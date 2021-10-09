Highland Springs defends No. 1 ranking, slides by No. 6 Patrick Henry in second half

It was the old post route, basic as it gets.

Highland Springs receiver Latrell Sutton split wide left, sprinted downfield on the snap, then cut right as if headed directly toward the goal post.

As he read the secondary, found a seam between defenders and slipped into the open, quarterback Khristian Martin sighted him and drilled a perfect spiral into his outstretched hands.

There was nothing but green between him and the end zone.

It was another big play — this one on fourth-and-10 from the Patrick Henry 35 — that the Springers, down 14-13 a half-minute before halftime, employed en route to a 41-28 victory over the Patriots under the Friday night lights in Hanover County.

“That credit goes to Michael Hodge,” Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson, whose squad, No. 1 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, improved to 4-2. “Our kids see things on the field. Mike Hodge ran off the field and said, ‘Coach, we can run this play.’ Then, he ran back on the field. The ball was supposed to go to him.

“The quarterback threw it to Latrell Sutton. That says a lot about the unselfishness of our team and how well we can play when we play as a unit.”