Highland Springs announces 2022 Wall of Fame class, banquet, golf tournament

Highland Springs High will on Thursday, Oct. 6 enshrine the Class of 2022 for its Wall of Fame.
The Springers will hold a banquet Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton on S. Laburnum Ave.
Honorees will also be recognized at a Wall of Fame golf tournament on Friday, Oct. 7 at Brookwoods Golf Club in Quinton. Each inductee will also be honored during halftime of the Springers' Sept. 22 home game against Henrico.
Class of 2022:Joseph Bryant, wrestling, Class of 1979; Joseph Ellison, patron, 1980; Unithia Banks McGruder, girls basketball, 1981; Cliff Stone, golf, 1981; Gary Frank, coach, 1986; Lamont Folsom, track, 2004; Jamar Abrams, boys basketball, 2007; Brandon Rozell, boys basketball, 2007; Jay Threatt, boys basketball, 2007; Antoine Hopkins, football, 2008; Jarvis Threatt, boys basketball, 2011.
Glen Allen upsets No. 7 Patrick Henry. Hanover impresses in win over Matoaca. Benedictine, No. 4 Trinity, No. 6 Dinwiddie, No. 8 Manchester roll. In return to field, Mechanicsville hangs with No. 9 Freeman.
Nick Tyree was a blur. Ethan Minter was cerebral through the air and on the ground. Brandon Rose was a load to bring down, and their Thomas Dale outfit looked every bit the No. 3-ranked team in the land in Thursday's 42-21 win at No. 5 Hermitage.
Here's our conversation with Week 2's 804 Varsity player of the week, Thomas Jefferson junior defensive back Elijah Rice, who had three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, four tackles and a sack in a 21-6 win over Meadowbrook.