Highland Springs celebrates 'Springer pride' in first game played at new stadium

Black and gold helmets raised and rocking to the rhythm of the school band, the Highland Springs football team paid homage to "Springer pride" Saturday night after the school's first game in the new Victor W. Kreiter Memorial Stadium.
The No. 1 Springers lost to visiting Chambers High (Charlotte, NC) 24-13. The Cougars, ranked No. 21 in the High School Football America 100, won 4AA state titles in 2019 and 2020, and came to play on a muggy evening off Airport Drive.
But on a night where tradition and history could be said to supersede the final score, the gesture from the Springers players as they walked over to their band and the stands emptied out was an appropriate final note.
"It meant a whole lot for us to be in the new stadium tonight, we've been anticipating this day for about two years now," said Davon Yonkers, the Springers band director.
"There's a lot of nostalgia on our old field, a lot of history and tradition. To have a new field, it feels great to start some new traditions and keep our same history and vision and promote that Springer pride."
Yonkers, who's been at the school 17 years, likened the Springers not having their own stadium for nearly two years to having a void in their identity. One of the first things he learned upon starting at the school was the significance of that "Springer pride," a feeling he said encompasses the sports teams, school colors, student body and every member of the community.
That identity was on full display in front of roughly 1,000 onlookers filling the pristine new home as Highland Springs sophomore quarterback Khristian Martin made his first varsity start, going 12 of 33 for 127 yards including a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Latrell Sutton in the fourth quarter.
Springers running back Aziz Foster-Powell scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter. That answered a first-quarter, 88-yard catch and run down the visiting sideline from Chambers quarterback Dymere Edwards to receiver Daniel Davis. The Cougars traveled well, with 300-plus fans roaring Davis on as a couple good blocks near the line of scrimmage allowed him to break lose on the short swing pass.
Highland Springs (0-1) missed a big early opportunity to set the tone after the Springers blocked a Cougars punt at the end of their first drive. It set Springs up inside the 10-yard line, but the offense managed just 2 yards and a turnover on downs.
Chambers (2-0) led 10-7 at the half, but proceeded to separate itself with a pair of quick-strike passing touchdowns of 81 and 64 yards from Edwards to Kevin Concepcion, who finished with six catches for 164 yards.
The sun had set at this point, and an eerie hush fell over the crowd with their Springers suddenly down 24-7. An acrobatic grab by receiver Christian Robinson, some shifty running by back Marcel Fleming (15 carries, 42 yards) and Sutton's late touchdown gave the home supporters a few opportunities to roar, stomp on the bleachers and ring cowbells.
But coach Loren Johnson said he's eager to get the first win in his program's new home under under its belt.
"You've got to win in it first," he said. "I'm glad the fans showed up, we're not completely post-COVID, but we're getting there. It's good to have people back in the stadium, I appreciate our fans, they ride with us 'till the end. And if we can do a couple things differently, we've got a chance at the end."
That first win doesn't look to be straightforward though, as No. 2 Manchester comes calling to open its season Friday. The Springers and Lancers were supposed to play for the Region 5B title game in the spring before it was called off because of a positive COVID-19 case within the Manchester program.
"We gotta play well. Great running back (Ramon Brown), great quarterback (Cody Shelton)," Johnson said of the Lancers. "Great coach (Tom Hall). Hopefully it's not as hot. ... We'll be one game up on them, sometimes it doesn't make a difference, sometimes it does. We've just got to play well."
Yonkers and other teacher- and student-volunteers stayed at the field more than an hour after the game, picking up trash and putting away food and equipment. He said the nerves kicked in for many of his band members who'd never had a traditional home-game experience like they did Saturday.
"This was very exciting for them," he said "Performing in front of thousands of people, it's a whole lot different than performing in front of your families."
------------------------------------------------------
Chambers 7 3 14 0 - 24
Highland Springs 0 7 0 6 - 13
1Q
Daniels 88 pass from Edwards (Benitez kick)
2Q
HS: Foster-Powell 1 run (Dent kick)
JC: Benitez 33 FG
3Q
JC: Concepcion 81 pass from Edwards (Benitez kick)
JC: Concepcion 64 pass from Edwards (Benitez kick)
4Q
Sutton 3 pass from Martin (kick blocked)
-----------------------------------------------
Rushing: HS: Marcel Fleming 14-42; Aziz Foster-Powell 5-12; Khristian Martin 5-35; Jakyre Henley 2-6; Quanye Veney 1-5.
Receiving: HS: Quanye Veney 5-40; Latrell Sutton 3-12; Mike Hodge 3-24; Takye Heath 1-29; Christian Robinson 3-49.
Passing: HS: Khristian Martin 12-33-127-0; Jakyre Henley 1-1-13-0.
