Highland Springs scheduled to meet West Virginia kingpin Martinsburg on Friday

After the pandemic derailed a meeting of football heavyweights from separate states last year, Highland Springs and Martinsburg, West Virginia are scheduled to square off this week.

Martinsburg, which is northwest of Washington, will make the trip to Richmond to play the Springers on Friday. Highland Springs will make the return trip to Martinsburg next season as part of a two-game series.

The Springers are 89-7 in the past seven-plus seasons, including four consecutive state titles from 2015-18. They lost in the state championship game in overtime last season.

Martinsburg had a 57-game winning streak snapped last season and was knocked out of the state playoffs in the quarterfinals by COVID. It had won four consecutive Class AAA state titles (eight in the previous 10 years).

“They’ve been winners,” Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson said. “That speaks volumes for any football program.”

Martinsburg is 3-0 this year, having beaten Virginia schools Salem (35-21) and Sherando (55-7), as well as Musselman of West Virginia (56-14).