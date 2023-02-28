During his Hall of Fame career as the boys basketball coach at Highland Springs High School, the legendary George Lancaster preached the gospel of “No rebounds. No ring.”

It was his unique and inimitable take on the adage, “Offense sells tickets. Defense wins games. Rebounding wins championships.”

Monday night at Midlothian, as “Coach Lan” watched proudly from the bleachers, the Springers, now led by his successor Reggie Tennyson, broke open a close game with a 27-14 second quarter, maintained their double-digit lead throughout, and rode a 32-point performance by Danzelle Bullock-Coles to cruise to a 70-53 victory over Glen Allen to win the Class 5, Region C championship thanks in large part to a 48-33 advantage on the boards.

“I carry that same message,” said Tennyson, who played for Lancaster his first two seasons at Highland Springs (1979-81), served on his staff for 12 years, and took over the program when he retired in 2015 with two Group AAA state titles (2003 and 2007) on his resume. “As a player and a member of his staff, I learned so much from him in real time.”

Another of those lessons was that achieving cohesion which leads to success is a process which doesn’t always unfold smoothly or easily.

The Springers are defending Class 5 state champs, but they opened 4-4 and improved to 10-6 before reeling off nine straight wins.

“One of the things I got from Coach Lancaster was he never showed his hand too early,” Tennyson said. “I kind of had a feeling these guys would be special. You never know until you start playing games.”

Tennyson’s guys used a 17-4 run over the last five minutes of the first half to pull away, then held the Jaguars, the tournament’s top seed, at bay the rest of the way.

With the score tied at 23, Khristian Martin and Bullock-Coles hit two free throws each, Bullock-Coles followed with a short jumper, James Langley scored from close range, and Jabari Thompson, Jordan Jackson, and James Vaughan drilled 3-pointers in the final 2:30.

“We’d watched a lot of film,” said Vaughan, a 5-8 sophomore point guard. “We wanted to execute: defense, rebounds, boxing out, getting out in transition. Our defense has been great. We’re finally getting the feel of it.”

Using a 2-2-1 trap with a variety of looks in the front court, the Springers limited Glen Allen to 21-of-67 shooting and forced 15 turnovers.

“We pride ourselves on how hard we work in practice on our defense,” Tennyson said. “It has an old-style 2-2-1 look, but it really has some different principles.

“These guys are a testament to how well it works. We started running it last year about this time, and it just fell into our laps. We didn’t know it would be our signature defense, but it is.”

Bullock-Coles, the 5C player of the year, scored 18 of his points in the first half including 10 in the decisive second quarter.

“They were in a man,” said Bullock-Coles, a 6-3 junior. “Then they switched to a 1-3-1. I just let the game come to me and took good shots.

“We had some trouble early, but we picked up our intensity on defense and brought the energy and the effort.”

Highland Springs…….13 27 14 16 – 70

Glen Allen……………….13 16 13 11 – 53

Highland Springs (19-6) – Burchett 6, Bullock-Coles 32, Vaughan 8, Martin 6, Langley 4, Thompson 3, Jackson 11, Weller 0, Fordham 0, Roane 0, Williams 0, Isiadinso 0, Henderson 0, Alexander 0, Taylor 0, Reid 0. Totals: 28 10-11 70.

Glen Allen (19-6) – Kam Tiller 6, Michelow 5, Kris Tiller 11, Friend 8, Stanley 0, Chavis 0, Via 0, Granderson 6, Prescott 0, Jordan Brown 2, Seay 0, Hemp 0, Jaylen Brown 2, Dopp 13. Totals: 21 4-11 53