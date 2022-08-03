Highland Springs, Deep Run, Glen Allen and Meadowbrook will move up to Class 6 under VHSL's recommended alignment plan starting in 2023-24

Highland Springs, Deep Run, Glen Allen and Meadowbrook will move from Class 5 to Class 6 under the Virginia High School League’s recommended four-year alignment plan that starts with the 2023-24 season.

The move will put Highland Springs in the same Class 6 region as Oscar Smith of Chesapeake, potentially leaving two of the state’s football kingpins battling in the region playoffs just to get to the state playoffs.

In other moves, James River will drop from Class 6 to Class 5; Thomas Jefferson will move up from Class 2 to Class 3; and Maggie Walker Governor’s School will drop from Class 3 to Class 2.

The plan by the VHSL’s alignment committee likely will undergo some changes after schools appeal. Glen Allen plans to appeal its placement in Class 6, Glen Allen activities director Mike Jiancristoforo said. Deep Run is discussing an appeal, Deep Run AD Michael Kidd said in an email.

Schools can appeal if they’re 1% above or below the cutoff for a class; have support from the region they’re requesting to join; or if a move creates an undue hardship on the school, although those aren’t the only guidelines for an appeal.

Glen Allen is the last school in Class 6 in the new plan (1,505 average daily membership in grades 9-11, two more than Potomac in Class 5). Deep Run is fourth from the cutoff (1,536).

Appeals have to be submitted to the VHSL by Aug. 8. A committee is scheduled to meet on Aug. 23 to hear appeals and recommend the alignment plan to the executive committee. A school still can appeal to the executive committee, which will determine the final alignment plan on Sept. 21.

Every four years, the league groups schools in six classifications (6 is for schools with the largest enrollments) based on average daily membership figures for grades 9-11. The ADM figures for the next four-year cycle were as of March 31, 2022.

The current alignment goes through the upcoming year.

Highland Springs, which is 41st in ADM (1,598) among 53 schools in the proposed Class 6, has been one of the gold standards recently in football in Class 5. The Springers have played in five of the past seven Class 5 state championship games, winning four consecutive titles from 2015-18 and finishing as the runners-up in 2020 (they also won the Class 5 state championship in boys basketball this past season).

Oscar Smith has been the team to beat in Class 6, winning the past two state titles and playing in seven of the past nine championship games.

Highland Springs and Oscar Smith met during the regular season in 2019, with the Springers winning 13-6.

“You’ve got to play,” Highland Springs football coach Loren Johnson said. “It makes it a little tougher to get to your ultimate goal because you know what’s out there.”

While Highland Springs and Oscar Smith are highly decorated, their 12-team region for playoff purposes will have other powers as well. Manchester, which won a Class 6 state title in 2018, and Thomas Dale are in the region, along with Cosby, Deep Run, Glen Allen, Meadowbrook, Grassfield (Chesapeake), Landstown (Virginia Beach), Western Branch (Chesapeake) and Patrick Henry of Roanoke.

“We just want to be in the … thick of it when the time comes,” Johnson said. “If we went down to [Class] 4, it would be just as tough. … It’s been tough in 5 for us as well. We’ve just got to go out and make things happen.”

In Class 5, the region that used to have a large contingent of Richmond-area schools will be down to 11 schools in the recommended plan: Clover Hill, Douglas Freeman, Hermitage, J.R. Tucker, James River, L.C. Bird, Midlothian, Mills Godwin and Prince George, joined by Louisa and Mecklenburg.

In Class 4, the region that has schools from the Richmond and Fredericksburg areas will have 18 members. Matoaca barely made the cutoff for Class 4 with an ADM of 1,204. Potomac Falls, in Class 5, was at 1,205.

Hopewell (Class 3) and Maggie Walker Governor’s School (Class 2) also just made the cutoffs for lower classifications.

For the complete recommended alignment plan and ADM figures, go to https://www.vhsl.org/alignment/alignmentdistrictregion-table/