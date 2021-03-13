Highland Springs overcomes halftime deficit to rout Glen Allen 35-9

The Highland Springs junior quarterback-receiver duo of Khaliyl Nasir and Quanye Veney first started throwing together when they were 6 or 7 years old.
"We always had that one-two punch ever since rec ball," Nasir said. "He introduced me to the game of football. Since then, we just always had that chemistry."
That chemistry paid off in a big way Friday night. Making his first start of the season under center, Nasir completed 15 of 28 passes for 185 yards, Veney caught six balls for 90 yards and the Springers (3-0) used a balanced attack to overcome a 9-7 halftime deficit and trounce host Glen Allen 35-9.
"I just came into the game trying to build confidence with him" said Veney, who also had a big kick return to open the second half and jumpstart the Springers' resurgence.
"First half, (Nasir) wasn't really himself. Second half, we came out, built up his confidence a little more and he found his way."
A rugged ground game led by senior back Jordan Jackson (17 carries, 128 yards, two TDs) made life easier for Nasir and hard on the Jaguars defense. Marcel Fleming and Rae'shon Smith also rushed for touchdowns, those three plus senior back Lequan Bassett helped Springs total 195 yards and four scores on the ground.
"Jordan Jackson has taken his game to another level," said Springers coach Loren Johnson. "Everyone in the running back room is doing an excellent job of learning from each other, working with each other and playing extremely hard regardless of what the situation is."
The Highland Springs defense, led by shutdown corner and Oklahoma recruit Damond Harmon, held the Jaguars (2-2) to 101 yards of total offense (62 rushing, 39 passing) and a second quarter field goal by Steele Vantre.
Lineman Kelvin Gilliam, another future Sooner, wreaked havoc in the Jaguar backfield and led the charge up front. Springs held versatile Glen Allen quarterback Jordan Greenhow to just 15 yards passing, 17 rushing and 25 receiving.
Junior cornerback DaQuan Giles had a pick-six down the left sideline on Glen Allen's third play from scrimmage. It seemed then like Highland Springs might romp to victory, but Dominic Dutton (seven carries, 21 yards) ran the ensuing kickoff back to score the Jaguars' lone touchdown. The rest of the first half was a defensive struggle, and Glen Allen carried a 9-7 lead into halftime.
"We came out flat," Jackson said of the first half. "We had to come out (in the second) with a different mentality. ... We had to dominate in the second half to win."
Johnson said he kept his halftime talk simple and encouraging.
"Give credit to (Glen Allen) coach (Perry) Jones and his coaching staff, they put us in a bind early," Johnson said. "We had to come back out and find a way to execute when the chips were down."
Veney's return set the Springers up in Glen Allen territory to begin the second half. The Springers converted a 4th and 3 on a 20-yard pass play from Nasir to Veney, then Jackson bounced off a host of would-be tacklers and scampered 20 yards to the house. That score put Highland Springs up 14-9, and they were in control the rest of the way.
Johnson said, in the shortened six-game season which his team is already halfway through, his Springers have felt a sense of urgency since Day One.
"It only heightens itself when you get into a game like this," Johnson said. "It's a dogfight, you can't take anybody lightly, you can't look past anybody. ... When you take advantage of those opportunities, you can become a better football program, and I hope that's what we did tonight."
-----------------------------------------
Highland Springs 7 0 14 14 - 35
Glen Allen 6 3 0 0 - 9
Scoring plays
1Q
HS - Giles INT return (Alsheskie kick)
GA - Dutton 80 kick return (kick failed)
2Q
GA - Vantre 32 FG
3Q
HS - Jackson 20 run (Alsheskie kick)
HS - Fleming 2 run (Alsheskie kick)
HS - Jackson 5 run (Alsheskie kick)
4Q
HS - Rae'Shon Smith 25 run (Alsheskie kick)
Passing: Highland Springs: Khaliyl Nasir 15-28-185-1; Glen Allen: Jordan Brown 3-8-24-1; Jordan Greenhow 3-10-15-0.
Rushing: Highland Springs: Jordan Jackson 17-128; Marcel Fleming 5-16; Rae'shon Smith 2-27; Lequan Bassett 4-17; Otis Hendricks 1-3; Quanye Veney 2-4; Khaliyl Nasir 1-0; Glen Allen: Dominic Dutton 7-21; Christopher Green 5-24; Jordan Greenhow 7-17; Jordan Brown 4--2; Patrick Carey 2-0; Adrien Mosley 1-2.
Receiving: Highland Springs: Quanye Veney 6-90; Takye Heath 4-34; Latrell Sutton 4-52; Michael Hodge 1-9; Glen Allen: Jordan Greenhow 1-25; Andrew Morris 2-11; Dominic Dutton 2-3; Christopher Green 1-0.
