High school 🏈 Week 7: Local game stories, summaries and schedule plus scores from around the state

Friday's local games

No. 9 Manchester 23, L.C. Bird 22

No. 4 Dinwiddie 41, Hopewell 13

No. 1 Highland Springs 48, Patrick Henry-Ashland 3

No. 3 Thomas Dale 45, Henrico 14: Brandon Rose rumbled 13 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns in just one half of action, Nick Tyree had rushing and receiving TDs and the Knights (6-0) earned a road victory over the Warriors (2-5).

Quarterback Ethan Minter was dangerous on the ground and through the air per usual, he completed 8 of 12 pass attempts for 101 yards and the TD to Tyree, and added eight carries for 88 yards. Tyree rushed twice for 27 yards, caught four balls for 44 yards and returned a kick 40 yards. Christian Lyons hauled in three passes for 56 yards and a TD.

Defensively, Shamari Earls led Dale with four solo tackles, two pass breakups, an interception returned 55 yards and a 35-yard touchdown reception.

No. 2 Varina 60, Armstrong 12: Following a visit to the school from Penn State head coach James Franklin this past week, Varina kept the good vibes rolling behind quarterback Myles Derricott, who threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead the Blue Devils (6-0) past the Wildcats (3-4).

Derricott connected with Lamar Booker Jr., Jordan Edwards and Eric Smith for TD passes of 55, 35 and 25 yards, respectively. Blue Devils back Tae'mon Brown added a 15-yard rushing score. Asaiah Davis returned a punt 60 yards to the end zone, JaySean Richardson returned a fumble to the house, Ryan Killebrew forced a safety and Linwood Johnson and Malachi Cosby added late touchdown runs to help the reigning Class 4 champs remain unbeaten.

The Wildcats had a kickoff return touchdown and long TD run on a well-designed reverse handoff.

No. 8 Hanover 39, Mechanicsville 12: Beau Sahnow, Peyton Seelmann, Malachi Madden and TJ Wingfield all scored on the ground, Sahnow threw touchdown passes to Austin Howze and Cole Elrod, and Grady Fahed was in on 10 tackles, forced a fumble and broke up a pass to help the Hawks (5-1) defeat the Mustangs (0-6).

Madden and Dillon Honeycutt had an interception apiece for Hanover, and Honeycutt was in on six tackles and recovered a fumble. Zach Tyler was in on nine tackles, including one for a loss. Seelmann carried 11 times for 84 yards, and Sahnow completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 171 yards and added nine rushes for 35 yards.

Matoaca 24, Petersburg 20: Bryce Yates connected with Dillon Newton-Short for a pair of touchdowns, Gavin Hall had five tackles and an interception, and Jon Gates kicked a 35-yard field goal to lead the Warriors (3-3) past the Crimson Wave (4-2).

All of Matoaca's points came in the first half as Yates, who finished 11-of-16 passing for 138 yards while carrying eight times for 45 yards and another TD, connected with Newton-Short in the first (29 yards) and second (28 yards) quarters on either end of Gates' FG and Yates' 5-yard TD run.

Montino Williams carried 16 times for 106 yards to lead the Warriors' ground game. Paul Lewis tied Hall for the team lead with five tackles, and five Warriors -- Keon Clanton, Caleb Williams, Ethyn Prevette, Landon Hardy and Gray Thacker -- finished with tied with four tackles.

Petersburg refused to go away and made it a game in the second half. Amere Minott kickstarted the comeback effort in the third quarter with a 78-yard fumble return for a touchdown, then Thomas Dwayne caught a 3-yard 2-point conversion from Stanley Green to make it 24-14. The Crimson Wave made things interesting late with a 7-yard TD run by Kelvontay Carson, who also had a first-half TD on the ground.

Colonial Heights 16, Prince George 6: The Colonials (3-3) scored all of their points in the third quarter via Za'Marion Mason's 4-yard touchdown pass to Kenyez Mungro Johnson and Daviyon Warner's 4-yard TD run, and Warner converted a pair of 2-point tries in a victory over the Royals (1-5).

Ricardo Trinidad carried five times for 115 yards, and Mason rushed 16 times for 79 yards. Mason completed 3 of 8 pass attempts for 50 yards, 44 of them coming on two completions to Mungro Johnson. CaMaury Holmes paced Colonial Heights defensively with 10 tackles. Warner was in on eight tackles, as was Hunter Rhodes, and Andrew Madren and Kemonte King were in on seven tackles apiece. Warner added a fumble recovery, and LaShawn Spencer had a 51-yard interception return.

Lake Taylor 28, Hermitage 27: Karon Burton carried 15 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns, Jeremiah Coney scored on the ground and Chase Rivers caught two passes for 63 yards and a TD, but their Panthers (4-3) fell just short at home against the Titans (5-1, Norfolk).

D'Ahmon Artis led Hermitage defensively with nine tackles, including a sack, and blocked a kick. Uriah Harris had four tackles, including two for losses and a sack. Justin Morgano had an interception and a pass breakup.

The Panthers led 20-14 in the third quarter and 27-20 in the fourth after Burton TD runs of 39 and 37 yards, respectively. But a failed 2-point conversion following the third-quarter TD proved the difference, as Titans scored and kicked the go-ahead PAT with 3:40 to go.

No. 6 Midlothian 49, Huguenot 0: Chase Chambers threw three touchdown passes, Ashby Berry ran for a pair of scores and Gabriel Semidey led the way defensively with five tackles as the Trojans (6-0) earned their fourth shutout victory of the season against the visiting Falcons (0-6).

Brandon Ross, Jack Runyon, Adrien Istre and Lawrence Jennette were all in on tackles for losses for Midlo. Andrew Wilkins, Sam Sperry, Jackson Rosenberger and Drew Kleski all had touchdown receptions, and Sperry finished 4-of-6 passing for 92 yards and a TD. Berry carried 11 times for 115 yards, and Bryce Sowers added a rushing touchdown.

The Trojans accumulated 371 yards of offense and held the Falcons to 46 yards of offense. Gregory Jackson carried 20 times for 53 yards to lead the Falcons.

Powhatan 35, James River 14: Edgar Alejo rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Dylan Trevellian connected with Matt Henderson on touchdown passes of 27 and 88 yards as the Indians (5-1) went on the road to beat the Rapids (2-4).

Powhatan took a 21-0 lead into halftime after both Trevellian-Henderson TDs and the first of Alejo's scores. Landon Hutchinson returned a fumble for a touchdown, and Alejo added a 48-yard TD carry late in the second half to give the Indians their final tally.

Nelson Layne had a 1-yard touchdown run for James River, and connected with Owen Riley on a passing TD.

Glen Allen 54, J.R. Tucker 6: Xavier Moss ran for a pair of touchdowns, Adrien Mosley and Jaylen Davis each had TD receptions, Will Noel found the end zone on the ground and Christian Robinson-Clarke returned a punt to paydirt to lead the Jaguars (3-3) past the Tigers (2-4).

Jayden Lee scored for Tucker on a 75-yard catch and run to the end zone.

I.C. Norcom 28, King William 7: Joe Isaac's 71-yard touchdown run with 9:19 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Cavaliers (4-2) some late life, but the Greyhounds (5-2) of Portsmouth closed things out with a late interception returned for a TD.

Woodberry Forest 21, Collegiate 20

No. 7 Douglas Freeman 49, Deep Run 0

Georgetown Prep, Md. 20, No. 10 Benedictine 14

Goochland 7, Charlottesville 6

Cosby 28, Monacan 21

Clover Hill 38, George Wythe 24

McCallie, Tenn. 34, Life Christian 14

Saturday's local games

St. Christopher’s at Fork Union, 1 p.m.

St. Michael at Trinity Episcopal, 1

Thursday's local games

New Kent (3-3) 14, York (4-2) 7

Monday's local games

John Marshall at Charles City County, 7 p.m.

Friday's scores from around the state

Abingdon 35, Marion 6

Albemarle 27, Western Albemarle 6

Alleghany 17, James River-Buchanan 14, OT

Appomattox 42, Gretna 6

Bassett 50, Patrick County 14

Battlefield 28, John Champe 27

Broad Run 25, Lightridge 21

Bruton 42, Arcadia 0

Buckingham County 41, Randolph-Henry 0

Central - Wise 41, John Battle 14

Central of Lunenburg 69, Cumberland 7

Centreville 45, Chantilly 6

Christiansburg 41, Blacksburg 0

Clarke County 28, Madison County 14

Colonial Forge 34, North Stafford 6

Courtland 29, Chancellor 0

Dan River 34, Altavista 14

E.C. Glass 24, Amherst County 7

East Hardy, W.Va. 42, Bath County 7

East Rockingham 28, Page County 8

Eastern Montgomery 41, Craig County 16

Eastern View 34, James Monroe 6

Edison 33, Falls Church 14

Fairfax 42, West Potomac 21

Floyd County 33, Glenvar 27, 3OT

Forest Park 21, Woodbridge 20

Franklin 30, Surry County 6

Franklin County 26, Staunton River 21

Freedom (W) 112, Colgan 16

GW-Danville 34, Tunstall 6

Galax 21, Fort Chiswell 13

Gar-Field 26, Potomac 14

Grafton 20, Tabb 6

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, Mich. 44, Episcopal 18

Grayson County 52, Auburn 7

Greensville County 22, Prince Edward County 20

Grundy 42, George Wythe-Wytheville 28

Hayfield 49, Justice High School 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 10, Brookville 7

Hickory 28, Grassfield 10

Isle of Wight Academy 35, Norfolk Christian School 14

James Madison 56, Oakton 7

Jefferson, W.Va. 40, James Wood 7

Kellam 69, Tallwood 67

Kempsville 20, Landstown 6

Kettle Run 44, Fauquier 14

King George 49, Caroline 0

King's Fork High School 35, Deep Creek 14

Lake Braddock 50, Alexandria City 28

Lebanon 42, Northwood 0

Lee High 53, J.I. Burton 34

Liberty Christian 42, Jefferson Forest 0

Lord Botetourt 28, William Byrd 21

Loudoun County 63, Dominion 6

Louisa 49, Orange County 7

Luray 41, Woodstock Central 25

Magna Vista 34, Halifax County 14

Manor High School 20, Granby 0

Martinsville 19, Chatham 9

Maury 56, Churchland 0

McLean 41, Wakefield 7

Millbrook 26, John Handley 0

Monticello 48, Fluvanna 19

Mount Vernon 24, Annandale 14

Nansemond River 52, Lakeland 0

Nansemond-Suffolk 27, Catholic High School of Va Beach 13

Narrows 32, Parry McCluer 0

North Cross 45, Giles 6

Norview 26, Booker T. Washington 17

Ocean Lakes 13, Princess Anne 6

Osbourn 24, Freedom (South Riding) 22

Osbourn Park 22, C.D. Hylton 20

Oscar Smith 47, Great Bridge 6

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 30, Holston 17

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Hidden Valley 7

Patriot 40, Unity Reed 21

Poquoson 55, Jamestown 0

Radford 41, Carroll County 12

Rappahannock 40, Colonial Beach 0

Rappahannock County 42, Greenbrier Christian 40

Ridgeview 20, Union 11

Riverbend 32, Massaponax 15

Riverheads 27, Buffalo Gap 7

Roanoke Catholic 38, Mountain View 16

Rock Ridge 48, Park View-Sterling 6

Rustburg 55, Liberty-Bedford 12

Rye Cove 35, Eastside 14

Salem 49, Pulaski County 14

Salem-Va. Beach 49, First Colonial 14

Skyline 38, William Monroe 14

South County 41, W.T. Woodson 6

Southampton 49, Brunswick 3

Spotswood 25, Rockbridge County 20

St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 41, Bishop O'Connell 3

Staunton 35, Stuarts Draft 21

Stone Bridge 35, Briar Woods 0

Sussex Central 76, Windsor 12

TJ-Alexandria 40, John R. Lewis 28

Tazewell 56, Richlands 37

The Covenant School 44, Va. Episcopal 18

Turner Ashby 34, Broadway 20

Tuscarora 8, Loudoun Valley 7

Twin Springs 42, Castlewood 12

Virginia High 49, Honaker 13

Warren County 31, Meridian High School 7

Warwick 20, Woodside 17, 3OT

Washington-Liberty 35, Langley 21

West Point 43, Middlesex 7

West Springfield 21, James Robinson 20, OT

Western Branch 45, Indian River 24

Westfield 40, South Lakes 15

Westmoreland County 28, Lancaster 12

William Campbell 46, Nelson County 7

William Fleming 42, Northside 0

Wilson Memorial 42, Fort Defiance 28

Woodgrove 20, Riverside 13

Next week's schedule

Oct. 13

Prince George at Matoaca, 6

George Wythe at L.C. Bird, 7

Oct. 14

Collegiate at Benedictine, 4

Patrick Henry at Armstrong, 7

Hanover at Highland Springs, 7

King William at Lafayette, 7

Henrico at Mechanicsville, 7

Grafton at New Kent, 7

Atlee at Varina, 7

Meadowbrook at Colonial Heights, 7

Petersburg at Dinwiddie, 7

Thomas Dale at Hopewell, 7

Douglas Freeman at Hermitage, 7

Monticello at Goochland, 7

Glen Allen at Potomac, 7

Thomas Jefferson at J.R. Tucker, 7

Deep Run at Mills Godwin, 7

Cosby at Huguenot, 7

Midlothian at Manchester, 7

James River at Monacan, 7

Clover Hill at Powhatan, 7

Oct. 15

Trinity Episcopal at Fork Union, 1:30

St. Christopher’s at Woodberry Forest, 2