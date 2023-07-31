Highland Springs rising senior quarterback Khristian Martin, the reigning co-All-Metro football player of the year, on Sunday announced his verbal commitment to the
University of Maryland, College Park.
Martin led the Springers to a
Class 5 state championship last season and shared POY honors with Dinwiddie's Harry Dalton, who led the Generals to the Class 4 crown.
A
three-star recruit in the Class of 2024 (247Sports), Martin also held offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Liberty, William & Mary and Texas A&M.
A 6-foot-4, 190-pound dual-threat signal caller, Martin, in 2022, accounted for 43 touchdowns running and passing.
He threw for 2,388 yards – to 16 different receivers – with 30 touchdowns and just one interception, while rushing for 773 yards and 13 TDs.
The Springers went 15-0, including a handful of wins against top-tier, out-of-state competition.
In a victory against Martinsburg, W.Va., Martin threw for 300 yards and ran for 114. He was named the Class 5 offensive player of the year.
A product of local quarterbacks coach Malcolm Bell's Undefeated Quarterback Training, Martin exhibits standout footwork, pocket awareness and accuracy, with a striking willingness to spread the ball around and find the open man.
Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin (12) celebrates with wide receiver Kemuel Fountain (84) after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Springers last year used his rushing prowess sparingly, but found ample success when deploying packages centered around designed carries for Martin.
Also a standout forward on the Springers basketball team, Martin helped Highland Springs win a state title on the hardwood in the 2021-22 season.
Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin (12) carries the ball during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
"I'd like to thank Coach (Loren) Johnson's and Coach (Reggie) Tennyson's staffs for embracing me and my athletic abilities in both sports," Martin said in a commitment video released on Sunday.
"I've made great memories with the teams, even winning state championships. But for me, football has always been my first love."
Highland Springs forward Khristian Martin (12) shoots over Stone Bridge wing Gabriel Coulthurst (12) during the Class 5 boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, March 3, 2023 at J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A member of the Big Ten Conference, Maryland last season went 8-5 and beat No. 23-ranked NC State 16-12 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
It would seem Terrapins running backs coach
Latrell Scott, a Richmond native with extensive recruiting roots in the area, helped bring Martin to College Park amid interest from top in-state programs like the Hokies and Cavaliers.
"804 (turtle emoji) let's GO," Scott tweeted on Sunday shortly after Martin's announcement.
All-Metro players of the year Harry Dalton of Dinwiddie (left) and Khristian Martin, of Highland Springs dominated area competition, but neither is finished playing high school football yet.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
A Mechanicsville High and Hampton University alumnus, Scott has coached at Virginia State, Norfolk State, VMI, Richmond, Virginia and JMU, among other stops.
Martin added that he developed a strong relationship with Terps head coach Michael Locksley, who visited Highland Springs personally on two occasions to court Martin.
The quarterback also sees ample opportunities for his professional life off the field through Maryland's mentor program.
"Go Terps!" Martin said with a smile upon announcing his college destination to a group gathered in Ashland on Sunday evening.
PHOTOS:Highland Springs dominates Maury 33-19 to win the state championship
