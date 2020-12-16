Highland Springs' Kelvin Gilliam and Damond Harmon will be teammates in college football, as will Matoaca's Jacob Coleman and Troy Lewis

Gilliam is 6-foot-3, 260 pounds. Power Five programs have pursued him since early in his high school career. The list for Harmon (6-1, 180 pounds) started after his sophomore year and grew quickly after last season, when he registered 22 tackles, 12 assists, five interceptions and seven pass breakups.

By this past spring, both had myriad offers, including some of the same schools: Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Florida, Texas and others.

Gilliam said they talked about the possibility of going to the same school, but the decisions were being made independently.

Recruits haven’t been able to take official visits because of the pandemic, so Harmon made up his mind in June after a virtual visit with Oklahoma. He announced his commitment on Aug. 1.

Gilliam still was weighing his choice among Oklahoma, Penn State and South Carolina before announcing his commitment to the Sooners on Aug. 22.

“It’s real cool,” Harmon said of being teammates in college. “A lot of people don’t get to do it. But that’s not what we’re going for. We’re going to play. I’m going to try to make it to the league [NFL] … so we’re going to push each other and go hard like we’ve been doing.”