Nothing, it seemed, would fall.

Not their shots from behind the arc. Not their mid-range jumpers. Not even their point-blank stickbacks.

The guys from Highland Springs were undaunted. They didn’t panic. They stayed the course. They controlled the boards (46-34) and forced 16 costly turnovers.

Though they shot 21-for-62 from the field, they hung on to defeat Stone Bridge (Ashburn) 62-58 in the Class 5 state quarterfinal round Friday night in J.R. Tucker’s spacious new palace of a gym.

It was their tenth straight victory in their quest to repeat as state champs.

“You have to find ways to win,” said Khristian Martin, the Springers’ 6-foot-4 senior forward. “Dive on loose balls. Rebound. Play defense. Force them into bad shots.

“Stone Bridge shot a lot better than we saw on film. They kept the game close. Our guys played tough and were able to pull it out.”

On the momentum generated when Sam Whitehead drained two quick 3-pointers, the Bulldogs jumped ahead 9-2 forcing HS coach Reggie Tennyson to call time at 5:21 of the first quarter.

“We needed to get back on task,” Tennyson said. “We needed to focus and regroup. We always express that basketball is a 32-minute game. You don’t win the game in the first half.

“These kids are very resourceful. They play with a lot of moxie. Their will to win always keeps us in striking distance.”

The Springers cut their deficit to 13-10 after the first quarter, then took a 19-13 lead two minutes into the second on 3-point strikes by Jabari Thompson, Danzelle Bullock-Coles, and James Vaughan on consecutive possessions.

When Vaughan sank two free throws at 2:39 to put them up 27-17, they appeared to be pulling away.

The Bulldogs, though, refused to capitulate, using back-to-back 3-pointers (by Mario Suarez and Sam Rubino) and limiting the Springers to 0-for-8 shooting to go into halftime trailing 27-23.

“We knew Stone Bridge would be tough,” Tennyson said. “We knew it would be a close game. We anticipated their energy would be at a high level. We didn’t meet that energy.”

In the second half, though, they did, thanks to the harrying power of their 2-2-1 press that took on a variety of looks in the front court.

After Stone Bridge forged a 29-all tie when Omar Abushaban scored on a sweet inside move at 6:22, the Springers ran off six straight points (stickbacks by Ezekiel Burchett and Jordan Jackson plus Burchett’s transition layup following a steal) to go up 35-29.

Though the Springers never trailed again, they could never drop their guard.

One reason was that Bullock-Coles, their leading scorer, drew his third foul midway through the third quarter and fourth late in the final period and had to adjust his game, both offensively and defensively, to avoid taking a permanent seat on the bench.

“Had to stay solid on the defensive end,” said Bullock-Coles, a 6-3 junior who scored 18 points despite considerable attention from the Stone Bridge defense. “Most teams come out in a box-and-one. I just try to keep my poise, be confident, and play the game the way I’ve played it since second grade.”

With three minutes remaining, the Springers led 53-45. Once again, they appeared to have the game in hand.

With Stone Bridge in a must-foul situation, all they had to do was get the ball to their shooters, who would connect on their free throws.

Easier said than done.

In the fourth quarter, the Springers hit 9-of-20 from the line. But in the final stretch, they hit 7-of-16, allowing the Bulldogs to have a legitimate shot until the clock finally ran out.

“Find ways to win, whether it’s pretty or ugly,” Martin said. “Bottom line is to win the state championship.”

Stone Bridge……………….13 10 18 17 – 58

Highland Springs………...10 14 17 18 – 62

Stone Bridge (16-13) – Rubino 3, Limcaoco 0, Copeland 0, Duncan 11, Couthurst 8, Whitehead 20, Johnson 0, Marquez 0, Abushaban 13, Mazur 0, Saurez 3. Totals: 19 12-19 58

Highland Springs (20-6) – Burchett 12, Waller 0, Vaughan 10, Bullock-Coles 18, Thompson 4, Martin 12, Langley 0, Jackson 6, Williams 0. Totals: 21 16-28 62.