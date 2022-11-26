Highland Springs pulls away from L.C. Bird in second half, claims Region 5C title

It was just a matter of time.

Timing, too.

Not even an inspired, we’re-here-to-win effort by the L.C. Bird Skyhawks and some atypical, imprecise execution by Highland Springs in the first half of the Region 5C championship game could prevent the Springers from emerging victorious 35-0 and raising the trophy as the long shadows descended on Victor W. Kreiter Stadium late Saturday afternoon.

“Early on, we didn’t play a clean football game,” said Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson, referencing the errors (fumble, bobbled pitchout for a long loss, missed assignments) that stymied his guys and allowed the visitors to hang tough for almost a half. “We don’t normally do those things. They’re not in our character.

“We were pressing in a lot of ways. We were trying to prove what we can do. If we just go out and play clean football, we’ll be all right.”

Once the Springers (13-0) steadied themselves, they were more than just all right.

Their swarming, gang-tackling, four-man-front defense allowed the run-heavy Skyhawks (9-4) just 53 yards, all on the ground, and two first downs.

“We knew they’d run the ball the majority, so our goal was to execute physically at the point of attack,” said the Springers’ Alonzo James, a 5-foot-11, 250-pound interior defensive lineman.

“One of the things I love about our coaching staff is everything was up to par. Everything we practiced was everything Bird ran. Nothing surprised us.”

The Springers’ talented, multilook, creatively choreographed offense amassed 307 yards (172 rushing, 135 passing) and 12 first downs.

Quarterback Kristian Martin, a 6-4, 190-pound junior, completed 10-of-14 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns and rushed seven times – sometimes on called plays, other times when flushed from the pocket – for 62 yards and one TD, a 6-yard run 2:49 before halftime to culminate a seven-play, 45-yard drive.

Shortly after, the complexion of this tightly contested game changed dramatically.

With 11.2 seconds remaining in the half, the Springers’ Malik Morrow recovered a Bird fumble caused by an errant snap at the visitors' 2-yard line.

At 0:02.6, Martin hit a wide-open Caron Ferguson for the score. Jerel Dent’s point-after provided a 14-0 lead and huge momentum going into the break.

“We knew we had one play,” Martin said. “Our ability to run the football made them come into the box. Our receivers were open on the edge. They can make plays when they get it.”

Jakyre Henley returned the second half kickoff 5 yards to the HS 27. Aziz Foster-Powell then bulled 6 yards to the 33, and Martin faked left and sprinted right behind a phalanx of blockers 17 yards to midfield.

On the third play, Martin hit Takye Heath in the left flat, and Heath cut back across the defense and outsprinted the pursuit to the end zone.

“My guys stuck with me,” Martin said. “I appreciate them. The line played well. Running backs played well. Receivers caught small passes and took it the distance. Guys came out sharp clicking on all cylinders. Big-time players made big-time plays.”

Up 21-0 following Harvey Anderson’s PAT, the Springers stuck again when Heath intercepted a pass on Bird’s first play. Three snaps later, Foster-Powell swept left end for a 30-yard TD at 8:58 of the third quarter.

The Springers’ final TD came on 20-yard Martin-to-Henley connection 6:08 from the end.

Next up for the Springers is Stone Bridge in the state semifinals Saturday at home.

“The main goal is still the main goal, so we have to win next week,” said Martin of the Springers’ quest for the state title. "Eyes on that right now. Everybody in the locker room knows the main goal.”

L.C. Bird 0 0 0 0 – 0

Highland Springs 0 14 13 8 – 35

HS – Martin 6 run (Anderson kick)

HS – Ferguson 2 pass from Martin (Dent kick)

HS – Heath 50 pass from Martin (Anderson kick)

HS – Foster-Powell 30 run (kick failed)

HS – Henley 20 pass from Martin (Henley run)

RUSHING

LCB – Townes-Fox 13-22, Williams 11-17, Amin 1-15, Lowe 7-6, Lewis 1-minus-7; HS – Foster-Powell 9-78, Martin 7-62, Robinson 5-47, Jenkins 2-19, Henley 3-11, Team 2-minus-35

PASSING

LCB – Williams 0-3-1-0; HS – Martin 10-14-0-135, Henley 0-1-0-0

RECEIVING