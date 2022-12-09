Highland Springs, Dinwiddie sending state finalist football teams off in style

It takes a village to send a state-championship bound high school football team off in style.

So, Friday afternoon at Highland Springs and Saturday morning at Dinwiddie, the Springers' and Generals' fanbases planned communal gatherings to send their unbeaten squads off to Norfolk and Lynchburg for Saturday's Class 5 and 4 state title games, respectively.

Springers director of athletics Harry Lee Daniel said Highland Springs held a parade through the hallways of the school, with the school band, cheerleaders and student body in tow. The band performed out front of the school as the Springers loaded their bus.

"And then we're headed off to Norfolk to get ready to go win a state championship," Lee Daniel said.

The Springers kickoff at noon at Old Dominion University against an increasingly familiar foe, Maury (Norfolk, 10-1) in what will be a pseudo-home game for the Commodores. With the early start, Highland Springs opted to spend Friday night at a hotel in Norfolk.

"With it being a noon kickoff, you don't want to try and drive down the day of just because of how early you've got to get up," Lee Daniel said.

"It gives our kids a chance to get down there, get rested, walk through, eat dinner. We've been through this process enough times ... we've got a routine that works for us."

Lee Daniel added that the Highland Springs community has come out in droves to support its Springers, donating money, snacks and meals, Gatorades and other supplies to help make the trip possible. But it hasn't just been local support, Lee Daniel said, adding that the Springers have received donations from throughout the state.

Highland Springs will be seeking its sixth state championship in program history, fifth over the last eight years and first since 2018. The Springers beat the Commodores 71-28 at the old Victor W. Kreiter Stadium in the Class 5 semifinals in 2018, and 13-0 in Norfolk in the spring 2021 state semifinal.

Highland Springs' basketball team won a Class 5 championship this year with a 63-62 victory over Maury in March.

"Between our community, our county, people outside our community, it's just amazing," Lee Daniel said. "No player had to [pay] out of pocket at all for the trip, which is amazing. ... It takes a lot to do these trips. We've been fortunate and blessed enough with fundraising efforts.

"They're getting ready to go make history. ... I'm just thankful to be a part of it. It's a blessing to know that your community is going to ride with you 100% no matter what the situation is. The goal is to go down and try and complete this journey, a perfect 15-0."

Dinwiddie will be seeking the same unbeaten mark as it takes on Kettle Run (14-0, Nokesville) at 4:30 p.m. at Liberty University. The Generals were set to depart in their bus at 10:15 a.m. Saturday following a parade in the parking lot by their field house.

Banners, smoke machines, a police escort and droves of supporters from Navy Nation, Dinwiddie's fiercely devoted fandom, were slated to be part of the celebration, said Generals football media coordinator Tim Beard.

Beard said Dinwiddie's booster organization, the Cowbells Club, raises money throughout the year to send Generals players to camps, feed them snacks and meals prior to and after games and provide the program with other supplies.

So Dinwiddie did not have to raise additional funds this week. The Generals were also able to practice at Virginia State to prepare to play on a turf, college-level field. Beard said Dinwiddie has close ties to VSU, with a few former Generals currently on the Trojans' roster.

A separate charter bus was set to carry members of Navy Nation up to Liberty to cheer their Generals on. Players were given 75 bags full of snacks and hydration. Game-day breakfast was set to be served Saturday morning at 8:30, with lunch catered at 2 p.m. and pizza teed up at the stadium for postgame.

Dinwiddie is seeking its second state championship in program history. The first came in 2013, and was won at Liberty's Williams Stadium, the same field the Generals will play on Saturday. Dinwiddie finished as state runner-up in 2000, '08 and '16.

"This team is just what it is, it's a team, Coach [Billy] Mills has said it a thousand times," Beard said.

"I've been watching Dinwiddie football since 1989 ... this team right here, they support one another like nobody's business. I have never seen a Dinwiddie team do what they do."

Highland Spring wins Class 5 Semifinal against Stone Bridge 19-14