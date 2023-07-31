Highland Springs rising senior quarterback Khristian Martin, the reigning co-All-Metro football player of the year, on Sunday announced his verbal commitment to the University of Maryland, College Park.

Martin led the Springers to a Class 5 state championship last season and shared POY honors with Dinwiddie's Harry Dalton, who led the Generals to the Class 4 crown.

A three-star recruit in the Class of 2024 (247Sports), Martin also held offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Liberty, William & Mary and Texas A&M.

A 6-foot-4, 190-pound dual-threat signal caller, Martin, in 2022, accounted for 43 touchdowns running and passing.

He threw for 2,388 yards – to 16 different receivers – with 30 touchdowns and just one interception, while rushing for 773 yards and 13 TDs.

The Springers went 15-0, including a handful of wins against top-tier, out-of-state competition.

In a victory against Martinsburg, W.Va., Martin threw for 300 yards and ran for 114. He was named the Class 5 offensive player of the year.

A product of local quarterbacks coach Malcolm Bell's Undefeated Quarterback Training, Martin exhibits standout footwork, pocket awareness and accuracy, with a striking willingness to spread the ball around and find the open man.

The Springers last year used his rushing prowess sparingly, but found ample success when deploying packages centered around designed carries for Martin.

Also a standout forward on the Springers basketball team, Martin helped Highland Springs win a state title on the hardwood in the 2021-22 season.

"I'd like to thank Coach (Loren) Johnson's and Coach (Reggie) Tennyson's staffs for embracing me and my athletic abilities in both sports," Martin said in a commitment video released on Sunday.

"I've made great memories with the teams, even winning state championships. But for me, football has always been my first love."

A member of the Big Ten Conference, Maryland last season went 8-5 and beat No. 23-ranked NC State 16-12 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

804 🐢 Let’s GO ✊🏾 — Latrell Scott (@Latrell__Scott) July 30, 2023

It would seem Terrapins running backs coach Latrell Scott, a Richmond native with extensive recruiting roots in the area, helped bring Martin to College Park amid interest from top in-state programs like the Hokies and Cavaliers.

"804 (turtle emoji) let's GO," Scott tweeted on Sunday shortly after Martin's announcement.

A Mechanicsville High and Hampton University alumnus, Scott has coached at Virginia State, Norfolk State, VMI, Richmond, Virginia and JMU, among other stops.

Martin added that he developed a strong relationship with Terps head coach Michael Locksley, who visited Highland Springs personally on two occasions to court Martin.

The quarterback also sees ample opportunities for his professional life off the field through Maryland's mentor program.

"Go Terps!" Martin said with a smile upon announcing his college destination to a group gathered in Ashland on Sunday evening.

PHOTOS:Highland Springs dominates Maury 33-19 to win the state championship