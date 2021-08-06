Highland Springs announces 2021 Wall of Fame class

The Class of 2021 for the Highland Springs athletic Wall of Fame has been set, with a larger group being inducted this year after the Springers did not hold a ceremony in 2020.

This year's ceremony will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Four Point Sheraton Hotel on Laburnum Ave. The Wall of Fame golf tournament is set for Friday, Sept. 17 at the Hanover Golf Club. Each inductee will be introduced at halftime of the Springers' Sept. 17 home game against Martinsburg (West Virginia).