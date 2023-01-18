Highland Springs' speed on display in win over Mechanicsville

Too quick. Too fast. Too utterly relentless.

Such was the formula that propelled Highland Springs, No. 6 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, to a 57-39 victory over Mechanicsville in a matchup of longtime Capital District rivals Tuesday night.

Using a variety of well-tuned defensive looks, the visiting Springers wreaked unmitigated havoc on the Mustangs’ offensive flow, converted copious turnovers into points, jumped to a commanding early lead, and never took their collective foot off the gas.

Nothing new here. High-octane play is the modus operandi of Franklin Harris-coached teams.

“We are quick, and it is relentless,” Harris said as his girls filed out of their locker room and headed toward their bus for the 15-minute ride home.

“That part of our defense has never changed whether we’re in our circle or our man or our (2-2-1) press. We just try to put relentless effort out there and attack, attack, attack.

“I don’t have the greatest shooters on this team. I have shooters that can get hot. If we attack you, we try to get turnovers and steals or you throw it away. That gives us more opportunities to get ourselves on track and score from there.”

The Mustangs opened in a 1-2-2 zone and stuck with it throughout.

Ah’Kiya Pye got their attention with a 3-pointer from the left corner at 7:15 of the first quarter.

Kedelin Santos, Mechanicsville’s freshman guard, hit a short jumper at 5:24, but over the next four minutes, Harris’s crew ran off 10 straight points, all from short range and many off turnovers, to take a 13-2 lead and set the tone for the evening.

Santos and Kate Carlton drilled 3-pointers in the final minute of the quarter, but Kaylah Baxter followed suit at 0:03 to put the Springers ahead 16-8 entering the second.

That’s when they got down to business. They moved about the court with alacrity and purpose. They continued to press with impunity, then create more havoc with their front-court defense. They made ball movement against the Mustangs’ defense an art form.

Over the next eight minutes, they forced nine more turnovers, blew the game open with a 22-4 run fueled by five chip-shot buckets and four 3-balls (three by Bri Shelton, and one by Pye), and took a 38-18 lead into the break.

“We did a good job of moving the ball and looking for a shot instead of forcing a shot,” said Pye, a 5-6 junior point guard. “We were trying to break the defense down to get somebody open. Get the ball to the middle, then kick it out.

“Mostly the high post and deep corner and deep wing were open.”

In the first two quarters, Highland Springs hit 15-of-41 shots, allowed the Mustangs only 7-of-17 shooting, outrebounded them 21-14, forced 17 turnovers, and committed just three.

“Our defense is pretty good,” Pye said, understating the obvious. “I love our double-double press. They broke it when we didn’t get back and cover the middle, but once we got that packed down, we were good. Turnovers, steal the ball, whatever we can do so they can’t get the ball up the court.

“Defense is our No. 1 thing. Defense is our offense.”

For the game, the Highland Springs shot 23-for-68 and Mechanicsville 14-for-41. The Springers outrebounded the Mustangs 41-32, forced 23 turnovers, and committed 12, seven of which came in the final quarter.

“We just had to play our style,” Harris said. “Pressure the ball. Move the ball on offense. Run, run, run, run, run.

“We’re still young, but we’re getting there. We’re getting better, and when we play our style, we’re OK.”

Highland Springs……………16 22 13 6 -- 57

Mechanicsville…………………8 10 6 15 -- 39

Highland Springs (11-3) – Pye 11, Boyd 3, Baxter 7, Foulk 8, Paige 3, Reynolds 0, Shelton 9, Gathright 0, Brown 10, Jackson 6, Hargan 0, Boisseau 0. Totals: 23 4-6 57.

Mechanicsville (11-2) – Duke 0, Olivera 0, Santos 16, K. Carlton 10, Frantz 5, B. Carlton 0, Khan 0, Hardwick 8, Owens 0, Deloach 0. Totals: 14 6-10 39