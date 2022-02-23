Highland Springs boys, girls overwhelm Prince George, Deep Run to advance through Region 5C quarterfinals

Franklin Harris' booming voice echoed throughout Highland Springs' gleaming new golden-hued gym as he directed his Lady Springers' stifling press against visiting Deep Run.

Then Reggie Tennyson paced the same sideline in stoic fashion as his Springers boys fought tooth-and-nail to stave off Prince George.

And in contrasting fashions mirroring the demeanors of their head coaches, both Highland Springs teams advanced through the quarterfinals of the Region 5C basketball tournament Tuesday evening.

Tennyson's boys, the region's No. 4 seed, had the tougher test of the two against the No. 5 Royals.

But senior guard Dorian Davis poured in 21 points including some key fourth-quarter buckets, and sophomore guard Danzelle Coles scored 13 to lead the Springers past Curtis Allen and Jordan Lambert's rugged Prince George outfit 61-50.

Bodies flew left and right in a physical, nip and tuck affair which Highland Springs led 46-43 through three quarters after Coles hit a corner 3 to close out the period.

Then the Springers put the clamps on defensively, and opened the fourth quarter on a knockout blow of an 11-4 run featuring steals and transition baskets as their always lively band and 200-plus supporters turned up the volume.

"Energy, intensity, focus," Tennyson said of the difference in the fourth period. "We hadn't played in awhile, were a little rusty. So attention to detail, playing our offense a little better, and we were patient."

Senior point guard Quanye Veney, a first team All-Metro defensive back who is committed to Richmond, finished with a modest 5 points. But Tennyson said his "floor general's" calming presence on the ball was vital.

"He's really what makes us go, he was third team All-Region this year but he really should have been first team," Tennyson said of Veney, who showed off standout handles and court vision all night to protect the ball and set his teammates up to score.

"He is the captain of the team and the hardest working young man I've ever seen on the hardwood and on the grass."

Davis, a co-captain with Veney, is the Springers' best pure scorer. Tennyson called him "our bail-out guy" because of his ability to create shots when the need for a bucket is most dire.

"When things are going bad, we rely on him to score the basketball," Tennyson said of Davis.

Sophomore forward Khristian Martin, the Springers' quarterback on the football field, scored 10 points, acting as a key decision maker in the paint with post touches that broke down the Royals' compact 2-3 zone.

"Khristian was huge," Tennyson said. "He's a football guy but he likes basketball. He helped us out tonight with his inside presence, athletic ability and skill."

Tennyson said keeping his key players out of foul trouble and getting a little more efficient on the offensive end will be paramount if the Springers hope to reach the state tournament with a win in Friday's home region semifinal against top seed L.C. Bird, which took care of No. 8 Mills Godwin 87-45.

"That's all you want this time of year, is a chance to move on and advance," said Tennyson, who succeeded longtime coach George Lancaster in 2016 after 12 years as an assistant.

"This is the best team, as a coach, I've ever had. They're hard-working, they're unique in their skillset, everybody brings something to the table. They're resilient, just one of the best teams I've ever been around."

Allen, also a star running back on the gridiron, finished with 21 points including four 3-pointers for Prince George. Lambert had 19 points and a pair of 3s for a Royals team that traded lead changes with the Springers through three tightly contested quarters.

On the girls side, Harris' No. 2-seed Springers employed their typical stifling press to speed up the No. 7 Wildcats and jump out to a lopsided early advantage that held for a 52-31 win despite a valiant fourth-quarter surge from Deep Run.

The sophomore backcourt duo of Ah'kiyah Pye and Morgan Boyd scored 16 and 13, respectively, to lead the way. Freshman forward Samaya Brown was a force down low in the rebounding battle, she finished with 14 points.

Harris calls his star underclassmen the "diaper brigade."

"They've gotten out of the stick pins and into the pullups now," Harris joked. "They have grown up, each day they've gotten better. Still have moments, but the one thing I do know with this group is that they're always going to play hard. It's gonna look ugly, but they're learning."

Pye and Boyd proved the heads of the proverbial snake in the Springers' patented 2-2-1 press, procuring steals that led to easy buckets in a 17-4 first-quarter blitz that ballooned to a seemingly insurmountable 24-7 halftime lead.

Harris said Pye and Boyd have the potential to be equal to some of his best guards over the years.

"This backcourt can get right up there with 'em, they play hard," he said.

Brown had never played organized basketball until this year, Harris said. In August, he thought about starting her on JV. But the coach saw a drive to improve in Brown that prompted him to move her up to varsity right off the bat.

"The things she does inside, she's an athletic freak that loves to play basketball. You should see her in the weight room," Harris said with a chuckle.

"She wants to dunk so bad. She's gotten close with a volleyball. She's just got that motor. She's going to be a special one."

Making absolutely sure his team is improving every day, including Wednesday when they jump right back in the gym, is Harris' focus as his Springers, Class 5 co-champions with Princess Anne in 2020 before last season was cancelled for Henrico schools, chase another state tournament berth.

Highland Springs meets No. 3 Hermitage Thursday at 7:30 at Midlothian with a spot in states on the line.

"Every day is another growing step for them, so they have to be better," he said. "It's not just one thing. We have to be better tomorrow than we played today."

Samaria Jackson added 5 points for the Springers. Freshman forward Ann Peyton Duncan and senior guard Isis Keneah scored 7 apiece for Deep Run, which cut the deficit to as little as 12 with a gritty fourth-quarter effort.

-------------------------------------------------

Boys

Prince George 15 10 18 7 - 50

Highland Springs 17 7 22 15 - 61

PG - Lambert 19, Allen 21, Rose 2, James-Ivory 1, Anders 2, Long 5. Totals: 17 10-15 50.

HS - Veney 5, Davis 21, Coles 13, Martin 10, Sutton 8, Mosley 3. Totals: 25 8-20 61.

3-point goals - PG: Allen 4, Lambert 2; HS: Davis, Coles.

Girls

Deep Run 4 3 6 18 - 31

Highland Springs 17 7 11 17 - 52

DR - Keneah 7, Ellis 4, Strieffler 5, Martin 5, Fallen 3, Peyton-Duncan 7. Totals: 12 4-7 31.

HS - Pye 16, Boyd 13, Paige 1, Shelton 3, Brown 14, Jackson 5. Totals: 19 6-12 52.

3-point goals - DR: Keneah, Martin, Strieffler; HS: Pye 2, Boyd, Jackson.