class 6: Region 6A champion Manchester was knocked out of the state tournament in a 7-5 loss to Freedom (South Riding), and 6A runner-up Cosby fell to Colgan 5-1.

Class 5: Region winner Glen Allen won Tuesday's quarterfinal against Independence (Ashburn) 4-3 in dramatic fashion involving an Independence error and key RBI-double by Andrew Harris after the Jags entered the final frame trailing 3-1. Region runner-up Douglas Freeman beat Riverside (Leesburg) 4-2. The Jaguars will play Nansemond River (Suffolk) in the semifinals Friday at 10 a.m., and the Mavericks take on Granby (Norfolk) at 1 p.m. Both games will be at Riverside.

Class 4: Originally the No. 10-seed in Region 4B, Monacan's Cinderella run continued Tuesday with a 5-3 win over Grafton (York County), and juggernaut Hanover took care of Warhill (Williamsburg) 10-0. The Chiefs will face James Wood (Winchester) at 10 a.m. Friday, and the Hawks face Jefferson Forest (Bedford County) at 1 p.m., both at Riverbend High (Fredericksburg).

Class 3: New Kent fell to Meridian (Falls Church) 9-4 Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Class 6: Reigning region and state champion Cosby eased past Battlefield (Haymarket) 10-0, while Region 6A runner-up Manchester battled past Woodbridge 9-8 in extra innings. The Titans will take on McLean Friday at 10 a.m., while the Lancers face James Madison (Vienna) at 1 p.m., both at John Champe High (Loudoun County).

Mills Godwin falls in Class 5 quarterfinals

Stone Bridge's Kayla Fekel stymied the home team from the pitcher’s circle and elevated them at the plate, propelling coach Billy Rice’s squad to a 3-0 victory over Region 5C champion Mills Godwin and a berth in the state semifinals Friday in Leesburg.

“I’ll tell you what,” Rice said. “To come into this environment … it was electric. It was so much fun. To come down here [from Ashburn], two-and-a-half hours on the bus, get going, get behind Kayla … I’m so proud of the way they stepped up and got it done.”

Possessing a nasty, high-60’s riseball, Fekel struck out 16, allowed just three baserunners (via walk, error, and bobbled infield grounder that was ruled a hit), and so handcuffed the Eagles that no ball reached the outfield grass.

Region 5C runner-up Clover Hill lost to Woodgrove (Purcellville) 9-0.

Class 4: Hanover beat Grafton 7-1 Tuesday and will play Halifax (South Boston) Friday at 1 p.m. at Riverbend High in the semifinals.

Class 3: Norah Murray and McKenna Mueller both went 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored, Morgan Berg earned the win in the circle with six strikeouts and four hits allowed, and New Kent continued its dominant season with a 3-2 win over William Monroe (Greene County) Tuesday. The Trojans will face Fort Defiance in the semifinals Friday at 10 a.m. at Spotsylvania High.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wildcats come back from early deficit to advance

Deep Run girls soccer moved one step closer to the Class 5 state title after coming back from a one-goal deficit to defeat Potomac Falls 2-1 at home Tuesday night.

Deep Run head coach Steve Chapman earned his 100th victory with the school. Chapman said he told his team to up the intensity after entering halftime down 1-0.

“The biggest thing we said was we need to anticipate earlier and we’ve got to be first to the ball,” Chapman said. “That made the big difference.”

The Wildcats will face reigning state champion First Colonial (Virginia Beach) Friday at 11 a.m. at Briar Woods High (Ashburn). Glen Allen's season came to an end Tuesday in a 1-0 loss to Briar Woods.

Class 4: Region 4B champion Atlee took down Jamestown 2-0, the Raiders advanced to face Broad Run (Ashburn) Friday at 1 p.m. at Chancellor High (Fredericksburg).

BOYS SOCCER

Class 6: James River routed Colonial Forge 6-0 and will face McLean Friday at 11 a.m. at Freedom (South Riding) High.

Class 5: Deep Run defeated Briar Woods in penalty kicks Tuesday, the Wildcats advanced to face Cox (Virginia Beach) Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Riverside High. Clover Hill fell to Riverside 3-2.

Class 4: Though Powhatan and Virginia recruit Parker Sloan lost to Great Bridge, the Indians may have put forth the most valiant performance of Tuesday's action. Playing all of overtime a man down, Powhatan ultimately fell 5-4 in penalty kicks to cap a historic season for region coach of the year Willie Miles' program.

Class 3: Maggie Walker fell to Tabb (York County) 4-0 Tuesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Douglas Freeman books return to state championship

“We’re going to states!!!”

That was the unabashed battle cry of Ella Davis, a key spark plug to the engine that has roared Douglas Freeman girls lacrosse back to the Class 5 state championship after dominating Independence Tuesday night by an 18-8 count in a semifinal matchup.

“I just started doing it this year,” Davis said of her exclamation as the Mavericks returned to their sideline after running across the field to thank their parents. “It’s just something to keep the confidence up for the team and everyone seems to love it.”

Confidence was not an issue for Douglas Freeman (15-1) which, after Independence scored in the first minute of the contest, proceeded on an 8-0 run in just over 10 minutes to establish a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Deep Run lost to Riverside 16-7. The Mavericks will play at Riverside Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for the state championship.

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 6: Cosby fell to Battlefield 6-3, and James River lost to Patriot (Nokesville) by forfeit.

Class 5: Riverside defeated Deep Run 20-9, and Briar Woods edged Douglas Freeman 12-10 in Tuesday's semifinals.

Class 4: Atlee defeated Salem (Salem) 21-11 in last week's quarterfinals and was set to play at E.C. Glass (Lynchburg) in Wednesday night's semifinals. The winner of that game faces Dominion (Loudoun County) in the state title game Saturday at 11 a.m. at Massaponax High (Fredericksburg).