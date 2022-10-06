Highland Springs’ Jakyre Henley is the 804 Varsity player of the week for Week 6 of the high school football season

Each week, 804 Varsity posts a player of the week poll, usually Saturday evening, with voting until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

By the numbers: Henley had five carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, four catches for 54 yards and a TD, and was 2 for 2 passing for 35 yards and a TD in No. 1 Highland Springs’ 56-0 victory over Colonial Forge. For the season, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound junior has scored nine touchdowns and thrown another for a team that is averaging 48 points. He has 15 carries for 167 yards and four TDs, eight catches for 188 yards and four TDs, a 65-yard punt return or a TD, and is 3-for-5 passing for 46 yards and a TD. His first name is pronounced Jakarie.

Multiple roles: Henley was a quarterback in youth league. He starts at slot receiver for the Springers but also moves to running back and quarterback. He returns kicks, is the holder for field goals and is the protector on the punt team. “That’s definitely a lot to remember,” he said. “Being a quarterback my whole life, picking up a playbook is probably the easiest thing, which helps me in other positions. I know where everybody is supposed to be. I think that’s a plus.”

Game goal: “One of my goals was to get a punt return, a receiving touchdown, a throwing touchdown and a running touchdown all in one game. I’m always either one off or two off.”

Season goal: “Me and [Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson] had a talk, and I said I wanted to five passing [TDs], five running and five receiving.”

Recruiting: Likely because of his height, Henley’s only offer at the moment is from William & Mary, but Johnson expects that to change. Henley has run the 40 in 4.4 seconds. “He doesn’t get in and out of phone booths with three people around him, but he does run away from people,” Johnson said. “… He’s a dynamic guy.”

Fuel: Henley uses his height as motivation. He’s talked to former Highland Springs star Greg Dortch, who’s in the NFL with the Cardinals as a 5-7, 175-pound receiver. “My cousin used to play with him,” Henley said. “[Dortch] used to tell me the same thing: ‘Just keep doing what you do, and the school that’s really going to give you a chance, that’s going to be the school for you.’”

Potential college major: Cyber security. Henley has a 3.8 GPA.

On his teammates: “I love this team. This is definitely one of my favorite teams I’ve played with.” Why? “Chemistry. I feel like we’re one. If somebody is down on their self, the whole team is uplifting them.”

Describes himself as: “Humble. Definitely a team player.”

Other sports: Runs the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay in track. The relay team finished sixth in the state in Class 5 last year.

Loves to eat: “Like literally everything.”

Best sports memory: “My rec team was 80-4 [from first grad to seventh grade]. Our last championship was definitely my favorite. That was the fifth one we won in a row.”

Nickname: “The Magician,” from his youth league days.

Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles. “It was definitely Michael Vick and LeSean McCoy. That’s who [McCoy] I used to try to model my game after.”

VOTING FOR PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

Jakyre Henley, Highland Springs: 928

Riley Roarty, Benedictine: 849

Tae Gilpin, Atlee: 396

Myles Derricott, Varina: 262

Davion Brown, Trinity Episcopal: 214

Quentin Mankin, Dinwiddie: 157

Rashad Lewis, L.C. Bird: 145

Hayden Rollison, Collegiate: 98

Uriah Harris, Hermitage: 38