High school state tournament week around the 804: Taking stock of Richmond's spring championship contenders

After going undefeated on its way to a Class 6 championship last spring, Cosby softball faced ample turnover and a brand new challenge heading into this season after graduating a deep and talented senior class.

But coach Ray Jeter's Titans haven't skipped a beat. Cosby defeated Manchester 7-5 in the Region 6A title game Friday, and will be one of 13 local programs hosting state playoff action Tuesday.

"We're not protecting anything. This is a new year, we're chasing something," Jeter said Monday.

"Last year's team cast a big shadow over this year's team. Early, we had to find ourselves. ... They were just young. Once we got everyone on the same page and let them be themselves and show their talent, they started to really play well together."

Freshman pitcher Kam Brown has stepped into a vital role in the circle for the Titans, replacing graduated All-Metro player of the year Taylor Norton (Villanova).

"She's surprised us all, she's come in, accepted that role and developed into a really nice pitcher," Jeter said of Brown.

"She's matured since the very first game exponentially, and she's just trusting the process."

Sophomore shortstop Ellie Talley hit a go-ahead, RBI-double in the fourth inning Friday. She played third base last year as a freshman, and gained valuable experience which Jeter said has helped her take on a leading role this spring playing her more natural position.

"She can probably play anywhere on the field and see success," Jeter said of Talley, who has led off for the Titans and runs the bases with aplomb, putting constant pressure on the opposing defense.

"She's been awesome to coach this year, a true team player, she works extremely hard."

Junior first baseman Jessica Purgason and senior catcher Alex DiNardo have been catalysts as well. Purgason leads the team in average, hits and RBIs. DiNardo moved behind the plate this season after the graduation of first-team All-Metro catcher Leah Butts and developed a strong report with Brown as battery mates.

Cosby will welcome 6B runner-up Battlefield at 4 p.m., and the Lancers travel to 6B winner Woodbridge for a 6 p.m. first pitch.

Here's a look at the 27 local teams involved in spring state playoff action during a jam-packed Tuesday around the 804:

Baseball

Class 6: Region 6A champion Manchester will host 6B runner-up Freedom (South Riding) Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Class 6 quarterfinals, while 6A runners up Cosby travel to 6A champs Colgan (Manassas) with first pitch slated for 6 p.m.

Class 5: Region 5C winner Glen Allen will host 5D runner-up Independence (Ashburn) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Class 5 quarterfinals, and 5C runner-up Douglas Freeman will play at 5D champion Riverside (Leesburg) at 6 p.m.

Class 4: Region 4B champion Hanover will host 4A runner-up Warhill (Williamsburg) at 7 p.m. in Tuesday's quarterfinals, with 4B runner-up Monacan looking to keep its Cinderella run alive in the state quarterfinals at 3 p.m. at 5A winner Grafton (Yorktown).

Class 3: Region 3A champion New Kent will host 3B runner-up Meridian (Falls Church) Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Softball

Class 5: Mills Godwin rode a power surge at the plate to victory in the Region 5C championship over Clover Hill. The Eagles host 5D runner-up Stone Bridge Tuesday at 6 p.m., while the Cavaliers are at 5D champ Woodgrove (Purcellville), also at 6 p.m.

Class 4: Hanover beat King George in the 4B championship, the Hawks will host 4A runner-up Grafton Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.

Class 3: Reigning state runner-up New Kent won its third consecutive Region 3A title and will host William Monroe (Greene County) Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.

Boys lacrosse

Class 5: Douglas Freeman hosts 5D runner-up Briar Woods (Ashburn) Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the state semifinals, with Deep Run traveling to 5D champs Riverside for a 5:30 p.m. start time on the other side of the bracket.

Class 4: Atlee advanced through the state quarterfinals with a 21-11 victory over Salem. The Raiders will play at E.C. Glass (Lynchburg) in the semifinals Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Class 5: Douglas Freeman and Deep Run are on opposite sides of the Class 5 semifinals. The region winner and reigning state champion Mavericks host Independence (Ashburn) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and the Wildcats travel to Riverside (Leesburg) for a 7:30 start.

Boys soccer

Class 6: Region 6A champions James River host 6B runner-up Colonial Forge (Stafford) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a state quarterfinal matchup.

Class 5: Region 5C champion Clover Hill hosts 5D runner-up Riverside Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., while 5C runner-up Deep Run play at 5D champion Briar Woods, with kickoff slated for 5:30.

Class 4: Region 4B runner-up Powhatan and Virginia recruit Parker Sloan will look to keep the Indians' historic season alive Tuesday in an 8 p.m. quarterfinal match at 4A champion Great Bridge (Chesapeake).

Class 3: Region 3B runner-up Maggie Walker will play at 3A champion Tabb (York County) Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Class 5: Deep Run defeated Glen Allen on penalty kicks to capture a Region 5C title Friday. The Wildcats will host 5D runner-up Potomac Falls (Potomac) 6 p.m. Tuesday in the state quarterfinals, while the Jaguars travel to 5D champion Briar Woods for a 7:30 kickoff.

Class 4: Sophomore forwards Brooke Davidson and Brooke Matthews scored to lead Atlee past Mechanicsville 2-0 in the Region 4B title match. The Raiders will host 4A runner-up Jamestown Tuesday at 7 p.m., while the Mustangs travel to 4A winner Smithfield, also at 7.

Note: Look out for more state tennis and track and field coverage in this week's Times-Dispatch and online at 804varsity.com.