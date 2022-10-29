High school 🏈 Week 10: Local game stories and summaries, plus scores from around the state

Collegiate football coach Mark Palyo, who led the Cougars program for 16 years, will retire at the end of the season, the school announced in a Friday press release.

After two stints in the late 80s and early 2000s as an assistant to Charlie McFall, Palyo took over the program in 2006 and has since amassed an 89-55 record, including four Prep League titles and two VISAA Division I championships in '07 and '16.

He will continue to coach Collegiate (4-4) for its final two games, Saturday at home at 1 p.m. against Norfolk Academy (3-4) and next Friday at St. Christopher's (6-3) at 6 p.m.

Collegiate is currently the No. 6-rated team in VISAA Division I at 6.63, so it's unlikely the Cougars make the four-team playoff field, though winning out could give them an outside shot.

“It's almost impossible for me to begin to describe the impact Coach Palyo has had on me and countless others that have come through Collegiate, and more, specifically the football program,” said Luke Walker (Class of 2012), who played as a wide receiver, running back and linebacker for Palyo, in the school's release.

Palyo will remain at the school as a teacher and Upper School Dean of Students. The release said Collegiate is currently searching for its new head coach, and plans to make an announcement after the completion of the season.

“We are excited about the foundation that Mark laid,'' said director of athletics Andrew Stanley. “The future of Collegiate football is bright because of Mark’s work.”

Friday's local games

St. Christopher's 20, No. 8 Douglas Freeman 14, OT

High school 🏈: St. Christopher's comes alive in fourth quarter to stun Douglas Freeman “Actually, it was a QB draw play,” Nash said of his stunning game-winner. “Fake pass. Drop back. Brandon Jennings had an amazing block. I knew where I was going. I did what I had to do for the team.”

No. 7 Midlothian 23, Powhatan 6

Midlothian gets to eight wins for the first time since 1986 The Midlothian High football team won a playoff game for the first time last season, part of…

No. 2 Varina 27, Patrick Henry 21, OT

Colonial Heights 28, Thomas Jefferson 13: Kenyez Mungro Johnson caught a 24-yard touchdown, blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone, ZaMarion Mason threw for two TDs and ran for another, and their Colonials (5-4) continued a resurgent season with a statement home win over Thomas Jefferson (7-2).

CH jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after the Mason-to-Johnson connection opened the game, then Johnson's blocked punt for a touchdown gave the Colonials a two-score cushion.

Teejay answered in the second quarter when quarterback Quinton Wallace carried into the end zone from 25 yards out, but Mason's 13-yard TD strike to Will Cimburke came just 1:15 later to put the Colonials up 20-6.

Dashawn Stovall's 6-yard TD run for the Vikings made it a one-score game at halftime. But Mason added a 6-yard TD run followed by a Daviyon Warner run for the 2-point conversion, and the Colonials defense pitched a second-half shutout of the typically explosive Teejay attack to seal the win.

Mason completed 6 of 9 pass attempts for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed 12 times for 104 yards and another score. Ricardo Trinidad carried 15 times for 81 yards. Johnson caught two passes for 44 yards, Cimburke two for 19 yards.

Johnson was in on five tackles, including one for a loss. Warner finished with four solo tackles and five assisted, plus one for a loss and an interception. Trinidad was in on five tackles and picked off a pass. Isaiah Taylor was in on nine tackles, Nick Sprinkle was in on eight and Andrew Madren was in on seven tackles including one for a loss.

Colonial Heights came into the game tied with New Kent for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Region 3A field. A win at Petersburg in their season finale would likely vault the Colonials into the playoffs. Teejay remains in a good position to earn the No. 1 or at worst the No. 2 seed in Region 2A.

No. 10 Hanover 48, Henrico 27: Beau Sahnow and Cole Elrod put up big numbers in the passing, rushing and receiving games, Dillon Honeycutt had three tackles for losses and their Hawks (7-2) earned a road win over the Warriors (2-8) in Henrico's season finale.

Sahnow completed 9 of 19 pass attempts for 137 yards and a touchdown, carried 19 times for 107 yards and four touchdowns, and added three receptions for 66 yards.

Not to be outdone in a similarly versatile role, Elrod completed 5 of 7 pass attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown, rushed 15 times for 109 yards and a score, and caught six passes for 117 yards and a TD.

TJ Wingfield added 15 carries for 71 yards and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass. Defensively, Zach Tyler was in on four tackles and had two pass breakups. Malachi Madden had an interception, and Elrod added three solo tackles. Honeycutt and Hayden Brewster registered a sack apiece.

Hanover entered the game as the No. 4 seed in Region 4B and will likely remain there heading into its season finale at Atlee, while Henrico will miss the playoffs.

No. 1 Highland Springs 67, Atlee 7: Five Springers scored on the ground and two found the end zone through the air as the area and state's top-ranked team kept rolling with a home win over the Raiders (2-7) to move to 9-0 ahead of next Thursday's East End showdown at unbeaten Varina.

Aziz Foster-Powell and Eli Williams both eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground. Foster-Powell found paydirt once, Williams twice, and Darius Taylor, Caron Ferguson and Germaine Staton added rushing touchdowns of their own.

Springers quarterback Khristian Martin completed 8 of 12 pass attempts for 163 yards and three touchdowns, one to Foster-Powell, and one apiece to Virginia Tech recruits Takye Heath (four catches, 83 yards) and Braylon Johnson.

Alim Foster-Powell added a 69-yard interception returned for a touchdown. Highland Springs currently holds the No. 1 seed in the Region 5C playoff field by a probably insurmountable margin, even if they were to lose to Varina. The Raiders look to be out of a crowded Region 4B playoff picture.

Hopewell 27, Matoaca 17: Running back Camden Hunt rumbled 20 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Mason Cumbie added a pair of rushing TDs of his own and their Blue Devils (5-4) earned a key Central District road victory over the Warriors (5-4).

Hunt carried in from 4 yards out to begin the scoring, but a pair of Ryley Justus-to-Paul Lewis touchdown connections game Matoaca a 14-6 lead. Cumbie's 12-yard TD run and Hunt's 2-point conversion knotted things up at 14-14 as the first quarter ended, and Jon Gates kicked a 25-yard field goal to give the Warriors a 17-14 advantage at the break.

But the Hopewell defense buckled down to pitch a second-half shutout, and after a scoreless third quarter, Hunt and Cumbie added their second scores to put the game away. The Blue Devils rushed for 244 yards and held the Warriors to 99 yards on the ground. But Hopewell generated just 19 yards through the air to Matoaca's 277.

Patrick Scott racked up eight tackles, and Donovan Cooper and Cortaz Cheatham registered an interception apiece to lead Hopewell's defensive effort.

Gavin Hall had nine tackles, and Caleb Williams had six tackles to lead Matoaca defensively. Lewis finished with three catches for 113 yards and the two scores, and Dillon Newton-Short continued his standout season with nine catches for 131 yards. Justus completed 16 of 35 pass attempts for 277 yards, two TDs and two INTs.

The win is a huge one for Hopewell, which entered the week as the No. 7 seed in Region 3A's eight-team playoff field. Matoaca entered the week as Region 4B's No. 5 seed. Both teams should be playoff-bound with wins in their final games.

King William 48, West Point 0: Tre Robinson, Monta Roane, Kaleb Shelton and Joe Isaac had first-quarter touchdowns as the Cavaliers (6-3) pulled away early in the 63rd edition of the Battle of Route 30 at home against the Pointers (5-4).

Robinson, who caught an 8-yard TD pass from Shelton in the first period, added a 70-yard punt returned for a touchdown in the second before Isaac scored his second TD on the ground.

The Cavaliers defense held the Pointers to five first downs, and capped the win with a 39-yard interception returned for a TD by Caron Washington, the only score of the second half.

The Cavaliers entered the game as the No. 3 seed in Region 2A's playoff field, and a win over King & Queen (8-1) in Thursday's regular-season finale could see them vie for a top-two seed.

Petersburg 40, Prince George 14

Orange County 33, Goochland 15

Mecklenburg County 42, John Marshall 0

Glen Allen 43, Deep Run 7

Mills Godwin 35, J.R. Tucker 0

Monacan 35, Clover Hill 14

New Kent 62, Jamestown 7

Cosby 45, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 44, Broadwater Academy 12

Saturday's local games

St. Michael at Benedictine, 1 p.m.

Norfolk Academy at Collegiate, 1

No. 3 Thomas Dale at No. 9 L.C. Bird, 1

No. 5 Trinity Episcopal at Woodberry Forest, 2

Thursday's local games

No. 4 Dinwiddie 50, Meadowbrook 12: Raphael Tucker rumbled 18 times for 105 yards and three touchdowns, Zalen Wiggins returned a kickoff 75 yards to the house, and Adrian Parson returned a blocked punt 52 yards to the end zone to lead the Generals (9-0) past the Monarchs (1-8).

Marquis Smith caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dinwiddie quarterback Harry Dalton, who finished 9-of-14 passing for 111 yards and a TD. Chris Drumgoole was the leading receiver with four catches for 59 yards. Wiggins added a 10-yard TD run.

Trey McBride led the Generals defensively with two tackles for losses, Drumgoole forced and recovered a fumble and Quentin Mankin intercepted a pass.

Dinwiddie has won every game this year by at least four touchdowns, and entered the game tied with Varina for the top seed in Region 4B. The Generals conclude their regular season with by far their tallest test yet, a home matchup with No. 3 Thomas Dale (8-0) on Friday.

No. 6 Manchester 56, Huguenot 0: The Lancers (8-1) racked up 389 yards of offense behind big days from Devin Bryant, Corey Holland and Kyree Richardson in a home win over the Falcons (0-9).

Bryant carried five times for 86 yards and a touchdown, Holland rushed six times for 77 yards and a score and Richardson caught two passes for 58 yards and a TD. Quarterback Landen Abernethy completed 4 of 4 pass attempts for 106 yards and a TD, and added a 1-yard rushing score. Jason Wright carried three times for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Carson Martell paced Manchester with six tackles, three for losses. Alazha Lewis and Jarvell Barksdale had two TFLs apiece, and James Howard and Devin Myers registered five tackles apiece. Justice Thompson had an interception.

Manchester entered the game as the No. 3 seed in Region 6A.

Mechanicsville 34, Armstrong 28

Friday's statewide scores

Next week's local schedule

Nov. 3

Highland Springs at Varina, 7

King & Queen Central at King William, 7

Nov. 4

Benedictine at Saint John Paul the Great, 7

Hanover at Atlee, 7

Mechanicsville at Patrick Henry, 7

Thomas Dale at Dinwiddie, 7

New Kent at Smithfield, 7

Prince George at Hopewell, 7

Goochland at Louisa County, 7

Matoaca at Meadowbrook, 7

Colonial Heights at Petersburg, 7

Deep Run at Hermitage, 7

Lake Taylor at J.R. Tucker, 7

Glen Allen at Douglas Freeman, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Mills Godwin, 7

Powhatan at Cosby, 7

Clover Hill at L.C. Bird, 7

James River at Midlothian, 7

Manchester at Monacan, 7

Nov. 5

Collegiate at St. Christopher’s, 1

George Wythe at Huguenot, 1