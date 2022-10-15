High school 🏈 Week 8: Player of the week poll, local game stories and summaries, plus scores from around the state

Friday's local games

No. 8 Manchester 31, No. 6 Midlothian 30 (2OT)

High school 🏈: No. 8 Manchester edges No. 6 Midlothian in double-overtime thriller After what could be remembered as the game of the year across the Richmond area's high school football scene, Manchester coach Tom Hall joked that he's getting too old for all this excitement.

No. 10 Benedictine 45, Collegiate 14

Benedictine generates six turnovers, blocked kick in victory over Collegiate Collegiate quarterback Jack Callaghan was flushed out of the pocket several times on Friday …

Hermitage 28, No. 7 Douglas Freeman 14

Burton leads Hermitage to come-from-behind win over previously unbeaten Douglas Freeman “See what we can get. Trust my coaches with their play-calling. Trust my teammates to execute. They have my back. I have their back.”

No. 1 Highland Springs 55, No. 9 Hanover 7

No. 1 Highland Springs uses all three phases to drub No. 9 Hanover “You gotta get better every week. That’s our mentality. We never feel like we’re at our peak. We’re just gonna continue to get better.”

No. 2 Varina 46, Atlee 14: Quarterback Myles Derricott and receiver Eric Smith put on a show, connecting on four touchdown passes to lead the Blue Devils (7-0) to a rout of the visiting Raiders (2-5).

Derricott finished 10 of 13 for 285 yards and six touchdowns. Smith caught four passes, all TDs, for 192 yards. Jordan Edwards and Kaveion Keys added touchdown receptions of 4 and 16 yards, respectively.

Scott Holmes caught touchdown passes of 50 and 5 yards, respectively, from Raiders quarterback Brooks Hollins. Holmes finished with four catches for 90 yards and the two scores. Hollins completed 9 of 20 pass attempts for 119 yards, two TDs and an interception.

Colonial Heights 44, Meadowbrook 8: Kenyez Mungro Johnson blocked a punt, recovered a fumble in the end zone and caught an 11-yard touchdown pass to lead the Colonials (4-3) past the Monarchs (1-6).

Colonial Heights quarterback Za'Marion Mason was efficient through the air and on the ground, he completed 10 of 12 pass attempts for 137 yards and two touchdowns while carrying 10 times for 55 yards and another score.

Daviyon Warner had a 1-yard rushing TD, and Q'mar McLeod caught an 36-yard TD. Jayden Jones returned a fumble 30 yards back for a touchdown. Ricardo Trinidad converted a 2-point try and was in on six tackles, and Nick Sprinkle was in on six tackles and added a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Elijah Nichols scores on a 1-yard carry for Meadowbrook, and Damarje Powell converted the 2-point run.

No. 5 Dinwiddie 42, Petersburg 0: Quarterback Harry Dalton continued his torrid pace with three touchdowns on the ground and another two through the air to lead the homestanding Generals (7-0) to their seventh blowout victory in as many tries.

Dinwiddie's smallest margin of victory on the season is 28 points in last week's 41-13 win over Hopewell. Dalton carried 10 times for 110 yards while completing 11 of 17 pass attempts for 220 yards. Frank Wells had three catches for 101 yards and a TD. Mickiel Johnson had a 15-yard TD reception and intercepted a pass on defense. Chris Drumgoole had a 52-yard carry, 3 1/2 tackles and caught three passes for 57 yards.

Kelvonte Carson paced Petersburg (4-3) with five carries for 57 yards and five receptions for 40 yards.

No. 3 Thomas Dale 41, Hopewell 12: Running back Brandon Rose continued to find the end zone with ease, and defensive back Stephon Hicks did a little bit of everything to disrupt the opposing offense as the Knights (7-0) remained unbeaten with a road win over the Blue Devils (3-4).

Rose carried 22 times for 122 yards and four touchdowns. Knights QB Ethan Minter carried eight times for 128 yards and two TDs while completing 14 of 16 pass attempts for 175 yards. Christian Lyons hauled in six catches for 91 yards.

Hicks had five solo tackles, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and a sack. CJ Milazzo racked up eight solo tackles for Dale.

Cosby 49, Huguenot 0: Nazir Coley ran rampant, carrying 11 times for 156 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Titans (3-4) to a road victory over the Falcons (0-7).

Jessiah Parker had a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, and Landon Snyder racked up six tackles to lead Cosby defensively. Reed Hill completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 68 yards and a TD to Kyle Fowler, who caught two passes for 22 yards. Ky Brown added four receptions for 38 yards.

Thomas Jefferson 21, J.R. Tucker 0: On the heels of a recruiting explosion that has seen Teejay standout defensive back and receiver Aziah Johnson garner offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia and North Carolina, among other Power Five programs, Johnson had three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, five tackles, two receptions for 25 yards and a 5-yard carry to lead the Vikings to their first 7-0 start since 1953 in a road win over the Tigers (2-5).

Thomas Jefferson has never started a season 8-0. The Vikings host Glen Allen (3-4) next Saturday at noon.

Monacan 16, James River 10: Will Managbanag continued his standout season with 44 rushing yards and 58 receiving yards to lead the Rapids (2-6) in a road loss to the Chiefs (3-5).

Lafayette 35, King William 0: James Stewart carried three times for 38 yards, and Carter Hamilton was in on four tackles as their Cavaliers (5-3) fell to the homestanding Rams (6-1).

Mechanicsville 12, Henrico 7

Mills Godwin 35, Deep Run 0

Grafton 29, New Kent 13

Goochland 42, Monticello 14

Potomac 20, Glen Allen 7

Powhatan 35, Clover Hill 0

Saturday's local games

Woodberry Forest 27, St. Christopher's 6: Jack Slokker nailed field goals of 33 and 30 yards, Konstantinos Kovanes carried 11 times for 90 yards, and McGuire Boyd racked up 10 tackles, but their Saints dropped to 5-2 with a road loss to the Tigers (5-1).

Trinity Episcopal 47, Fork Union 0

Life Christian at Rock Creek Christian Academy (Md.), late

Thursday's local games

Matoaca 35, Prince George 0: Montino Williams rumbled 16 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns, Dillon Newton-Short had two interceptions and a 21-yard touchdown catch, and their Warriors (4-3) shutout the visiting Royals (1-6).

Landon Hardy led Matoaca defensively with five tackles and an interception, and Gavin Hall had five tackles plus a 2-yard rushing score. Warriors quarterback Ryley Justus finished 7 of 10 for 111 yards and the touchdown to Newton-Short plus a 1-yard TD carry.

Santino Freeman paced Prince George offensively with 47 yards on 11 carries. Caleb Farley and Jalen Britton had four tackles apiece to lead the Royals defensively.

Patrick Henry 28, Armstrong 12: Patriots signal caller Gracyn Ross continued to churn out rushing yardage behind his dominant offensive line, as PH (5-2) earned a road victory over the Wildcats (3-5).

Ross carried 13 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns, caught two passes for 9 yards and added a tackle for loss on the other side of the ball.

Wednesday's local game

L.C. Bird (5-2) 55, George Wythe (0-6) 0

Friday's scores from around the

state

Amherst County 35, Rustburg 34

Appomattox 34, Nelson County 6

Bassett 50, Tunstall 14

Bayside 70, Kellam 25

Bluefield, W.Va. 46, Tazewell 20

Brentsville 55, William Monroe 14

Briar Woods 21, Independence 12

Broadway 20, Harrisonburg 6

Brookville 62, Liberty-Bedford 13

Caroline 36, Courtland 22

Cave Spring 34, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28

Chatham 42, William Campbell 34

Christiansburg 43, Hidden Valley 17

Clarke County 41, Meridian High School 0

Col. Richardson, Md. 27, Nandua 12

Colonial Forge 12, Mountain View 8

Dan River 35, Gretna 14

E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 6

East Rockingham 35, Luray 14

Essex 66, Colonial Beach 12

Fairfax 78, W.T. Woodson 0

Falls Church 33, Justice High School 23

Forest Park 23, Gar-Field 9

Frank Cox 24, Landstown 7

Franklin County 35, William Byrd 23

Freedom (South Riding) 15, Osbourn Park 0

Freedom (W) 68, Woodbridge 6

GW-Danville 24, Halifax County 21

Gate City 35, Lee High 21

George Wythe-Wytheville 20, Galax 7

Grassfield 21, Great Bridge 0

Grayson County 34, Giles 14

Green Run 63, Ocean Lakes 0

Grundy 68, J.I. Burton 26

Hayfield 45, Annandale 14

Heritage (Leesburg) 45, Dominion 8

Herndon 41, Washington-Liberty 20

Holston 34, Northwood 0

Honaker 41, Hurley 20

James Madison 21, Centreville 18

Kempsville 14, Salem-Va. Beach 10

Kettle Run 52, Millbrook 32

King George 68, Chancellor 6

Lake Braddock 35, James Robinson 20

Langley 62, Wakefield 6

Lebanon 54, Castlewood 6

Liberty-Bealeton 49, James Wood 20

Lord Botetourt 41, William Fleming 27

Loudoun County 27, Lightridge 7

Loudoun Valley 27, Broad Run 21

Louisa 56, Western Albemarle 0

Magna Vista 28, Martinsville 16

Narrows 44, Covington 38

Norfolk Academy 50, Nansemond-Suffolk 33

North Stafford 21, Stafford 14

Norview 27, Granby 10

Orange County 42, Fluvanna 7

Oscar Smith 52, King's Fork High School 21

Patriot 35, Osbourn 14

Petersburg, W.Va. 49, Mountain View 0

Portsmouth Christian 36, Northampton 0

Pulaski County 48, Blacksburg 7

Richlands 34, Marion 13

Ridgeview 42, John Battle 6

Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21

Rural Retreat 32, Chilhowie 0

Sherando 50, John Handley 29

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 27, Roanoke Catholic 18

South County 35, West Springfield 28

South Lakes 23, Chantilly 17

Staunton River 34, Northside 0

Strasburg 42, Madison County 14

Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12

Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 28

Tuscarora 55, Rock Ridge 6

Twin Springs 44, Eastside 7

Union 28, Central - Wise 21

Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7

West Potomac 33, Alexandria City 7

Western Branch 56, Hickory 3

Westfield 48, Oakton 14

Woodgrove 35, Potomac Falls 14

Woodside 39, Bethel 0

Woodstock Central 52, Skyline 7

York 58, Jamestown 0

Yorktown 35, George Marshall 0

Next week's local schedule

Oct. 20

Varina at Henrico, 7

Oct. 21

Collegiate at Fork Union, 3

King William at Mechanicsville, 7

Armstrong at Atlee, 7

Patrick Henry at Hanover, 7

New Kent at Tabb, 7

Colonial Heights at Matoaca, 7

Hopewell at Meadowbrook, 7

Dinwiddie at Prince George, 7

Petersburg at Thomas Dale, 7

Goochland at Albemarle, 7

Hermitage at Mills Godwin, 7

John Marshall at Charlottesville, 7

J.R. Tucker at Douglas Freeman, 7

James River at Clover Hill, 7

Manchester at Cosby, 7

Powhatan at L.C. Bird, 7

George Wythe at Midlothian, 7

Huguenot at Monacan, 7

Life Christian at St. Xavier (Oh.) 7

Oct. 22

Glen Allen at Thomas Jefferson, Noon

Mt. Zion at Benedictine, 1