Highland Springs junior guard and leading scorer Danzelle Bullock Coles hit plenty of big shots in the Springers' run to the Class 5 state championship last season.

So when No. 9 Highland Springs inbounded with 20 seconds remaining and the game tied at 55 in Tuesday's marquee matchup against visiting, No. 8-ranked Hopewell, everyone in the raucous black and gold-painted gym knew where the ball was going.

"Have confidence and just make that shot, honestly," said a grinning Bullock Coles of what went through his head on the decisive possession after his fadeaway, baseline jumper with a hand in his face and 6 seconds on the clock gave the Springers a heart-stopping 57-55 victory.

"Staying consistent in the lab gives me that confidence."

The bucket also gave Bullock Coles, who finished with a game-high 22 points, 1,000 points for his Highland Springs career. The 6-foot-4, 182-pound combo guard knew how much he needed to break the mark going into the game. But down the stretch, the only thing on his mind was securing the win.

Springers coach Reggie Tennyson, who said Bullock Coles is the first Springer to score 1,000 under his leadership, presented the junior with the game ball after the final whistle.

Springers supporters rushed the floor and lifted Bullock Coles onto their shoulders.

"It was just a blessing, all the work that I've put in, and it's just all coming into play," Bullock Coles said of the recognition at midcourt as his family stood beside him.

Tennyson called the game-winner "poetic," a seemingly fateful confluence of circumstances as his leading scorer reached a career milestone on undoubtedly one of the biggest shots of his high school career.

"He's a special talent, we're so excited to have him and I'm just happy for him, he's such a great kid," Tennyson said.

"That's a dream come true. ... To be able to present that to him in front of his family and everybody was an awesome feeling. He's just gifted, he's blessed and he's a hard worker, usually the last one out of the gym."

Hopewell (19-3), winners of 16-straight heading into the contest, led and controlled the game most of the way behind the gritty backcourt duo of junior Cameron Mise (13 points) and senior Jordan Lambert (10 points).

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 10-1 lead in the first quarter, and the Springers didn't take their first lead until Bullock Coles drove strong to the cup to make it 48-47 with 6:25 to go in what proved a frenetic fourth quarter.

"Mostly on the defensive end, executing, obviously we had to bring energy and effort to win the game," Bullock Coles said of the fourth-quarter resurgence. "We started off a little slow, but picked it up toward the end."

Highland Springs (17-6) was particularly dominant on the glass, finishing with 17 offensive rebounds leading to a bevvy of second-chance opportunities.

Hopewell coach Elvin Edmonds III said the rebounding battle was key in allowing the Springers to close the gap down the stretch.

"And we had a bunch of bad turnovers against their 2-2-1 press, so that was the difference, we didn't take care of the ball or secure the rebounds," Edmonds said, referencing the full-court pressure employed by the home team much of the game.

"This was a great test to get us ready for regionals."

Senior forward Sincere James was a force down low for Hopewell, he finished with 9 points. Junior wing Shawn Long scored 8, as did talented freshman guard Tyrease Hunter. Fellow freshman Nick Byrd had 5 points, including a key 3-pointer from the right wing that gave the Blue Devils a 52-50 lead with 5:04 to play.

"We've got to be tougher, and that's why we came here," Edmonds said of what his team can take from the loss and into a playoff bracket in which Hopewell will be the top seed in Region 3A and one of the primary contenders for a Class 3 state championship.

"You've got to be tough mentally and physically. We knew that was our Achilles' heel all year, just being mentally tougher. Hopefully we can get it right before regionals. I'm proud of the guys."

Joining Bullock Coles as primary contributors for Highland Springs were junior forward Khristian Martin (13 points) and senior guard Jabari Thompson (11 points).

Martin, the co-All-Metro player of the year for football, showed off standout footwork and decision making as a focal point for the Springers in the post. Thompson hit a couple huge shots, including an early-fourth quarter 3 to cut Hopewell's lead to 1 and turn up the volume in a gym that had been waiting to explode all night.

The Springers, likely along with Glen Allen and L.C. Bird, will be among the favorites once again in Region 5C this year.

They'll begin their title defense next week, and Highland Springs' leading man has one goal on his mind.

"Back-to-back," Bullock Coles said with a wide smile. "We're trying to get that back-to-back [championships]."

Hopewell 16 17 12 10 - 55

Highland Springs 9 19 13 16 - 57

Hope - Lambert 10, Mise 13, Johnson 2, Long 8, Byrd 5, James 9, Hunter 8. Totals: 22 (2) 9-12.

HS - Burchette 4, Bullock Coles 22, Vaughan III 3, Martin 13, Langley 4, Thompson 11. Totals: 19 (6) 13-16.

