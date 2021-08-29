Highland Springs celebrates 'Springer pride' in first game played at new stadium

But coach Loren Johnson said he's eager to get the first win in his program's new home under under its belt.

"You've got to win in it first," he said. "I'm glad the fans showed up, we're not completely post-COVID, but we're getting there. It's good to have people back in the stadium, I appreciate our fans, they ride with us 'till the end. And if we can do a couple things differently, we've got a chance at the end."

That first win doesn't look to be straightforward though, as No. 2 Manchester comes calling to open its season Friday. The Springers and Lancers were supposed to play for the Region 5B title game in the spring before it was called off because of a positive COVID-19 case within the Manchester program.

"We gotta play well. Great running back (Ramon Brown), great quarterback (Cody Shelton)," Johnson said of the Lancers. "Great coach (Tom Hall). Hopefully it's not as hot. ... We'll be one game up on them, sometimes it doesn't make a difference, sometimes it does. We've just got to play well."