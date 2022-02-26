Highland Springs and Glen Allen boys follow girls teams into state tournament

Twenty-four hours after the Highland Springs and Glen Allen girls won their Region 5C semifinal games and claimed their spots at the Class 5 state tournament, the boys followed suit Friday night with wins over L.C. Bird and Douglas Freeman.

Neither coach could remember a similar accomplishment for their schools’ basketball programs, but to Highland Springs coach Reggie Tennyson, it’s a testament to the Springers’ talent across the board.

“We have tremendous athletes in this building,” Tennyson said. “We have a tremendous football program without a doubt, but our girls are tremendously talented, our track team is talented, our baseball team is talented. … We’re just blessed to coach these young people.”

That diversity of skill was on display in their 61-49 win over L.C. Bird.

While senior Dorian Davis continued to be a reliable offensive force for Highland Springs (19-4), recording 32 points, Tennyson named the team’s big men — seniors Latrell Sutton, C.J. Mosley and sophomore Khristian Martin — as factors in getting to states.

They were up against Keyontae Lewis, who is 6-foot-9, sturdy and dangerous with the ball in his hands. But the Springers dominated off the board, breaking up a high-octane Skyhawks (19-3) offense.

Lewis led the team with 13 points, while sharpshooter Yuri Manns scored 11.

“They’re undersized forwards and they played a giant tonight, and they handled him,” Tennyson said. “They were the key, the energy we needed to battle tonight, and these three are the reason we are going to states.”

Their success Friday, the three players agreed, came down to who wanted it more. And Highland Springs wanted a title.

All three also were on the Springers football team that was defeated in the Class 5 semifinals following a controversial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the final quarter.

Martin, a sophomore, played quarterback. Sutton served as a linebacker and wide receiver and has committed to continue his career at Virginia Tech. Mosley was a DE/OT, committed to Virginia State.

The loss left a hunger, and anticipation has been building on the court with this group for years. With that development has come a unity that they’re ready to cash in on.

“We haven’t won in years. I couldn’t win at football. We left a lot on the line,” Sutton said.

“Now, we have a very good team. We’ve been playing together since 10th grade, the same starting five plus a few young people. I feel like we just had to get it done.”

While the Springers settled in and held onto their lead by the second quarter, the second game of the night was more of a back-and-forth affair.

Douglas Freeman (20-4) had beaten Glen Allen (18-4) decisively twice this season, and while the Jaguars scratched ahead at various points throughout the game, the Mavericks held onto a lead by the end of every quarter. Except for the fourth frame, where Glen Allen pulled ahead for a 63-56 win.

“That’s just how this team’s been this year,” Jaguars coach Drew Manton said. “Someone surprising has always really stepped up when it mattered.”

Their man Friday was senior point guard Cliff Fuller. While a solid ball handler and leader within the team, Fuller is not, according to Manton, known for being a shooter.

Nonetheless, he scored a game-high 20 points, with 18 coming in the second half.

To Fuller, it was simply another night doing what he could to support his team.

“We’re feeling very blessed to be able to win, because we always lost against them,” Fuller said. “I feel amazing, just being able to play and do what I do best — getting my team involved and doing everything we can to win.”

Gray Proffitt drove the Mavericks’ early leads, including a 16-3 team run heading into halftime. But he was limited to one field goal in the second half. His teammates weren’t having much more luck.

Jaguars forward Chris Dopp tipped the lead in their favor early in the fourth, and they ran with it, ending with a definitive dunk from Dopp and a pair of free points for Fuller in the final seconds.

“We adjusted a few things, they bought into it every step of the way and we just came out and executed. We never got down on ourselves, and now we’re going to states,” Manton said.

Dopp finished 10 points, and Brendan Coughlan had 12.

Proffit had 18 for Douglas Freeman.

Glen Allen and Highland Springs last played each other in early January, when the Jaguars walked off with a 49-48 win. They’ll face off again Monday, when Highland Springs hosts both the girls and boys Region 5C championship games.

And after a season of hard-fought wins, Manton said his team has taken on a tough mentality that’s given necessary boosts when it really counts.

“We’ve literally been battle-tested all year, and it’s paid off,” Manton said. “As long as there’s time on the clock, we know we have a chance.”

L.C. Bird 22 8 8 11 — 49

Highland Springs 23 12 10 16 — 61

LCB — Keyontae Lewis 13, Yuri Manns 11, AJ Wills 9, Marcus Allen 8, Davian Banks 5, Brandon Wade 3.

HS — Dorian Davis 32, Danzelle Coles 11, Latrell Sutton 10, Quante Veney 6, Kristian Martin 2.

Douglas Freeman 17 21 10 8 — 56

Glen Allen 17 12 16 18 — 63

DSF — Gray Proffitt 18, Chris Reese 9, Grant Smith 9, James Steele 7, Davis Cable 5, Marshall Dip 3, P.J. Moore 3, Spencer Cox 2