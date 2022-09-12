 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside

Highland Springs announces 2022 Wall of Fame class, banquet, golf tournament

  • 0

Highland Springs High will on Thursday, Oct. 6 enshrine the Class of 2022 for its Wall of Fame.

The Springers will hold a banquet Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton on S. Laburnum Ave.

Honorees will also be recognized at a Wall of Fame golf tournament on Friday, Oct. 7 at Brookwoods Golf Club in Quinton. Each inductee will also be honored during halftime of the Springers' Sept. 22 home game against Henrico. 

Class of 2022: Joseph Bryant, wrestling, Class of 1979; Joseph Ellison, patron, 1980; Unithia Banks McGruder, girls basketball, 1981; Cliff Stone, golf, 1981; Gary Frank, coach, 1986; Lamont Folsom, track, 2004; Jamar Abrams, boys basketball, 2007; Brandon Rozell, boys basketball, 2007; Jay Threatt, boys basketball, 2007; Antoine Hopkins, football, 2008; Jarvis Threatt, boys basketball, 2011.

People are also reading…

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dak Prescott out for 6 to 8 weeks after surgery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News