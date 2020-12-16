Highland Springs' Kelvin Gilliam and Damond Harmon will be teammates in college football, as will Matoaca's Jacob Coleman and Troy Lewis

They’re close friends who have known each other for a long time, first as competitors in youth league and then as teammates in high school. They were recruited by many of the same programs.
And now they’ve aligned to play college football together.
Highland Springs High defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam and defensive back Damond Harmon signed with Oklahoma on Wednesday on the first day of the early period for football. South of them, Matoaca tight end Jacob Coleman and wide receiver Troy Lewis signed with East Carolina.
These two-by-two combinations didn’t plan it this way, but that’s how it worked out.
“That’s something special that you don’t see every day,” said Coleman, whose brother, Jonathan, is a redshirt freshman defensive back with the Pirates. “We’re best friends, so that just makes it even more awesome.”
Adding to the parallels: Coleman and Lewis will find another set of Highland Springs teammates at East Carolina. Last year, the Springers sent defensive back David Laney, defensive lineman Suirad Ware and preferred walk-on receiver Kerry King to the Pirates.
Gilliam and Harmon have been connected since youth league and fifth grade.
“Our parents hang out together,” Gilliam said. “We stayed at each other’s houses. That’s how it sort of fed that little brother bond that we built.”
Gilliam is 6-foot-3, 260 pounds. Power Five programs have pursued him since early in his high school career. The list for Harmon (6-1, 180 pounds) started after his sophomore year and grew quickly after last season, when he registered 22 tackles, 12 assists, five interceptions and seven pass breakups.
By this past spring, both had myriad offers, including some of the same schools: Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Florida, Texas and others.
Gilliam said they talked about the possibility of going to the same school, but the decisions were being made independently.
Recruits haven’t been able to take official visits because of the pandemic, so Harmon made up his mind in June after a virtual visit with Oklahoma. He announced his commitment on Aug. 1.
Gilliam still was weighing his choice among Oklahoma, Penn State and South Carolina before announcing his commitment to the Sooners on Aug. 22.
“It’s real cool,” Harmon said of being teammates in college. “A lot of people don’t get to do it. But that’s not what we’re going for. We’re going to play. I’m going to try to make it to the league [NFL] … so we’re going to push each other and go hard like we’ve been doing.”
Gilliam’s goals are “to go there as a true freshman and just to be that guy that people can count on, especially the coaching staff. Just being that type of guy that people will always look up to and just have my name as one of the Sooner greats before I leave.”
Among Harmon’s goals are being first-team all-conference, winning championships, “doing great in the classroom, and by my third year or my second year, I want to win the Jim Thorpe Award [as the top defensive back].”
Coleman and Lewis had a little rivalry going as youth league opponents. They became close in sixth grade and have been hanging out since.
After working out together Tuesday, they laughed about a three-way call with a reporter while sitting in different cars beside each other.
Coleman, who’s 6-4, 215 pounds, had 35 catches for 391 yards and four TDs for the Warriors last season. Lewis, a 6-3 195-pounder, had 35 catches for 672 yards and five TDs.
About eight schools recruited both. Lewis also had interest from Harvard and Yale.
While they were making separate decisions, East Carolina had been on their minds since a visit to the campus as sophomores. Coleman committed to the Pirates on July 3 and said he “kind of put the bug in Troy’s ear. I told him I wasn’t pressuring him to come, but if he wanted to come …
“Since we’re best friends, once I committed, people knew that oh, he has to be going to ECU. If you knew us and you’re in our circle, you knew where Troy was going.”
Lewis committed three days later.
“It’s truly a blessing to go to be able to go to the same school with your best friend who’s like a brother, but I never really thought about it,” Lewis said. “It kind of hit me when we both got an offer from [Massachusetts in February]. We both got it at the same time. That really hit me like, wow, we may have the opportunity to play at the same school in college.
"We were thinking about East Carolina for a good amount of time. Our sophomore year, we went on a visit there. The campus was beautiful. Everything around it was amazing. Ever since then, we’ve just been thinking about going to East Carolina. When Jacob committed, I really thought the time was right for me to go there, too."
