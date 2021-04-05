Highland Springs gets top seed in Class 5, Region B via unusual tiebreaker as football playoffs get set to start

The VHSL released the official pairings for football regional semifinals on Monday, with seven games on this weekend's playoff slate involving at least one local team.
Per usual, Class 5, Region B is the headliner from a Richmond-area perspective. No. 1 Highland Springs (6-0) will be the home team against No. 4 Prince George (5-1) at Varina.
This will be the first meeting between the Springers and Royals since 2004. Highland Springs leads the all-time series 10-1, with Prince George's only victory (18-7) coming the first time the schools met in 1971. They played every year from 1971-1980, then just once in the 41 years since.
On the other side of the 5B bracket, No. 2 Hermitage (6-0) will host No. 3 Manchester (5-1). The Panthers and Lancers have met 17 times since first facing off in 1946. They played 12 times from '46 to 1964, then not again until 2014. Hermitage holds a 12-3-2 advantage in the series, with two ties coming in 1956 (0-0) and 1963 (27-27). But Manchester has won the past two meetings, 26-20 in 2017 and 70-0 in 2018.
Hermitage and Highland Springs finished with identical 28.0 ratings on the VHSL points scale. The Panthers and Springers, playing the exact same schedule (Varina, Glen Allen, Mills Godwin, Henrico, Deep Run and J.R. Tucker), needed a tiebreaker to determine the top seed.
The VHSL's only requirement is that each region send in their teams for the state playoffs. How regions determine seeding through tiebreakers is their decision. Highland Springs director of student activities Harry Lee Daniel said, prior to him becoming AD, the established tiebreaker for Region 5B was the Virginia Lottery Pick 3.
If the three-digit winning combination ended with an even number, Hermitage would be the top seed. And if it was odd, Highland Springs would be No. 1. It came back odd.
In Class 4, Region B, No. 1 Monacan (6-0) will host No. 4 Patrick Henry (6-0). The Chiefs and Patriots have met just once before, a 26-7 Monacan win in 1985 that saw the Chiefs capture their first Central Region championship before losing to eventual Group AAA state champion Hampton 18-0 in the state semifinals. That 1985 campaign also was Monacan's first winning season in football.
Two more 6-0 teams fill out the rest of 4B. No. 2 King George will host No. 3 Louisa. Monacan finished the regular season with a 29.0 rating. King George and Louisa tied at 27.0, and Patrick Henry was just behind them at 26.67.
In Class 6, Region A, No. 2 Thomas Dale (5-0) will host No. 3 Franklin County (4-2). The Knights and Eagles have played one time in their history, a 50-0 Thomas Dale victory in 2017.
In Class 3, Region A, No. 4 New Kent (4-2) travels to No. 1 Lafayette (5-0). The Rams beat the Trojans 35-13 in Williamsburg just a couple weeks ago on March 26, so New Kent will be seeking a reversal of fortune. The Rams and Trojans have met every year since 2001. New Kent won that first meeting 32-17, and Lafayette has dominated the series since, winning every game since 2002 to build an 18-1 head-to-head advantage.
On the other side of the 3A regional is No. 3 Hopewell (3-1), traveling to face No. 2 Phoebus (3-0). The Blue Devils and Phantoms have played twice. Hopewell won 7-6 in 2017 in Hampton, and again in 2019, 19-6 at Merner Field.
Hopewell finished with a 21.5 rating. New Kent came in at 20.83, Phoebus at 26.0 and Lafayette at 26.4.
In Class 3, Region B, Goochland (5-0) is the top seed at 26.8. The Bulldogs will host No. 4 Brentsville District (5-1) in the first ever meeting between the schools on the football field.
Area football regional pairings
Note: Higher seeds are hosts unless otherwise noted; all games are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Class 6, Region A
No. 1 Oscar Smith vs. No. 4 Grassfield (6:15 p.m.)
No. 2 Thomas Dale vs. No. 3 Franklin County
Class 5, Region B
No. 1 Highland Springs vs. No. 4 Prince George at Varina
No. 2 Hermitage vs. No. 3 Manchester
Class 4, Region B
No. 1 Monacan vs. No. 4 Patrick Henry
No. 2 King George vs. No. 3 Louisa County
Class 3, Region A
No. 1 Lafayette vs. No. 4 New Kent
No. 2 Phoebus vs. No. 3 Hopewell
Class 3, Region B
No. 1 Goochland vs. No. 4 Brentsville District
No. 2 Independence vs. No. 3 Skyline
