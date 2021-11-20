Highland Springs back in familiar territory, defeating Freeman to make region final

If there is any inclination for Highland Springs to look past opponents, to get ready for the monster games ahead of them in the next few weeks, it wasn't evident on Friday night.

The Springers' defense pitched a shutout against Douglas Freeman, leading to a 36-0 victory and a trip to the region final.

After an unsuccessful opening drive, the Mavericks were forced to punt from their own 44-yard line.

The punt soared through the cold sky, taking a bounce. Highland Springs’ defensive back and wideout Quanye Veney fielded the punt on the left hashmark, ran down the right home sideline and scored the opening touchdown.

Highland Springs never looked back.

The story of the night for the Springers was the play of the defense. Coach Loren Johnson gave all the credit to assistant Devon Simmons and the entire defensive staff.

“Our defense is what Highland Springs is known for,” said Johnson. “The kids have bought into him (Simmons). They love him and they play hard for him.”