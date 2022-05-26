Highland Springs football standout Rashaud Pernell decommits from Virginia Tech, reopens recruitment

Highland Springs first-team All-Metro edge rusher Rashaud Pernell on Thursday announced he has reopened his recruitment and decommitted from Virginia Tech after verbally committing to the Hokies nearly 11 months ago and signing his NLI in December.

"I first want to thank Virginia Tech for believing in me and making me feel apart [sic] of the family," Pernell wrote on Twitter.

"I've come to really love Blacksburg and Hokie nation over the last 2 years and wish everyone there the best. With that being said ... I will be decommitting and reopening my recruitment."

A first-team all-Region 5C honoree, Pernell was the linchpin in a talented front wall for the region champ Springers, constantly defeating blockers and hounding people in the backfield. From his end position, had 40 solo tackles, 18 assists, 11 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. He also forced four fumbles and had two pass breakups.

His announcement comes as a relative shock this late in the game as Pernell had already signed his NLI and was expected to enroll in Blacksburg this summer. His departure comes on the heels of Highland Springs teammate Takye Heath committing to Tech earlier this week.

Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson played defensive back at Tech in the late 1990s, and the Springers-to-Hokies pipeline over the years has been a mutually productive one with the likes of Cris Hill (cornerback, 2007); Macho Harris (athlete, 2005); Antoine Hopkins (defensive tackle, 2008); and Derrick Hopkins (defensive tackle, 2010) trading the black and gold in for the maroon and burnt orange.

New Hokies coach Brent Pry has in the early stages of his tenure vowed to invest in Virginia and renew Tech's focus on in-state recruiting after former coach Justin Fuente's staff struggled to draw much of the state's top talent.