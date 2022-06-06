Highland Springs D-lineman Miles Greene commits to UVA

Highland Springs rising senior defensive lineman Miles Greene on Monday announced his commitment to play college football at Virginia.

Greene made the announcement via a video of him dancing in front of a UVA logo with a Cavalier hat on.

The younger brother of former Springers standouts Mike and Malcolm Greene, Miles had 56 tackles (30 solo, 26 assists, nine for losses), five sacks and two pass breakups for the Class 5 semifinalists this past fall en route to first-team all-region and second-team All-Metro honors.

Mike Greene was an All-American defensive lineman at JMU who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in May after going undrafted. He played in 57 games with JMU, recording 177 tackles (39 for losses) and18 sacks.

Malcolm Greene was a first-team All-Metro selection and region defensive player of the year, he's now a junior cornerback at Clemson.

A three-star recruit (247Sports) Miles Greene (6-3, 240 pounds) also had offers from Virginia Tech, JMU and West Virginia, among other Power Five programs.

Varina star Anthony Fisher, the All-Metro offensive player of the year who's headed to UVA as a preferred walk-on, tweeted his support for Greene's move to Charlottesville, saying "Let the [Virginia] talent stay in [Virginia]."

Greene was on Grounds this past weekend for his official visit. He's ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect in the state for the Class of 2023 (247Sports) and the No. 93 D-lineman in the country.

Greene is the fourth commitment of UVA's 2023 recruiting class. Offensive lineman Cole Surber (Patriot High, Nokesville) and running back Donte Hawthorne (Massaponax High, Spotsylvania) are fellow in-state recruits amid a renewed emphasis on in-state recruiting from new Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott.

Defensive back Jarvis Lee (Green Cove Springs, FL), committed to UVA on Sunday afternoon.