Highland Springs standout Kelvin Gilliam named Gatorade State Football Player of the Year
breaking

Highland Springs standout Kelvin Gilliam named Gatorade State Football Player of the Year

20200823_SPO_GILLIAM_JW06

Highland Springs senior defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam announced that he would be attending the University of Oklahoma during an announcement ceremony at River City Roll, Saturday 8/22/2020.

 JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH

Highland Springs defensive end Kelvin Gilliam has been named the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year, Gatorade announced in a press release on Thursday.

Gilliam, who will play in college at Oklahoma, recorded 48 tackles, 16 for loss, and 11 sacks while leading the Springers (9-1) to the Class 5 title game.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior also accrued two safeties. Highland Springs had five shutouts and allowed 4.4 points per game. 

Gilliam also has served as a peer tutor, volunteered locally feeding the homeless and maintained a 4.16 GPA.

The four-star defensive lineman had about 40 college scholarship offers, but narrowed his decision to Oklahoma, Penn State and South Carolina, before choosing the Sooners.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

