High school 🏈 Week 6: Player of the week poll, local game stories, summaries, schedule and scores from around the state

Note: Voting for the 804 Varsity Player of the Week for Week 6 will open Tuesday to allow for teams playing Monday night to be included. Voting will stay open through Wednesday evening.

Monday's local games

No. 1 Highland Springs 56, Colonial Forge 0

No. 1 Highland Springs continues dominant season with 56-0 rout of Northern Virginia power Colonial Forge The top-ranked team in the state of Virginia looked every bit the class of the commonwealth Monday night, as No. 1 Highland Springs went on the road in misty conditions to rout Northern Virginia power Colonial Forge.

Glen Allen 39, Mills Godwin 0: Will Noel racked up three rushing touchdowns to lead the Jaguars (2-3) past the visiting Eagles (2-4). Sam Tucker Xavier Moss and Andrew Milwit also found the end zone on the ground for Glen Allen.

Hermitage (4-2) 35, J.R. Tucker (2-3) 8

Thomas Jefferson at Deep Run

Saturday's local games

No. 9 Benedictine 26, St. Christopher's 10

Atlee 38, Mechanicsville 21: Tae Gilpin caught four passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns and added an 81-yard punt return to the end zone to lead the Raiders (2-4) past the visiting Mustangs (0-5).

JJ Lewis continued his standout season out of the Atlee backfield with 29 carries for 134 yards. Raiders QB Brooks Hollins completed 12 of 15 pass attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns plus an interception. Bryce Bucholz added a TD run for the Raiders, and Scott Holmes caught five passes for 58 yards.

Patrick Henry (4-1) 43, Henrico (2-4) 9

Friday's local games

Collegiate 16, Episcopal 10: Virginia Tech recruit Krystian Williams had a 5-yard rushing touchdown and scooped and scored on Hayden Rollison's blocked field goal to lead the Cougars (3-2) to a key VISAA victory over the homestanding Maroons (1-2).

Williams also had a forced fumble and fumble recovery, and Rollison added four catches for 17 yards. Xay Davis carried 11 times for 22 yards, and Eli Petty had an interception as Collegiate scrapped together a victory despite generating just 91 yards of offense.

No. 4 Trinity Episcopal 20, St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.) 16: Isaiah Robinson, Elijah Rainer (William & Mary) and Mario Thompson (Old Dominion) had touchdown receptions from sophomore QB Taegan Logan, as the Titans (5-0) overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to earn an impressive road victory over the Knights.

Freshman standout Davion Brown continued his standout season with four receptions for 144 yards. Robinson finished with four catches for 68 yards and a TD. Trey Grant carried 15 times for 65 yards. Logan finished 15 of 31 for 262 yards, three TDs and three interceptions.

A power on Pittaway Drive: From Ferguson to Fat Rat, Trinity Episcopal still searching for its peak "Just leaving a footprint on Trinity, teaching the younger guys, pushing them to be great, and that’s with everybody, every drill, every play, every game, how you treat your body, everything."

Goochland (1-4) 21, Fluvanna 0

Good Counsel, Md. 36, Life Christian (3-3) 7

Thursday's local games

No. 2 Varina 21, No. 8 Hanover 12

🏈 No. 2 Varina finds ways to win in road victory over tough, determined No. 8 Hanover “They played tough. They got the ball in great situations. They got momentum on the onside kickoff. When we come into somebody’s home and they get the momentum, we have to find ways to get the W.”

No. 5 Dinwiddie 42, Matoaca 0

Quentin Mankin’s three interceptions fuel Dinwiddie's defense in victory over Matoaca Quentin Mankin’s confidence was a little shaky last year when he made the move from safety t…

Dinwiddie's dominant start fueled by Dalton's move under center “He’s been watching film, throwing and getting prepared. We saw his ability to run last year, but he’s been a pleasant surprise in seeing his reads and reading the field as a first-year starter.”

L.C. 35, Huguenot 0: The Skyhawks racked up 348 yards with their imposing ground game, and the defense pitched a shutout behind Sidney Jones' 98-yard interception return for a touchdown and Jaqui Vaughan's seven tackles as Bird (4-1) went on the road to beat Huguenot (0-5).

Junior back Rashad Lewis led the rushing onslaught with 130 yards and a TD on nine carries, and added a 14-yard TD reception and interception on the other side of the ball. Latavion Lowe had 112 yards on 13 totes.

Five of Vaughan's tackles were for losses, and he added a forced fumble. Ibraheem Ramadan had four tackles, and Xaiver Gaskins had a rushing TD and an interception.

Hopewell 46, Colonial Heights 0: Xavier Scott and Camden Hunt had a rushing touchdown apiece, Kesean Henderson found the send zone on the ground twice, Mason Cumbie connected on passing TDs to Cortaz Cheatham and Raphell Dabney, and Dabney nabbed a pair of interceptions as the Blue Devils (3-2) went on the road to down the Colonials (2-3).

Jeremiah Mackin added a 37-yard field goal for Hopewell, which also registered a safety.

Powhatan 51, Monacan 0: Dylan Trevillian threw three touchdown passes and Omaree Morris returned an interception 90 yards for a TD as the Indians (3-1) notched a dominant road win over the Chiefs (1-3).

Josh Layman had a rushing touchdown and Jacob Leach returned a fumble to the end zone for Powhatan. Ben Whitver hauled in a receiving TD, and Matt Henderson connected with Trevilian for a pair of early touchdown catches that put the Indians up 16-0 leading into halftime before they opened things up in the second half.

No. 10 Manchester 42, Clover Hill 0: Jaden Plantin and Kyree Richardson had interceptions as the homestanding Lancers defense held the Cavaliers to 73 yards of offense in a shutout victory.

Tyee Stephens led Manchester (4-1) offensively with four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, and Devin Bryant carried 10 times for 49 yards and a pair of scores. Jason Wright carried six times for 25 yards and a TD, while completing 6 of 7 pass attempts for 107 yards and a score. Landen Abernethy completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 75 yards, a TD and and interception. Richardson caught three passes for 61 yards, and tight end Makai Byerson had an 18-yard TD.

Shawn Douglas carried 21 times for 77 yards to lead the charge for Clover Hill (1-4), Latrell Green caught four passes for 29 yards and Elden Holmes had an interception.

No. 6 Midlothian 36, Cosby 0: Quarterback Cooper Meads completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 126 yards and a touchdown, back Ashby Berry carried for a pair of scores, and the Trojans defense pitched a shutout behind Gabriel Semidey's nine tackles plus an interception as Midlo (5-0) remained unbeaten with a road win over the Tians (1-4).

After a scoreless first quarter, Midlothian put up 22 points in the second period and was in control from there on out.

Semidey, Jack Runyon (6 1/2 tackles, forced fumble), Makhi Jackson, Trey Cornwell (five tackles, two fumble recoveries), Ryan Runyon (five tackles), Malachi Freeman, Adrien Istre, Cameron Penn and Brandon Ross were all in on tackles for losses for a Trojans defense that held the Titans to 153 yards of offense. It was Midlo's third shutout of the season, its most in a season since 2001.

Bryce Sowers (seven carries, 26 yards) had a rushing TD for Midlo. Conor Harrington (five catches, 61 yards) and Jackson Rosenberger (two catches, 37 yards) hauled in a touchdown reception apiece. Chase Chambers completed 3 of 9 pass attempts for 53 yards and a TD, and Drew Kleski caught four balls for 75 yards. Avery Heleniak totalted 176 yards on five punts, with two downed inside the 20-yard line, and Maxx Lawton hit both of his extra points and added a pass for a 2-point conversion.

For Cosby, Keyshawn Claiborne led the defensive effort with five tackles, and Jyaire Parker registered two tackles for losses. Landon Snyder, Nazir Coley and Robert Boyd each rushed for more than 30 yards.

Petersburg 28, Meadowbrook 0: Crimson Wave quarterback Stanley Green Jr. connected with receiver Zahmarie White-Muhammad for a touchdown through the air, Rayjaun Traynham ran for a TD, Jamar Hodges returned a fumble for a touchdown and Kyshon Carson had an interception as Petersburg (4-1) shutout the visiting Monarchs (1-5).

No. 3 Thomas Dale (5-0) 55, Prince George (1-4) 0

K&Q Central (5-1) 61, John Marshall (0-6) 6

Armstrong (3-3) 52, Park View-Sterling (1-5) 3

Lafayette (4-1) 35, New Kent (2-3) 0

Friday's scores from around the state

Abingdon 27, Central - Wise 26

Alexandria City 24, Chantilly 7

Annandale 55, Cardozo, D.C. 14

Battlefield 37, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Betsy Layne, Ky. 36, Hurley 28

Brentsville 42, Warren County 0

Briar Woods 34, Woodgrove 7

Buffalo Gap 44, Waynesboro 14

Centreville 63, W.T. Woodson 0

Clarke County 21, Lightridge 7

Eastern View 54, Caroline 23

Fairfax 35, Edison 6

Freedom (W) 74, Forest Park 0

Gar-Field 27, Colgan 7

Gate City 28, Lebanon 14

Glenvar 19, James River-Buchanan 0

Graham 27, George Wythe-Wytheville 7

Herndon 65, Wakefield 0

Honaker 47, Chilhowie 21

Independence 33, Potomac Falls 21

J.I. Burton 50, Eastside 21

James Madison 42, George Marshall 6

John Champe 58, Osbourn Park 0

Kettle Run 49, Liberty-Bealeton 42

Lake Braddock 50, South Lakes 10

Lee High 42, Rye Cove 24

Loudoun County 20, Tuscarora 14

Loudoun Valley 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 14

Luray 49, Stuarts Draft 0

Massaponax 14, North Stafford 13

Mountain View 48, Stafford 8

Mountain View 51, Massanutten Military 0

North Cross 44, Blue Ridge School 20

Page County 25, Bath County 4

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Blacksburg 3

Patriot 65, Gainesville 29

Potomac 28, C.D. Hylton 0

Pulaski County 41, Hidden Valley 7

Rappahannock County 50, Quantico 0

Ridgeview 33, Richlands 6

Riverbend 35, Brooke Point 23

Rock Ridge 7, Dominion 2

Salem 6, Christiansburg 0

Salem-Va. Beach 63, Landstown 6

Sherando 39, Riverside 21

Skyline 54, Meridian High School 8

South County 51, Mount Vernon 6

Spotsylvania 16, Chancellor 0

Staunton 7, Harrisonburg 0

Stone Bridge 62, Broad Run 6

Strasburg 28, East Rockingham 0

Tazewell 28, Grundy 14

Union 40, Thomas Walker 0

Unity Reed 35, Osbourn 0

Valley Forge Military, Pa. 22, Randolph-Macon Academy 14

West Potomac 58, John R. Lewis 0

West Springfield 58, Oakton 13

William Byrd 35, Cave Spring 0

Wilson Memorial 35, Western Albemarle 14

Woodstock Central 20, Broadway 12

Yorktown 38, McLean 13

Thursday's scores from around the state

Amelia County 39, Randolph-Henry 0

Amherst County 55, Mecklenburg County 13

Bassett 41, Magna Vista 7

Bruton 49, Charles City County High School 0

Buckingham County 38, Franklin 6

Catholic High School of Va Beach 41, Norfolk Christian School 13

Chatham 41, Nelson County 0

Churchland 42, Grafton 16

Deep Creek 56, Lakeland 18

First Colonial 20, Ocean Lakes 19, 2OT

Floyd County 23, Carroll County 14

Frank Cox 49, Tallwood 7

Grayson County 29, Covington 16

Gretna 32, William Campbell 28

Jefferson Forest 21, Halifax County 14

Kellam 58, Princess Anne 42

Kempsville 49, Bayside 15

King's Fork High School 57, Grassfield 0

Lake Taylor 50, Booker T. Washington 6

Louisa 49, Monticello 14

Madison County 28, Parry McCluer 21

Martinsville 14, GW-Danville 0

Maury 27, Norcom 6

Millbrook 48, Fauquier 23

Nandua 35, Snow Hill, Md. 0

Narrows 29, Holston 27

Northwood 20, Eastern Montgomery 6

Norview 26, Manor High School 6

Oscar Smith 19, Indian River 17

Poquoson 20, Smithfield 7

Radford 58, Alleghany 21

Southampton 28, Sussex Central 8

Warwick 32, Kecoughtan 11

West Point 20, Colonial Beach 8

Western Branch 55, Great Bridge 8

Woodside 24, Menchville 0

Next week's schedule

Oct. 6

John Marshall at Charles City County, 7

New Kent at Yorktown, 7

Oct. 7

Woodberry Forest at Collegiate, 4

Benedictine at Georgetown Prep, 7

King William at I.C. Norcom, 7

Thomas Dale at Henrico, 7

Varina at Armstrong, 7

Mechanicsville at Hanover, 7

Patrick Henry at Highland Springs, 7

Goochland at Charlottesville, 7

Dinwiddie at Hopewell, 7

Matoaca at Petersburg, 7

Colonial Heights at Prince George, 7

Lake Taylor at Hermitage, 7

Douglas Freeman at Deep Run, 7

J.R. Tucker at Glen Allen, 7

George Wythe at Clover Hill, 7

Monacan at Cosby, 7

Powhatan at James River, 7

Manchester at L.C. Bird, 7

Huguenot at Midlothian, 7

Life Christian at McCallie (Tenn.) 7:30

Oct. 8

St. Christopher’s at Fork Union, 1

St. Michael at Trinity Episcopal, 1