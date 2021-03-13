Highland Springs overcomes halftime deficit to rout Glen Allen 35-9

The Highland Springs junior quarterback-receiver duo of Khaliyl Nasir and Quanye Veney first started throwing together when they were 6 or 7 years old.

"We always had that one-two punch ever since rec ball," Nasir said. "He introduced me to the game of football. Since then, we just always had that chemistry."

That chemistry paid off in a big way Friday night. Making his first start of the season under center, Nasir completed 15 of 28 passes for 185 yards, Veney caught six balls for 90 yards and the Springers (3-0) used a balanced attack to overcome a 9-7 halftime deficit and trounce host Glen Allen 35-9.

"I just came into the game trying to build confidence with him" said Veney, who also had a big kick return to open the second half and jumpstart the Springers' resurgence.

"First half, (Nasir) wasn't really himself. Second half, we came out, built up his confidence a little more and he found his way."

A rugged ground game led by senior back Jordan Jackson (17 carries, 128 yards, two TDs) made life easier for Nasir and hard on the Jaguars defense. Marcel Fleming and Rae'shon Smith also rushed for touchdowns, those three plus senior back Lequan Bassett helped Springs total 195 yards and four scores on the ground.