High school 🏈 Week 11: Player of the week poll, local game stories and summaries plus scores from around the state and projected playoff seeding

Friday's local games

No. 4 Dinwiddie 63, No. 3 Thomas Dale 23

Mills Godwin 34, Thomas Jefferson 7

Mills Godwin runs via Rhoades en route to win over Thomas Jefferson, playoff berth “At the beginning of the year, we were a very exciting team to watch, but we weren’t winning a lot of games. We had to change our identity."

Patrick Henry 48, Mechanicsville 21

Patrick Henry rumbles past Mechanicsville in high-scoring 64th Tomato Bowl “They came to play. I know Coach [Shane] Reynolds does a good job with that group over there, got a solid run game, they found some things that were working for them. They stuck with it, so hats off to them – they just always play us tough.”

St. Christopher’s 14, Collegiate 3: In the Saints' first game under their new lights at Knowles Field and the final contest for retiring Cougars coach Mark Palyo, Michael Farley and Henry Omohundro had second-half rushing touchdowns, Jack Slokker nailed both his extra points and John Miles had two sacks to lead St. Chris (7-3) past Collegiate (4-6).

Omohundro carried six times for 50 yards and added four tackles with two sacks. Kirk George, Darius Gray and Cabell Pasco added four tackles apiece to tie for the team lead.

Saints signal caller Kahlil Nash completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 129 yards. His leading receiver was Brandon Jennings with four catches for 78 yards.

Hayden Rollison was all over the field for the Cougars, racking up a game-high nine tackles. Jack Ferry added seven tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. Nikhil Depalma's 20-yard field goal gave the visitors a 3-0 lead at halftime.

St. Chris is almost certainly in the four-team Division I playoffs and Collegiate is out, though a VISAA committee selects the official field next week. Trinity Episcopal should be the top seed, with the Saints and Benedictine very close to one another at Nos. 3 and 4, just after second-seeded Potomac School.

Colonial Heights 34, Petersburg 32 (OT): LaShawn Spencer's third touchdown catch from Za'Marion Mason tied things up in overtime, and Mason found Kenyez Mungro Johnson for the game-winning 2-point conversion to vault the Colonials (6-4) past the homestanding Crimson Wave (5-5) and into the Region 3A playoffs.

Petersburg fought back from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to seize a 26-18 lead in the fourth quarter before the second Mason-to-Spencer connection sent the game to overtime with just 58 seconds left in regulation.

Mason completed 15 of 29 pass attempts for 211 yards and four touchdowns plus an interception. Spencer caught six balls for 66 yards and three TDs. Daviyon Warner had three receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown and added three carries for 23 yards. Mungro Johnson caught four passes for 61 yards.

Ricardo Trinidad paced the Colonials ground game with 75 yards and a TD on 15 totes.

Defensively, Mungro Johnson, capping a standout two-way season, had a huge day with nine tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Isaiah Taylor was in on 16 tackles, Warner 15 and Camaury Holmes 12. Mungro Johnson added kickoff returns of 74 and 22 yards. Holmes recovered a fumble.

For Petersburg, Stanley Green threw two first-half two touchdown passes to Kelvontay Carson. Saveon Ruffin had a pair of touchdown runs, one in the fourth quarter with 2:50 to go and another on the first possession of OT. Rayjuan Traynham's 10-yard TD rush tied the game at 18-18 in the third period.

Colonial Heights projects to be the No. 7 seed in Region 3A and play at No. 2 Lafayette (9-1). Despite a resurgent season, Petersburg just missed out on a crowded 3A field.

No. 8 Hanover 30, Atlee 22: Grady Fahed amassed 12 tackles and caught a 45-yard touchdown to lead the Hawks (8-2) past the Raiders (2-8) in what proved a tough road test.

The game was tied 14-14 at halftime and 22-22 after three quarters before Hanover scored the game-winner and kept Atlee off the scoreboard in the fourth period.

Beau Sahnow and Cole Elrod continued their interchangeable usage as passers, rushers and receivers to pace the Hanover attack.

Sahnow completed 12 of 14 pass attempts for 160 yards and a touchdown, rushed 14 times for 48 yards and a TD, and caught two passes for 25 yards. Elrod completed 3 of 8 pass attempts for 66 yards and a touchdown, carried 19 times for 68 yards and a TD and hauled in three receptions for 90 yards and a trip to the end zone.

Malachi Madden caught seven passes for 54 yards and added four tackles on the defensive side. Zach Tyler had six tackles, Deante Harris eight and Elrod added five tackles. Fahed, Tyler and Carlitto Kinney had a tackle for loss apiece.

For Atlee, receiver Tae Gilpin capped a strong season with 12 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, as did running back JJ Lewis, who rushed 21 times for 79 yards and a score. Quarterback Brooks Hollins completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 212 yards, a TD and an interception. Scott Holmes added a 30-yard touchdown reception.

Hanover projects to be the No. 4 seed in Region 4B and host No. 5 Eastern View in the first round. The Raiders season concludes having played good teams close all year with one-score losses to Godwin, Patrick Henry, Armstrong and Hanover, all playoff-bound opponents.

Matoaca 48, Meadowbrook 0: Paul Lewis had an interception and a touchdown reception, and quarterback Ryley Justus completed 11 of 13 pass attempts for 187 yards and three TDs to lead the playoff-bound Warriors (6-4) past the Monarchs (1-9).

Cameron Sanderson carried three times for 51 yards and a touchdown and, like Lewis, added an interception on the other side of the ball. Dillon Newton-Short capped a standout season with three catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Bryce Yates hauled in two receptions for 29 yards and a TD.

Landon Hardy led Matoaca defensively with 6 1/2 tackles. Cameron Hall and Brayden Otsman had an interception apiece. The Warriors held the Monarchs to 31 yards rushing and 83 passing.

Jon Gates hit five of his six extra point attempts, and Zach Bowers added a PAT. Matoaca projects to be the No. 6 seed in Region 4B and play at No. 3 Varina (9-1).

No. 7 Midlothian 30, James River 14: The Trojans have won nine games for the first time since 1975 after Gabriel Semidey racked up 9 1/2 tackles, Jackson Rosenberger caught four passes for 126 yards and Ashby Berry carried 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a Coal Bowl victory Poates Stadium over the Rapids (4-6).

Midlo jumped out to a 17-0 lead at halftime. Quarterback Cooper Meads completed 9 of 17 pass attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns for Midlo. Conor Harrington (two receptions, 23 yards) and Zach Wirt (two receptions, 65 yards) had a touchdown catch apiece.

Defensively, Ethan Shelor had 8 1/2 tackles, Berry six tackles with one for a loss. Cameron Penn had three tackles, 1 1/2 for losses, and Wirt intercepted a pass.

Rapids running back Will Managbanag capped a standout season with 20 carries for 180 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Nelson Layne completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 176 yards and added 16 rushes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Graham Simons caught five passes for 53 yards, Jacob Garnett three for 48.

The Trojans, who have never reached 10 wins in a season, project to be the No. 2 seed in Region 5C, setting up a first-round matchup with No. 7 Glen Allen (5-5) at Poates. The Rapids look to be the No. 7 seed in Region 6A, setting them up for a playoff rematch with No. 2 Thomas Dale, the same team James River upset in last year's playoffs.

No. 6 Manchester 38, Monacan 31: Devin Bryant's monster day on the ground helped the Lancers (9-1) survive a big-time road scare at the Chiefs (4-6).

After four ties at 14-14, 21-21, 28-28 and 31-31, Lancers QB Jason Wright carried in from 8 yards out with 31 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, and Jon Davis knocked the PAT through for the final margin in a wild, back-and-forth contest. The teams combined for 763 yards of offense.

Bryant rumbled 21 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added three receptions for 18 yards. Wright completed 7 of 7 pass attempts for 175 yards and a TD while rushing nine times for 28 yards and a score. Ty'ee Stephens led the way through the air with two catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Kyree Richardson added a pair of receptions for 64 yards.

Defensively, standout linebacker Alazha Lewis led the charge with 4 1/2 tackles, three for losses, including two sacks. Makai Byerson was the leading tackler with 5 1/2, one for a loss. Defensive back Jaden Plantin was in on five tackles and picked off a pass, and Jayden Clark and Richardson had an interception apiece.

For Monacan, D'Ivory Jenkins had three carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. Tray Bagby secured four receptions for 56 yards and a TD, and Jayden Sadler hauled in four passes for 92 yards. Defensively, Micah Rogers had an interception.

The Lancers project to be the No. 3 seed in Region 6A and host No. 6 Cosby in a local first-round matchup.

Hopewell 56, Prince George 8: Mason Cumbie, Kesean Henderson, Patrick Scott and Camden Hunt all had rushing touchdowns, Scott added a pick-6, Kavion Tucker and Raphell Dabney had interceptions of their own and the Blue Devils (6-4) beat the visiting Royals (1-9).

Hopewell projects to be the No. 6 seed in Region 3A, setting the Blue Devils up for a first-round trip to No. 3 Lake Taylor (Norfolk).

Cosby 22, Powhatan 16: Nazir Coley rushed 14 times for 46 yards and two touchdowns, Ryland Elliot caught two passes for 43 yards and a TD and the Titans (5-5) capped a resurgent regular season and earned a playoff spot with a home win over the Indians (6-4).

Cosby QB Reed Hill completed 7 of 10 pass attempts for 56 yards. Defensively, Bennett Rogers led the way with two interceptions and Landon Snyder and TJ Mason racked up seven tackles apiece.

After Connor Bates kicked three field goals to put his Indians up 9-7 going into the fourth quarter, Elliot caught a 10-yard TD pass from Carson Lambert, and Coley added the 2-point carry to give Cosby a 15-9 lead. Coley carried in from 13 yards out, and Grant Horvath nailed the PAT for 22-9 with 4:32 to play before Powhatan's Jayden Goode found Oscar Whitley four a 2-yard pass and catch to the end zone with 45 seconds to go.

Cosby, which last won a playoff game in 2015, appears revitalized in coach Josh Wild's first year the helm. The Titans project to be the No. 6 seed in Region 6A, setting up an all-Dominion District first round matchup at No. 3 Manchester. The Lancers beat the Titans 14-3 on Oct. 21.

Powhatan looks to be the No. 8 seed in Region 4B and will travel to No. 1 Dinwiddie (10-0) in the first round.

Hermitage 49, Deep Run 0: Jeremiah Coney needed just nine carries to rack up 160 yards rushing plus a touchdown, Karon Burton passed for two scores and ran for another and the playoff-bound Panthers (6-4) closed out the regular season with a home win over the Wildcats (1-9).

D'Mitri Richardson added 66 yards and a TD on nine totes. Braeden Megenity was 7-for-7 on PATs. Hermitage amassed 353 yards on the ground and 165 through the air.

Burton completed 10 of 12 pass attempts for 159 yards and two TDs and carried five times for 42 yards and another score. Chase Rivers was his leading receiver with three catches for 88 yards and a TD.

Defensively, Jahkael Parker racked up six tackles, one for a loss. Kaen Coles had four tackles for losses, Kenari Jones two TFLs.

The Panthers project to be the No. 6 seed in Region 5C, which would set them up for a fun first-round matchup at No. 3-seed L.C. Bird (7-3).

Douglas Freeman 24, Glen Allen 21: Jake Lohman intercepted two passes, Ryan Bland had a passing and rushing touchdown, and the Mavericks (8-2) earned a home win over the Jaguars (5-5).

PJ Moore had a receiving touchdown, Jadyn Reece found the end zone on the ground, and Cole Chizuk carried four times for 64 yards. Defensively, Emmanuel Day and Roddrey McWilliams had a fumble recovery apiece, and Virginia Tech recruit Jason Abbey forced a fumble. Errick Britt caused a fumble recovered by Shep Pounders.

Freeman recovered from an early 7-0 deficit to score 24 unanswered before GA made things close again with 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Freeman projects to be the No. 4 seed in Region 5C, which would have the Mavs hosting rival Mills Godwin in the first round. Glen Allen looks to be the No. 7-seed and will play at No. 2 Midlothian.

No. 9 L.C. Bird 21, Clover Hill 0

No. 10 Benedictine 57, St. John Paul the Great 0

Lake Taylor 61, J.R. Tucker 13

New Kent 42, Smithfield 35

Louisa 49, Goochland 21

Saturday's local game

George Wythe at Huguenot, 1 p.m.

Thursday's local games

King William 45, King & Queen Central 25

Friday's statewide scores

Next week's schedule