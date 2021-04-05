Highland Springs gets top seed in Class 5, Region B via unusual tiebreaker as football playoffs get set to start

The VHSL released the official pairings for football regional semifinals on Monday, with seven games on this weekend's playoff slate involving at least one local team.

Per usual, Class 5, Region B is the headliner from a Richmond-area perspective. No. 1 Highland Springs (6-0) will be the home team against No. 4 Prince George (5-1) at Varina.

This will be the first meeting between the Springers and Royals since 2004. Highland Springs leads the all-time series 10-1, with Prince George's only victory (18-7) coming the first time the schools met in 1971. They played every year from 1971-1980, then just once in the 41 years since.

On the other side of the 5B bracket, No. 2 Hermitage (6-0) will host No. 3 Manchester (5-1). The Panthers and Lancers have met 17 times since first facing off in 1946. They played 12 times from '46 to 1964, then not again until 2014. Hermitage holds a 12-3-2 advantage in the series, with two ties coming in 1956 (0-0) and 1963 (27-27). But Manchester has won the past two meetings, 26-20 in 2017 and 70-0 in 2018.

Hermitage and Highland Springs finished with identical 28.0 ratings on the VHSL points scale. The Panthers and Springers, playing the exact same schedule (Varina, Glen Allen, Mills Godwin, Henrico, Deep Run and J.R. Tucker), needed a tiebreaker to determine the top seed.