Highland Springs hangs on to beat Stone Bridge, advances to Class 5 state final

The moment of truth had arrived.

The game, the undefeated season, and, for the Highland Springs seniors, their careers came down to one dramatic, decisive play.

Fifty-three seconds remained in the VHSL Class 5 state semifinal between Stone Bridge (Ashburn)and the Springers at Victor W. Kreiter Stadium Saturday when the Bulldogs, amidst a frenetic fourth-quarter comeback, faced fourth-and-10 from their 48.

With the home team in their bend-but-not-break prevent defense and the energized, highly-partisan crowd screaming high-decibel encouragement, Stone Bridge quarterback Mario Saurez dropped back, stepped right to evade a furious rush, and delivered a pinpoint spiral into the cool night air in the direction of Colton Hinton at the 5.

Hinton leapt. Simultaneously, a trio of Springers converged. Time, for all but the four, seemed to freeze.

Then, in an instant, the ball ricocheted to the glistening turf. The Highland Springs faithful exhaled. The celebration began.

The Springers (14-0) had escaped with a 19-14 victory over their long-time nemesis (two-time defending state champ at the Springers’ expense) to earn a berth in the state title game Saturday against Maury at Old Dominion University.

“Never give up, no matter what,” said senior nickel back Lance Nelson Jr. about his guys’ mentality with the outcome in the balance. “This was a game we really wanted, especially since we’ve been losing to them. It meant so much to the coaches, so we made sure to put it on our backs. The defense held out to the last play of the game.”

The Springers built a 19-0 lead through the first three quarters thanks to a series of big plays and a staunch defense that effectively contained Stone Bridge’s multifaceted offense, which includes a wide-open spread attack and the misdirection and deception of the single wing.

Quarterback Khristian Martin scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 11 yards (one play after teaming with with Takye Heath on a 70-yard catch-and-run) and 3 yards (to end an 8-play, 79-yard series highlighted by his 56-yard connection to Jakyre Henley).

The Springers’ final TD came at 2:46 of the third period on fourth-and-17 from the visitors’ 25 when Martin stepped from the pocket as the Bulldogs bore down and hit Caron Ferguson wide open at the 5.

“They’re a disciplined team,” said Martin of Stone Bridge. “Keep going. Trust your guys. My guys took some small plays and made big plays.

“I wasn’t sacked at all today. My offensive line did a great job. Definitely pulled through and did what they were supposed to do.”

Until the Stone Bridge resurgence, the Springers limited them to just 146 yards. In the final period, the Bulldogs (12-2) amassed 150 yards and scored twice, first on a 3-yard run by Zeke Wimbush to end a 13-play, 63-yard drive at 9:36 and later on a 1-yard blast by Wimbush at 3:23 to end a nine-play, 94-yard drive that appeared unlikely after the Springers’ Jerel Dent nailed a 54-yard punt to the 6.

“It starts with studying and studying,” said HS defensive coordinator Devon Simmons of preparing for the Bulldogs’ varied attack. “Where does it [the ball] come from? How does it [the play] develop? What are their goals? What do they do well? What are their reads?

“You have to look at down and distance, at tendencies, at personnel. All of that plays into it.”

The Springers ran 49 plays for 403 yards (230 rushing, 173 passing) and seven first downs. The Bulldogs accounted for 13 first downs and 296 yards (191 rushing, 105 passing).

“This was our time,” said senior cornerback Braylon Johnson, who ended two Bulldogs’ drives with goal-line interceptions. “Just play ball.”

Stone Bridge 0 0 0 14 — 14

Highland Springs 0 12 7 0 – 19

HS — Martin 11 run (kick failed)

HS — Martin 4 run (kick failed)

HS — Ferguson 25 pass from Martin (Anderson kick)

SB — Wimbush 3 run (Dastejerdi kick)

SB — Wimbush 1 run (Dastejerdi kick)

RUSHING

SB — Wimbush 12-95 Hinton 6-30, Kaiser 6-30, Miller 5-25, Saurez 2-9; HS — Henley 4-92, Foster-Powell 16-85, Martin 11-48, Jenkins 2-9, Williams 1-0, Heath 1-minus 4.

PASSING

SB –Saurez 4-9-0-76 yards, Wimbush 2-8-2-29; HS — Martin 5-14-0-173

RECEIVING