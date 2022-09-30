High school 🏈 Week 6: Local game stories, summaries, schedule and scores from around the state

Thursday's local games

No. 2 Varina 21, No. 8 Hanover 12

🏈 No. 2 Varina finds ways to win in road victory over tough, determined No. 8 Hanover “They played tough. They got the ball in great situations. They got momentum on the onside kickoff. When we come into somebody’s home and they get the momentum, we have to find ways to get the W.”

No. 5 Dinwiddie 42, Matoaca 0

Dinwiddie's dominant start fueled by Dalton's move under center “He’s been watching film, throwing and getting prepared. We saw his ability to run last year, but he’s been a pleasant surprise in seeing his reads and reading the field as a first-year starter.”

L.C. 35, Huguenot 0: The Skyhawks racked up 348 yards with their imposing ground game, and the defense pitched a shutout behind Sidney Jones' 98-yard interception return for a touchdown and Jaqui Vaughan's seven tackles as Bird (4-1) went on the road to beat Huguenot (0-5).

Junior back Rashad Lewis led the rushing onslaught with 130 yards and a TD on nine carries, and added a 14-yard TD reception and interception on the other side of the ball. Latavion Lowe had 112 yards on 13 totes.

Five of Vaughan's tackles were for losses, and he added a forced fumble. Ibraheem Ramadan had four tackles, and Xaiver Gaskins had a rushing TD and an interception.

Hopewell 46, Colonial Heights 0: Xavier Scott and Camden Hunt had a rushing touchdown apiece, Kesean Henderson found the send zone on the ground twice, Mason Cumbie connected on passing TDs to Cortaz Cheatham and Raphell Dabney, and Dabney nabbed a pair of interceptions as the Blue Devils (3-2) went on the road to down the Colonials (2-3).

Jeremiah Mackin added a 37-yard field goal for Hopewell, which also registered a safety.

Powhatan 51, Monacan 0: Dylan Trevilian threw three touchdown passes and Omaree Morris returned an interception 90 yards for a TD as the Indians (3-1) notched a dominant road win over the Chiefs (1-3).

Josh Layman had a rushing touchdown and Jacob Leach returned a fumble to the end zone for Powhatan. Ben Whitver hauled in a receiving TD, and Matt Henderson connected with Trevilian for a pair of early touchdown catches that put the Indians up 16-0 leading into halftime before they opened things up in the second half.

No. 10 Manchester 42, Clover Hill 0: Jaden Plantin and Kyree Richardson had interceptions as the homestanding Lancers defense held the Cavaliers to 73 yards of offense in a shutout victory.

Tyee Stephens led Manchester (4-1) offensively with four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, and Devin Bryant carried 10 times for 49 yards and a pair of scores. Jason Wright carried six times for 25 yards and a TD, while completing 6 of 7 pass attempts for 107 yards and a score. Landen Abernethy completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 75 yards, a TD and and interception. Richardson caught three passes for 61 yards, and tight end Makai Byerson had an 18-yard TD.

Shawn Douglas carried 21 times for 77 yards to lead the charge for Clover Hill (1-4), Latrell Green caught four passes for 29 yards and Elden Holmes had an interception.

No. 6 Midlothian 36, Cosby 0: Quarterback Cooper Meads completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 156 yards and two touchdowns, back Ashby Berry carried for a pair of scores, and the Trojans defense pitched a shutout behind Gabriel Semidey's 5 1/2 tackles plus an interception as Midlo (5-0) remained unbeaten with a road win over the Tians (1-4).

After a scoreless first quarter, Midlothian put up 22 points in the second period and was in control from there on out. Semidey, Jack Runyon, Makhi Jackson, Trey Cornwell, Ryan Runyon, Malachi Freeman, Adrien Istre and Brandon Ross were all in on tackles for losses for a Trojans defense that held the Titans to 153 yards of offense.

Bryce Sowers (seven carries, 26 yards) had a rushing TD for Midlo. Conor Harrington (five catches, 61 yards) and Jackson Rosenberger (two catches, 31 yards) hauled in a touchdown reception apiece.

For Cosby, Keyshawn Claiborne led the defensive effort with five tackles, and Jyaire Parker registered two tackles for losses. Landon Snyder, Nazir Coley and Robert Boyd each rushed for more than 30 yards.

Petersburg 28, Meadowbrook 0: Crimson Wave quarterback Stanley Green Jr. connected with receiver Zahmarie White-Muhammad for a touchdown through the air, Rayjaun Traynham ran for a TD, Jamar Hodges returned a fumble for a touchdown and Kyshon Carson had an interception as Petersburg (4-1) shutout the visiting Monarchs (1-5).

No. 3 Thomas Dale 55, Prince George 0

K&Q Central 61, John Marshall 6

Armstrong 52, Park View-Sterling 3

Lafayette 35, New Kent 0

Thursday's scores from around the state

Amelia County 39, Randolph-Henry 0

Amherst County 55, Mecklenburg County 13

Bassett 41, Magna Vista 7

Bruton 49, Charles City County High School 0

Buckingham County 38, Franklin 6

Catholic High School of Va Beach 41, Norfolk Christian School 13

Chatham 41, Nelson County 0

Churchland 42, Grafton 16

Deep Creek 56, Lakeland 18

First Colonial 20, Ocean Lakes 19, 2OT

Floyd County 23, Carroll County 14

Frank Cox 49, Tallwood 7

Grayson County 29, Covington 16

Gretna 32, William Campbell 28

Jefferson Forest 21, Halifax County 14

Kellam 58, Princess Anne 42

Kempsville 49, Bayside 15

King's Fork High School 57, Grassfield 0

Lake Taylor 50, Booker T. Washington 6

Louisa 49, Monticello 14

Madison County 28, Parry McCluer 21

Martinsville 14, GW-Danville 0

Maury 27, Norcom 6

Millbrook 48, Fauquier 23

Nandua 35, Snow Hill, Md. 0

Narrows 29, Holston 27

Northwood 20, Eastern Montgomery 6

Norview 26, Manor High School 6

Oscar Smith 19, Indian River 17

Poquoson 20, Smithfield 7

Radford 58, Alleghany 21

Southampton 28, Sussex Central 8

Warwick 32, Kecoughtan 11

West Point 20, Colonial Beach 8

Western Branch 55, Great Bridge 8

Woodside 24, Menchville 0

Friday's scheduled local games

Collegiate at Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

Highland Springs at Colonial Forge, 6

Mechanicsville vs. Atlee at Henrico High, 6

Henrico at Patrick Henry, 6

Fluvanna at Goochland, 6

Mills Godwin at Glen Allen, 7

Life Christian at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 7

Trinity Episcopal vs. St. Mary’s Ryken, 7

Saturday's scheduled local game

Benedictine at St. Christopher’s, 3 p.m.

Monday's local games

(Moved from Friday due to extreme weather forecast)

Hermitage at J.R. Tucker, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Deep Run, 7