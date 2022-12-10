Highland Springs finishes unbeaten season with Class 5 championship win over Maury

Braylon Johnson's eye black and Brennan Johnson's tears told the whole story.

"Last ride -- finish," read the black strips below Braylon's eyes, echoing the message his coach and father Loren Johnson had emblazoned on T-shirts following Highland Springs' state semifinal loss to Stone Bridge last season.

"That's what we did from January until December," Springers senior defensive back and Virginia Tech recruit Braylon Johnson said, looking down the podium toward his younger brother Saturday afternoon at Old Dominion's S.B. Ballard Stadium.

"I had no other option but to finish," Brennan Johnson, a sophomore linebacker, said as he fought back tears.

The same message could be heard all across the Springers' sideline entering the fourth quarter of the Class 5 championship against Maury (Norfolk, 10-2).

And finish Highland Springs did.

Aziz Foster Powell carried 22 times for 101 yards and a touchdown, Lance Nelson Jr. set the tone with an instinctive pick-6 on the game's first drive, and Takye Heath caught a 6-yard touchdown and intercepted a pass as their Springers took control at the end of the first half to down the Commodores 33-19 and claim the program's sixth state title and fifth in the last eight years.

Though the game was played in Maury's back yard, the black and gold side of the stands outnumbered the navy and orange nearly two to one.

"It never amazes me," Loren Johnson said of the Highland Springs supporters, adding that, when he won his first championship in 2015, he didn't take the time to turn around and appreciate the black and gold lining the stands.

He hasn't made the same mistake since.

"I always take a glimpse, today I took a big glimpse. It shows what our school is about. It shows what our community is about," Loren Johnson said with a smile.

"It shows what 804 football is about, we're going to support each other. In our support for each other, you get an opportunity to watch some good football. Everywhere we've been, whether it's West Virginia, North Carolina, we've had a large contingency of fans. Our players feed off of that. The crowd feeds off each other, they feed off the band, our cheerleaders do a good job as well. It's a holistic approach to this football thing. Because of it, you have the result you have today."

"Let's go Springers," and "defense" chants emanated from the few thousand members of Springer Nation in attendance throughout, as Highland Springs (15-0) trailed only once and briefly, 7-6 after Maury QB Mario Miller found Joshua Powell for a 25-yard TD strike early in the second quarter to answer Nelson's game-opening score on which the Springers defensive back jumped a quick out route to intercept Miller and run 65 yards untouched to paydirt.

The Commodores hung around for nearly two quarters, but the levee began to break late in the second period. The Springers offensive line, led by junior T'Khi Alexander and senior Terrell Jones, started getting a consistent push up front to open lanes for Foster Powell and junior quarterback Khristian Martin.

Foster Powell capped a six-play, 76-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run with 3:43 to play till halftime, giving Highland Springs a lead at 12-7 that it would not relinquish again. Then the Springers defense forced a quick Commodores punt that only netted 23 yards.

Martin hit Noah Jenkins and Foster Powell for a couple few quick gains to set up Heath's TD catch just before the break, and the Springers skipped into the locker room up 18-7, set to receive the second-half kickoff.

"I just knew we had to make a play, offense was looking a little shaky," said Heath, another Virginia Tech recruit.

"Being a senior, it being my last game, I just said 'I've got to make a play.'"

Martin carried 13 times for 65 yards and completed 7 of 17 pass attempts for 77 yards and the TD to Heath. The Springers ran Martin more beginning in the second quarter via an option look that also included pitches to Foster Powell.

That schematic adjustment helped them find traction in the ground game. Highland Springs out-rushed Maury 238-114.

"It worked big for us being able to add an extra guy to the count, making them have to defend another player," Martin said of the option attack.

"It made them add extra people to the box and made the extra man have to pause for a second to go get the running back."

Though Maury moved the ball with its quick-hitting pass game, three first-half turnovers forced by the Highland Springs defense kept the Commodores attack out of sync. Brennan Johnson added an interception to go along with Nelson's and Heath's.

Jakyre Henley carried to the Maury 1-yard line and fumbled with 3:41 to play in the third. But Alexander came out of a scrum in the end zone with the ball, dancing in unison with the Springers band to celebrate the rare offensive lineman appearance on the scoresheet.

Maury's Kelvin Seay returned the ensuing kickoff to the end zone, and added a late 46-yard catch and run for a touchdown to keep things interesting.

But Springers receiver Caron Ferguson reversed field and outran the entire Commodores defense on a 49-yard touchdown with 5:41 to go to put the nail in the coffin.

Upon the final whistle, tears shone in Loren Johnson's eyes as his players rushed the field, one holding a gleaming sword just like the Springers' mascot, waiving it high above Kornblau Field.

"It's sinking in right now, sometimes you take it for granted when you're younger," the coach said, noting the weight of a three-year drought since Highland Springs won four consecutive championships 2015-2019.

"The more I coach, the more appreciative I am of the kids and the community, how everybody works together."

Maury 0 7 6 6 - 19

Highland Springs 6 12 8 7 - 33

HS - Nelson 65 INT return (kick failed)

Mau - J. Powell 25 pass from Miller (McClung kick)

HS - Aziz Foster Powell 12 run (run failed)

HS - Heath 5 pass from Martin (kick failed)

HS - Alexander 0 run (Foster Powell pass from Martin)

Mau - Seay 65 kick return (pass failed)

HS - Ferguson 49 run (Anderson kick)

Mau - Seay 46 pass from Miller (pass failed)

RUSHING

Maury - Lowe 15-100, P. Jones 3-9, J. Powell 1-8, Miller 3-(-)3; HS - Aziz Foster Powell 22-101, Martin 13-65, Ferguson 1-49, Henley 2-23, Jenkins 1-0.

PASSING

Maury - Miller 14-27-146-3-2; HS - Martin 7-17-77-0-1.

RECEIVING

Maury - J. Powell 5-53, Floyd 4-32, Bond 3-18, Seay 1-46, Johnson 3-(-)1; Lowe 1-0; HS - Ferguson 2-18, Jenkins 2-16, Heath 2-15, Aziz Foster Powell 1-28.

PHOTOS:Highland Springs dominates Maury 33-19 to win the state championship