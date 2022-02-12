Highland Springs ends drought against No. 2 Varina -- and Blue Devils' unbeaten season

In a sold-out Highland Springs High gymnasium, the energy was palpable even before it spilled onto the court.

Varina, Highland Springs' East End rival, had fought back to bring the score within a point with under a minute left on the clock. The Blue Devils had an undefeated season going into Friday night. They outscored their opponents by 29 points on average — including a 77-54 win over the Springers earlier at Varina — and there was enough time on the clock for the well-oiled machine to make a play.

But two 3-point shots fell short as time ran out. No. 2 Varina’s regular season ended with a 68-66 setback, while Highland Springs (16-4) broke a streak of losses to the Blue Devils (19-1) that had been hanging over the program.

“It is a beautiful rivalry,” Springers coach Reggie Tennyson said. “The two largest East End schools, primarily African American, the fact that we come out for this game — fans, former students, players, everybody — every year no matter what our records are. And they beat us handily the last few years, so this was a big win for the program and this group of young men.”

Even through an offseason due to the pandemic, a losing season the year before that and Varina’s reclassification to Class 4, the Springers still had their eyes on the Blue Devils. And the outlook wasn’t always hopeful.

“We’ve been doubted my whole four years,” said senior guard Dorian Davis. “We ain’t beat them in six years. We felt that we was the class to come in here and put an end to the drought.”

Tennyson described his team as a proud group, a trait that fed into its focus and athleticism heading into the rematch, and the confidence to play their game and not get distracted by Varina’s play.

After a first quarter where both teams put up significant runs, the game settled in a back-and-forth affair.

Varina was led in scoring by the always-agile Alphonzo Billups with 22 points, and point guard K.J. Wyche ran a dynamic game while contributing 16 points.

Highland Springs, though, got 29 points from sophomore guard Danzelle Coles and 22 from Davis. Coles' 12 points in the third quarter helped Highland Springs regain a narrow lead heading into the final frame, when Davis went 8 for 8 from the free throw line to secure the winning margin.

“I made some big plays down the stretch, but I can’t take credit for this,” Davis said. “We came in with the team as a unit, and when we’re a unit, there’s nobody that can stop us. Nobody.”

That cohesion is coming at the right time.

While the Springers suffered some losses to local teams through the regular season, including to Region 5C contender and fourth-ranked L.C. Bird, Tennyson said that rebounding against a program as tough as Varina shows their progress.

“[The Blue Devils] are so talented. They’re probably the state champion in Class 4, but that was our test,” said Tennyson, whose team plays in Class 5. “Our test was to play them as a measuring stick for us going on further into the postseason, hopefully.”

Highland Springs 18 6 20 24 — 68

Varina 16 11 16 23 — 66

Highland Springs -- Danzelle Coles 29, Dorian Davis 22, Corey Mosley 8, Khristian Martin 5, Quanye Veney 4.