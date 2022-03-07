Highland Springs claims semifinal win; will play for state title on Friday

A big first half cushion and furious defense propelled Highland Springs to a 62-45 win over Riverside in Monday night’s Class 5 boys basketball semifinals at Highland Springs.

The game was decided early, and Springers’ guard Dorian Davis was a big reason Highland Springs never had to sweat it out. The senior tallied 22 points, 18 of which came in the first half. The prolific scorer did most of his damage beyond the arc, hitting four triples in the first half alone.

Highland Springs’ sixth-year head coach Reggie Tennyson said he expected nothing less of his star senior.

“[Davis] stepped up,” said Tennyson. “He did what we needed him to do.”

The Springers jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the second quarter and never let the Rams within single digits the remainder of the night.

Highland Springs (22-4) claimed its quick 6-0 advantage after the opening tip thanks in part to a pair of buckets by sophomore Kristian Martin and stifling Springer defense.

The Springers led 14-7 after the opening quarter and carried that momentum right into the second. Another 6-0 Springer run to start the period put Highland Springs up 20-7 before the Springers expanded the lead to 35-17 by halftime.

Davis led the way in the scoring department on a night when all five Springers’ starters scored in double figures. Quanye Veney, Danzelle Coles, Latrell Sutton and Martin all finished with 10 points apiece in the win. Junior Jaden Frazier led the Rams with 12 points in the loss.

Riverside (19-11) had trouble guarding the Springers, but the real issues for the Rams came on the other end of the floor. Open looks were few and far between as the Springers suffocated the basketball. The Springer defense forced myriad Ram turnovers and poor shot selection all night. Riverside ball handlers were consistently trapped by a pair of pestering Springer defenders. The constant pressure forced three Ram timeouts in the first 10 minutes of the game alone.

The convincing victory makes it nine straight wins for the Springers as Tennyson and his squad look to be peaking at the right time.

The Springers will play Maury (23-2) on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Siegel Center. A win would give Tennyson his first state title since taking over the program in 2016 after serving as an assistant the 12 years prior.