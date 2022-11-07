High school 🏈 Top 10: Local playoff field set. Springers, Generals unanimous at 1, 2.

Final regular-season T-D Top 10 of 2022

Ranking. Team (Record, previous ranking)

1. Highland Springs (10-0, 1)

2. Dinwiddie (10-0, 4)

3. Trinity Episcopal (9-0, 5)

4. Varina (9-1, 2)

5. Thomas Dale (9-1, 3)

6. Manchester (9-1, 6)

7. Midlothian (9-1, 7)

8. Hanover (8-2, 8)

9. L.C. Bird (7-3, 9)

10. Benedictine (7-3, 10)

Also receiving votes: Douglas Freeman (8-2)

Week 11 rundown plus playoff matchups

No. 10 Benedictine defeated St. John Paul the Great 57-0 to finish 7-3 and earn the No. 2 seed in VISAA Division I, setting the Cadets up for a marquee local showdown with third-seeded St. Christopher’s in the state semifinals. Benedictine defeated St. Chris 26-10 on Oct. 1.

Jashaun Amin’s No. 9-ranked L.C. Bird outfit took care of Clover Hill 21-0 to finish 7-3 and earn the No. 3 seed in Region 5C. The Skyhawks will host six-seeded Hermitage in a fun first-round clash.

Grady Fahed amassed 12 tackles and caught a 45-yard touchdown to lead No. 8 Hanover past county rival Atlee 30-22 despite a big game from Raiders receiver Tae Gilpin. The Hawks finished 8-2 to claim the No. 4 seed in Region 4B, they’ll host No. 5 Eastern View in the first round.

Cooper Meads completed 9 of 17 pass attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 7 Midlothian to a 30-14 Coal Bowl victory over James River. The Trojans have won nine games for the first time since 1975, they are the No. 2 seed in Region 5C and are set to host No. 7 Glen Allen at a sure-to-be jumping Poates Stadium.

Devin Bryant’s monster day on the ground helped No. 6 Manchester escape a wild contest with Monacan that included four ties. The Lancers won 38-31 as Bryant rushed 21 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Winners of nine straight, Manchester is the No. 3 seed in Region 6A and will host No. 6 Cosby in an all-Dominion District matchup after Nazir Coley and Ryland Elliott found the end zone to help the Titans knock off Powhatan 22-16.

Running back Brandon Rose found the end zone twice, but Thomas Dale took its first loss of the season and drops down to No. 5 after falling to Dinwiddie 63-23. The Knights are the No. 2 seed in Region 6A and will host James River.

Standout freshman lineman JaySean Richardson was a disruptive force in No. 4 Varina’s 29-0 loss to East End rival Highland Springs. The Reigning Class 4 champs finished 9-1, they are the No. 3 seed in Region 4B and will host No. 6 Matoaca.

Trinity Episcopal was idle, but the Prep League champs jump up to No. 3 due to Dale and Varina’s losses. Cam Fleming, Trey Grant, Elijah Rainer and company are the top seed in VISAA Division I, so the road to the state’s private school crown goes through Pittaway Drive. Sam Mickens’ Titans host The Potomac School in the semifinals looking to defend their championship.

Rising sophomore star Harry Dalton ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 151 yards as Billy Mills’ Dinwiddie outfit made a resounding statement with a blowout win over previously unbeaten Dale. The unanimous No. 2-ranked Generals are the top seed in Region 4B and will host No. 8 Powhatan.

Safety Lance Nelson Jr.’s Highland Springs defense looked an immovable object and Aziz Foster Powell found the end zone twice as the unanimous No. 1 team in the Richmond area and state of Virginia turned heads with their shutout victory over the Blue Devils. Khristian Martin, Takye Heath, Braylon and Brennan Johnson and company are Region 5C’s top seed and are set to host No. 8 Prince George.

Also receiving votes this week is Douglas Freeman, the Mavericks finished 8-2 to secure the No. 4 seed in Region 5C and set up a first-round matchup with No. 5 Mills Godwin.

Local playoff field

REGION 2A

No. 8 Bruton (5-5) at No. 1 King William (7-3)

No. 7 Amelia County (5-5) at No. 2 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (7-3)

No. 6 Nandua (6-4) at No. 3 Poquoson (6-4)

No. 5 Brunswick (5-5) at No. 4 Greensville County (8-2)

REGION 3A

No. 8 York (7-3) at No. 1 Phoebus (10-0)

No. 7 Colonial Heights (6-4) at No. 2 Lafayette (9-1)

No. 6 Hopewell (6-4) at No. 3 Lake Taylor (9-1)

No. 5 Southampton (8-2) at No. 4 I.C. Norcom (7-3)

REGION 4B

No. 8 Powhatan (6-4) at No. 1 Dinwiddie (10-0)

No. 7 Patrick Henry-Ashland (6-4) at No. 2 King George (10-0)

No. 6 Matoaca (6-4) at No. 3 Varina (9-1)

No. 5 Eastern View (8-2) at No. 4 Hanover (8-2)

REGION 5C

No. 8 Prince George (1-9) at No. 1 Highland Springs (10-0)

No. 7 Glen Allen (5-5) at No. 2 Midlothian (9-1)

No. 6 Hermitage (6-4) at No. 3 L.C. Bird (7-3)

No. 5 Mills Godwin (6-4) at No. 4 Douglas Freeman (8-2)

REGION 6A

No. 8 Kellam (4-6) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (8-1)

No. 7 James River-Chesterfield (4-6) at No. 2 Thomas Dale (9-1)

No. 6 Cosby (5-5) at No. 3 Manchester (9-1)

No. 5 Franklin County (6-4) at No. 4 Western Branch (8-2)

REGION 3B

No. 8 James Monroe (2-8) at No. 1 Brentsville District (9-1)

No. 7 Goochland (3-7) at No. 2 Skyline (5-5)

No. 6 Culpeper County (3-7) at No. 3 Warren County (5-5)

No. 5 Caroline (4-6) at No. 4 Armstrong (4-6)

VISAA Division I

No. 4 The Potomac School (6-2) at No. 1 Trinity Episcopal (9-0)

No. 3 St. Christopher's (7-3) at No. 2 Benedictine (7-3)

NOTE: Most playoff gamed are scheduled for Friday, though weekend rain in the forecast has already prompted some schools (Hanover-Eastern View, Dinwiddie-Powhatan) to move games up to Thursday.