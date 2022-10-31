High school 🏈 Top 10 for Week 11: Titans cap historic regular season, Hawks, Cadets move up, top four stay unbeaten ahead of showdowns

T-D Top 10 for Week 11

Ranking. Team (Record, previous ranking)

1. Highland Springs (9-0, 1)

2. Varina (9-0, 2)

3. Thomas Dale (9-0, 3)

4. Dinwiddie (9-0, 4)

5. Trinity Episcopal (9-0, 5)

6. Manchester (8-1, 6)

7. Midlothian (8-1, 7)

8. Hanover (7-2, 10)

9. L.C. Bird (6-3, 9)

10. Benedictine (6-3, --)

Also receiving votes: Douglas Freeman (7-2, 8), St. Christopher’s (6-3, --), Glen Allen (5-4, --), Hermitage (5-4, --)

Week 10 rundown

Benedictine fell to St. Michael 20-15, but Richmond recruit TJ Baldwin and North Carolina commit Joel Starlings lead the Cadets back into our rankings at No. 10 after the Prep League received a boost from St. Christopher’s 20-14 overtime win at previous No. 8 Douglas Freeman.

Quarterback Kahlil Nash scored the game-winner for the Saints, who were led Henry Omohundro with 10 tackles and a touchdown reception.

High school 🏈: St. Christopher's comes alive in fourth quarter to stun Douglas Freeman “Actually, it was a QB draw play,” Nash said of his stunning game-winner. “Fake pass. Drop back. Brandon Jennings had an amazing block. I knew where I was going. I did what I had to do for the team.”

Jashaun Amin caught a 40-yard touchdown and threw a 17-yard score to Rashad Lewis Jr. as No. 9 L.C. Bird fell to Thomas Dale 32-21 in the Battle of Chester.

Defeated by only our top-two-ranked teams this season, Hanover jumps up two spots to No. 8 after Beau Sahnow and Cole Elrod continued to put up big numbers in the passing, rushing and receiving games as their Hawks defeated Henrico 48-27.

Midlothian has reached eight wins in the regular season for the first time since 1986 after the No. 7 Trojans beat Powhatan 23-6 behind four interceptions from its lockdown defense and 146 rushing yards and three touchdowns from star running back Ashby Berry.

Midlothian gets to eight wins for the first time since 1986 The Midlothian High football team won a playoff game for the first time last season, part of…

Devin Bryant, Corey Holland and Kyree Richardson all had big days and found the end zone in No. 6 Manchester’s 56-0 win over Huguenot.

Trinity Episcopal won its first Prep League title and finished off its first undefeated regular season in program history as Trey Grant had a monster day with 276 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries for the No. 5 Titans.

Raphael Tucker rumbled 18 times for 105 yards and three touchdowns, Zalen Wiggins returned a kickoff 75 yards to the house, and Adrian Parson returned a blocked punt 52 yards to the end zone to lead No. 4 Dinwiddie to its ninth blowout victory of the season ahead of a marquee Central District showdown with No. 3 Thomas Dale Friday night at Dinwiddie.

The Knights remained unbeaten with the road win over their county rivals behind rugged performances from linebackers CJ Milazzo, Brandan Cammarasana and Zakarai Sands, plus some late-game heroics by quarterback Ethan Minter.

Gracyn Ross had more than 300 yards of offense and three touchdowns for Patrick Henry, which almost knocked off No. 2 Varina.

But the Blue Devils escaped Ashland still undefeated after Myles Derricott hit Kaveion Keys for a key 44-yard pass and catch to set up Tae’mon Brown’s game-tying touchdown, and Brown added another rushing score in OT to give Varina a 27-21 victory ahead of Thursday’s East End showdown at James E. Dawkins Stadium.

That game against No. 1 Highland Springs is already sold out. The Springers beat Atlee 67-7 behind 100-yard rushing days from Aziz Foster-Powell and Eli Williams plus a 69-yard pick-6 from Alim Foster-Powell.

Updated VHSL region ratings

REGION 2A

1. Thomas Jefferson 24.2 2. Poquoson 23.4 3. King William 23.1 4. Greensville 21.78 5. Nandua 19.3 T6. Brunswick 18.78 T6. Amelia County 18.78 7. Bruton 18.3 8. Nottoway 17.78

*Playoff cut line*

9. Randolph-Henry 17 10. Prince Edward 16.2 11. John Marshall 12.89 12. Arcadia 12.1 13. Windsor 11

REGION 3A

1. Phoebus 31.3 2. Lake Taylor 28.4 3. Lafayette 27.6 4. I.C. Norcom 25.4 5. Hopewell 24.4 6. Southampton 24.3 7. Colonial Heights 23.56 8. York 23.1

*Playoff cut line*

9. New Kent 22.2 10. Petersburg 22 11. Booker T. Washington 18.4 12. Tabb 17.78 13. Lakeland 15.78

REGION 4B

1. Varina 30.67 T2. King George 30 T2. Dinwiddie 30 4. Hanover 27.78 5. Eastern View 26.7 6. Matoaca 25.11 7. Powhatan 24.4 8. Patrick Henry-Ashland 24

*Playoff cut line*

9. Courtland 21.56 10. Monacan 21.4 11. Spotsylvania 20.3 12. Henrico 19.1 13. Atlee 18.78 14. Mechanicsville 18.67 15. Huguenot 17.56 16. George Wythe 17 17. Chancellor 15.56

REGION 5C

1. Highland Springs 34.2 Midlothian 29.1 3. L.C. Bird 27.4 T4. Hermitage 26.1 T4. Douglas Freeman 26.1 6. Glen Allen 25.89 7. Mills Godwin 24.89 8. Prince George 20.1

*Playoff cut line*

9. J.R. Tucker 19.78 10. Clover Hill 19.56 11. Meadowbrook 19.1 12. Deep Run 17.67

REGION 6A

1. Oscar Smith 35.25 2. Thomas Dale 33.66 3. Manchester 32.11 4. Western Branch 30.6 5. Franklin County 29.2 T6. Kellam 24.4 T6. Cosby 24.4 8. James River-Chesterfield 23.88

*Playoff cut line*

9. Landstown 22.67 10. Grassfield 20.89 11. Ocean Lakes 20.4

Week 11 schedule

Thursday

Highland Springs at Varina, 7 p.m.

King & Queen Central at King William, 7

Friday

Collegiate at St. Christopher’s, 6 p.m.

Benedictine at Saint John Paul the Great, 7

Hanover at Atlee, 7

Mechanicsville at Patrick Henry, 7

Thomas Dale at Dinwiddie, 7

New Kent at Smithfield, 7

Prince George at Hopewell, 7

Goochland at Louisa County, 7

Matoaca at Meadowbrook, 7

Colonial Heights at Petersburg, 7

Deep Run at Hermitage, 7

Lake Taylor at J.R. Tucker, 7

Glen Allen at Douglas Freeman, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Mills Godwin, 7

Powhatan at Cosby, 7

Clover Hill at L.C. Bird, 7

James River at Midlothian, 7

Manchester at Monacan, 7

Saturday

George Wythe at Huguenot, 1 p.m.