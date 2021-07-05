Highland Springs defensive lineman Rashaud Pernell commits to Va. Tech

The last Highland Springs player to sign with Tech was Jerome Wright in 2012, according to Springers coach Loren Johnson, who played at Tech.

“It’s great for kids to be at the state schools,” said Johnson, whose coaching staff includes D. Hopkins and Hill. “We like to see kids at our alma mater, but we want to see kids in school more importantly.”

Pernell, a disruptive, 6-foot-4 265-pounder ranked among the state’s top 20 prospect by several recruiting sites, had narrowed his list to Tech, Minnesota and Coastal Carolina. He also was recruited by Virginia, ODU, Liberty and some Power Five schools, among others.

Among the things that attracted Pernell to Tech was “just all the love that the coaching staff showed” and “the chance to play at home in front of your own fans.”

Tech’s coaching staff was in constant contact, he said, and some were on a Zoom call Sunday during a surprise party his family held.

As a defensive end, Pernell had 35 tackles – 15 solo - and 8½ sacks last season for a defense that allowed 44 points in nine games. He expects to play inside on the line at Tech.