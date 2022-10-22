High school 🏈 Week 9: Player of the week poll, local game stories and summaries, plus scores from around the state

Friday's local games

L.C. Bird 24, Powhatan 7

L.C. Bird stymies Powhatan in all-around effort All was quiet. The tumult had passed. The emotion which flowed unabated on the turf of Dutchman Stadium moments earlier had finally begun to dissipate.

No. 3 Thomas Dale 31, Petersburg 8: Knights running back Brandon Rose broke the Thomas Dale record for rushing touchdowns in a season during Dale's home victory over the Crimson Wave (4-4).

Rose rumbled 20 times for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns, bringing his season total to 23 rushing scores, breaking Rudi Johnson's school record of 22, set in 1997. Knights quarterback Ethan Minter completed 19 of 21 pass attempts for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Tyree posted another explosive showing with seven catches for 171 yards and a TD.

Mills Godwin 21, No. 8 Hermitage 20: Isaiah Brown's 8-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds remaining gave the Eagles (4-4) a nail-biting home victory over the Panthers (5-4).

After a scoreless first quarter, Godwin set the tone a few minutes into the second when quarterback Logan Rhoades hit Tucker Washburn for a 24-yard touchdown pass.

Jeremiah Coney (21 rushes, 133 yards) carried in from 27 yards out in the second period for the Panthers to even things up at 7-7. But a punt blocked out of the back of the end zone gave the Eagles a 9-7 lead just before halftime.

Hermitage struck back and retook the lead at 14-9 when quarterback KaRon Burton found Jevon Lewis on a 30-yard touchdown pass at 8:19 in the third quarter. Burton completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for 92 yards and carried eight times for 30 yards.

But Rhoades rumbled 23 yards to paydirt early in the fourth to put Godwin back on top 15-14 after a failed 2-point try. Burton carried in from 1 yard to put Hermitage back in front 20-15, but the 2-point try was no good, leaving the door open for Brown to score the late winner.

Rhoades, the son of VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades, carried 19 times for 140 yards and a touchdown while completing 7 of 14 pass attempts for 82 yards, a TD and an interception. Jackson Eakes rushed 11 times for 101 yards, and added six tackles plus a blocked punt for a safety.

Defensively for Hermitage, Corey Morton racked up seven tackles and two pass breakups. D'Ahmon Artis had five tackles, two for losses, and Uriah Harris totaled three tackles, two for losses.

Collegiate 23, Fork Union 20: Senior Virginia Tech recruit Krystian Williams scored three touchdowns and accumulated 204 yards of offense to lead the Cougars (4-4) past the homestanding Blue Devils (1-7).

Williams hauled in six passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns while adding three carries for 46 yards and another score. Cougars sophomore quarterback Jack Callaghan completed 10 of 30 pass attempts for 184 yards, two TDs and three interceptions, and sophomore running back Xay Davis carried 19 times for 85 yards.

Collegiate star, Virginia Tech recruit Williams persevered through pandemic-altered recruiting cycle The memory of 66,233 Tech fans jumping up and down to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” as the Hokies took the field stuck with the soon-to-be recruit.

King William 34, Mechanicsville 13: Kaleb Shelton ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another, and Tre Robinson had TDs on the ground and through the air as their Cavaliers (5-3) earned a road win over the Mustangs (1-7).

Shelton scored on runs of 41 and 17 yards in the first quarter, Joe Isaac added a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown and Shelton found Robinson for a 29-yard pitch and catch to the end zone to give KW a commanding 27-0 lead before the first period ended.

Robinson carried in from 33 yards out just before halftime. Ben Payne threw touchdown passes to Josh Morris in the second and fourth quarters for Mechanicsville.

Shelton finished with 13 carries for 133 yards, Isaac 12 for 90 and Robinson 10 for 76 as the Cavaliers offensive line of Derek Baker, Mason Botkin, Cory McPhearson, Wylie Johnson and Carter Hamilton opened plenty of rushing lanes as King William totaled 314 yards on the ground.

Robinson, Sincere Baylor and Jahmari Wade all had interceptions for King William. Nick Medlin was in on three tackles and defended three passes.

Armstrong 36, Atlee 34: The Wildcats (4-5) jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead, and withstood a furious second-half rally by the Raiders (2-7) to hold on for a dramatic road victory.

Atlee running back JJ Lewis continued his standout season with 22 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns, plus four receptions for 54 yards and another score. Tae Gilpin hauled in five catches for 85 yards, and Scott Holmes had two catches for 33 yards. Raiders quarterback Brooks Hollins completed 11 of 21 pass attempts for 172 yards, one TD and one interception. Hollins also carried five times for 28 yards and two TDs.

Hanover 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 13: Beau Sahnow carried 11 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns while completing 15 of 23 pass attempts for 162 yards, another TD and an interception to lead the Hawks (7-2) to a resounding home win over their county-rival Patriots (6-3).

Hanover running back TJ Wingfield rumbled 19 times for 105 yards and a score, and Cole Elrod had four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. Malachi Madden caught six passes for 45 yards.

Defensively, Deante Harris led the Hawks' smothering effort with five tackles, a sack and an interception. Grady Fahed racked up three tackles, two sacks and recovered a fumble. Jalen Copeland had two tackles and a pair of pass breakups, and Brady Elrod had four tackles. Will Webb, Evan Strath, Dillon Honeycutt and Jay Hoel had a sack apiece.

No. 6 Manchester 14, Cosby 3: Jason Wright and Devin Bryant had rushing touchdowns as the Lancers (7-1) withstood a stout effort from the homestanding Titans (3-5).

Wright carried 10 times for 63 yards and a TD, and Landen Abernethy completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 100 yards. Kyree Richardson hauled in four receptions for 50 yards. Alazha Lewis and Myles Cobbs-Bradley led the Lancers defensively with six and five tackles, respectively, and Ty'ee Stephens added an interception.

Matoaca 21, Colonial Heights 2: Bryce Yates and Dillon Newton-Short connected with quarterback Ryley Justus on touchdown passes, and Jaedin Lee returned a fumble 45 yards to the house as the Warriors (5-3) beat the visiting Colonials (4-4).

Newton-Short's 61-yard score and Yates' 43-yard TD both came in the second quarter, and Lee's return sealed the deal in the fourth period. Newton-Short caught four passes for 73 yards, Yates five for 86. Justus completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 165 yards, two TDs and an interception.

Gavin Hall and Landon Hardy spearheaded the Warriors' stout defensive showing with six and five tackles, respectively. Lee had 4 1/2 tackles, and Newton-Short added an interception.

The Colonials managed 98 yards on the ground and 99 through the air while holding the Warriors to 63 rushing yards. But it was Matoaca's explosiveness in the passing game that was the difference.

Kenyez Mungro Johnson led the Colonials with five tackles and two receptions for 7 yards, and Lashawn Spencer had an interception.

No. 7 Midlothian 49, George Wythe 6: Trojans running back Ashby Berry passed the 1,000 rushing yards mark for the season Midlo's home win over the Bulldogs.

Cooper Meads had two passing touchdowns and Chase Chambers threw for one score for Midlo (7-1). Berry rumbled 17 times for 127 yards and a touchdown, and Bryce Sowers and Conor Harrington added rushing scores of their own. Dominic Lawton, Drew Kleski and Jackson Rosenberger all caught touchdowns.

TeShaun Williams carried 16 times for 57 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 78 yards to lead George Wythe (0-7). Torel Clark hauled in seven receptions for 70 yards.

Bennett McCandless paced the Trojans defensively with four tackles, one for a loss. Gabriel Semidey had 3 1/2 tackles. Harrington returned an interception for a touchdown, and Zach Wirt and Ethan Shelor had an INT apiece.

Hopewell 36, Meadowbrook 0: Major Preston had an interception and touchdown reception, and Mason Cumbie rushed for a TD and threw for two more scores in the Blue Devils' (4-4) road win over the Monarchs (1-7).

Preston created the early turnover, and Kesean Henderson cashed it in with a rushing touchdown to put Hopewell up with a little less than 5 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Cumbie added a rushing score a couple minutes into the second period, then found Preston and Cortaz Cheatham on touchdown passes to build a 27-0 halftime lead. Cheatham returned a punt for a touchdown in the third quarter.

No. 4 Dinwiddie 58, Prince George 8: Marquis Smith caught a pair of touchdowns from quarterback Harry Dalton, Chris Drumgoole rushed for two scores and their Generals (8-0) remained unbeaten with a road win over the Royals (1-7).

Dinwiddie's smallest margin of victory on the season is 28 points, and this was coach Billy Mills and Co.'s seventh win by more than a 40-point margin.

The Generals generated 293 yards of offense and held the Royals to 69. Dalton completed 4 of 7 pass attempts for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Frank Wells had a TD reception, Mickiel Johnson and Zalen Wiggins had a rushing score apiece and Wiggins returned a kickoff 65 yards to the house.

Jackson Van Meter nailed all eight of his extra points, and Dinwiddie added a safety. Defensively, Chris Bowles led the way with three tackles for losses. Quentin Mankin recovered a fumble, and Wells intercepted a pass.

Michael Swink scored for the Royals on a 73-yard run in the fourth quarter.

No. 9 Douglas Freeman 35, J.R. Tucker 6: Ryan Bland carried 11 times for 117 yards and four touchdowns, the Mavericks defense held the Tigers to zero rushing yards, and Connor Hilemn, Jefferson Meade and Cooper Speidell all had interceptions as Freeman (7-1) defeated visiting Tucker (2-6).

Miggy Martin carried 12 times for 71 yards and racked up seven tackles for the Mavericks. Bland adding a passing TD to Jake Lohman, who caught two balls for 55 yards and added six tackles and three pass breakups.

Monacan 22, Huguenot 6: Turner Johnson rushed for two touchdowns and threw another TD to Jayden Stadler, Lee Wells rumbled 25 times for 140 yards and the Chiefs (3-5) beat the Falcons (0-8).

New Kent 14, Tabb 13

Albemarle 48, Goochland 3

Charlottesville 49, John Marshall 8

James River 55, Clover Hill 14

St. Xavier (Oh.) 30, Life Christian 16

Brunswick Academy 27, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20

Saturday's local games

Glen Allen 37, No. 10 Thomas Jefferson 31 (OT)

High school 🏈: Glen Allen stuns No. 10 Thomas Jefferson with heart-stopping comeback "I trusted my QB, said 'Milwit, we got this. Trust yourself and make the throw.' He made the throw, I made the catch and I just want to thank God for this opportunity. This is a really big win."

Benedictine 31, Mt. Zion 6

No. 5 Trinity Episcopal 42, St. Christopher’s 7

Thursday's local games

No. 2 Varina 50, Henrico 0

Friday's scores from around the

state

Alleghany 29, Carroll County 6

Annandale 28, Falls Church 27

Appomattox 35, Chatham 19

Atlantic Shores Christian 17, Fredericksburg Christian 14

Bassett 50, GW-Danville 43, OT

Bath County 42, Craig County 8

Battlefield 49, Osbourn Park 0

Bayside 47, Ocean Lakes 2

Blue Ridge School 53, St. Annes-Belfield 25

Booker T. Washington 46, Granby 0

Brentsville 28, Riverside 14

Briar Woods 21, Potomac Falls 6

Brookville 28, Amherst County 14

Buckingham County 28, Amelia County 12

Buffalo Gap 22, Staunton 17

Bullis, Md. 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7

Central Virginia Disciples 34, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 29

Centreville 46, South Lakes 6

Chantilly 29, Oakton 7

Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 30, Life Christian 16

Clarke County 14, East Rockingham 7

Courtland 26, Culpeper 8

Covington 32, Parry McCluer 0

Dan River 50, Nelson County 13

E.C. Glass 42, Rustburg 17

Edison 35, Mount Vernon 0

Essex 68, Lancaster 18

Fairfax 29, Lake Braddock 14

Flint Hill 34, Norfolk Academy 28

Frank Cox 42, First Colonial 0

Gar-Field 32, C.D. Hylton 0

Gate City 54, John Battle 21

Giles 42, James River-Buchanan 14

Grayson County 31, Fort Chiswell 8

Greensville County 40, Windsor 0

Gretna 41, Altavista 19

Grundy 42, Hurley 18

Halifax County 42, Patrick County 20

Hayfield 49, John R. Lewis 7

Heritage (Leesburg) 31, Broad Run 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Jefferson Forest 0

Heritage-Newport News 21, Hampton 16

Herndon 49, McLean 7

Hidden Valley 28, Blacksburg 7

Honaker 52, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49

Indian River 40, Great Bridge 0

J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 12

James Madison 21, Westfield 16

James Robinson 70, W.T. Woodson 7

James Wood 28, Fauquier 21

John Champe 34, Osbourn 32

K&Q Central def. Charles City County High School, forfeit

Kellam 14, Landstown 9

King George 23, Eastern View 13

King's Fork High School 54, Hickory 20

Lafayette 28, Jamestown 0

Lake Taylor 53, Manor High School 0

Langley 35, George Marshall 20

Lee High 35, Central - Wise 30

Liberty Christian 48, Liberty-Bedford 0

Lord Botetourt 48, Northside 7

Loudoun County 27, Independence 21

Loudoun Valley 35, Lightridge 34

Madison County 34, Mecklenburg County 20

Millbrook 49, Liberty-Bealeton 14

Mountain View 32, Brooke Point 7

Nandua 23, Arcadia 6

Nansemond-Suffolk 48, Norfolk Christian School 0

Narrows 48, Eastern Montgomery 7

North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 6

Northampton 48, Snow Hill, Md. 37

Northumberland 45, Colonial Beach 6

Orange County 34, Monticello 7

Oscar Smith 28, Nansemond River 3

Page County 64, Mountain View 26

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 37, Christiansburg 14

Patriot 63, Freedom (South Riding) 6

Paul VI Catholic High School 41, Bishop Ireton 0

Phoebus 41, Woodside 7

Poquoson 48, Bruton 7

Portsmouth Christian def. Fuqua School, forfeit

Radford 28, Floyd County 27

Rappahannock 24, Westmoreland County 22

Ridgeview 20, Abingdon 13

Riverbend 29, Colonial Forge 0

Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 14

Rock Ridge 28, St. John Paul the Great 20

Rockbridge County 21, Broadway 14

Salem 42, Cave Spring 7

South County 34, West Potomac 14

Southampton Academy 36, Kenston Forest 34

Spotswood 33, Waynesboro 0

Spotsylvania 44, James Monroe 25

Staunton River 19, William Byrd 7

Stone Bridge 49, Woodgrove 28

Strasburg 26, Luray 23

Stuarts Draft 37, Wilson Memorial 20

Sussex Central 32, Franklin 0

Tallwood 37, Princess Anne 16

Tazewell 28, Marion 13

The Covenant School 61, Rappahannock County 6

Thomas Walker 40, Eastside 20

Twin Springs 48, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 8

Unity Reed 48, Gainesville 21

Virginia High 49, Chilhowie 7

Warren County 42, William Monroe 21

Warwick 48, Gloucester 0

Washington-Liberty 45, Justice High School 0

Western Albemarle 42, Fluvanna 21

Western Branch 45, Deep Creek 20

William Fleming 35, Franklin County 26

Woodbridge 27, Colgan 21

York 36, Smithfield 14

Yorktown 38, Wakefield 0

Next week's local schedule

Oct. 27

Armstrong at Mechanicsville, 7

Dinwiddie at Meadowbrook, 7

Huguenot at Manchester, 7

Oct. 28

Hermitage at John Marshall, 4

Hanover at Henrico, 7

Atlee at Highland Springs, 7

Varina at Patrick Henry, 7

Jamestown at New Kent, 7

West Point at King William, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Colonial Heights, 7

Hopewell at Matoaca, 7

Petersburg at Prince George, 7

Thomas Dale at L.C. Bird, 7

St. Christopher's at Douglas Freeman, 7

Orange County at Goochland, 7

John Marshall at Mecklenburg County, 7

Glen Allen at Deep Run, 7

J.R. Tucker at Mills Godwin, 7

Monacan at Clover Hill, 7

George Wythe at Cosby, 7

Midlothian at Powhatan, 7

Oct. 29

St. Michael at Benedictine, 1

Norfolk Academy at Collegiate, 1