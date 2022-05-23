Highland Springs football's Takye Heath commits to Virginia Tech

The Highland Springs to Virginia Tech football pipeline added another name Sunday when Springers rising senior athlete Takye Heath announced he will play his college ball in Blacksburg.

"IM HOME," Heath tweeted above a commitment video that included clips of his youth ball highlights while playing with the Glen Lea Lions, a youth football association in Henrico's East End that has laid the foundation for some of Highland Springs and Varina's top talent.

Heath joins a list of Springers-to-Hokies that includes former teammate Rashaud Pernell (linebacker / edge, Highland Springs Class of 2022); Cris Hill (cornerback, 2007); Macho Harris (athlete, 2005); Antoine Hopkins (defensive tackle, 2008); and Derrick Hopkins (defensive tackle, 2010).

Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson played defensive back at Tech in the late 1990s.

"A great young man, I've been knowing him since he was in a stroller, playing with a helmet on that was heavier than his whole body. He's been a football player since Day One" Springers assistant coach Robert "Pooka" Scott said in Heath's commitment video.

"One of his biggest assets to me is he's a very humble kid, very hardworking kid."

Scott lauded Heath's mental toughness, quickness, speed and ball skills. Heath thanked God, his family, his own coaches and all the college coaches who recruited him before unveiling a Virginia Tech envelope at midfield of Highland Springs' stadium while standing on the Springers logo and embracing his family.

A three-star recruit (247Sports), Heath also held offers from Virginia, West Virginia, Richmond, Liberty, Pittsburgh and Maryland, among others. The 2021 first team All-Metro honoree had 25 tackles as part of a lockdown Springers secondary.

Offensively, Heath operated in a do-it-all gadget role with 22 catches for 414 yards and five touchdowns through the air, more than 200 return yards and a TD, and four rushing TDs. He was a first-team all-region pick on both sides of the ball.

Heath committed to Tech as an athlete, so it appears the Hokies could deploy him in a similarly versatile role.

He joins a Hokies 2023 recruiting class that also includes Douglas Freeman edge / linebacker Jason Abbey; Radford High wide receiver Marcell Baylor; and North Cross School (Roanoke) offensive lineman Hannes Hammer.

New Hokies coach Brent Pry has since taking charge in Blacksburg vowed to "invest in Virginia" with a renewed focus on in-state recruiting.