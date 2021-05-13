Highland Springs standout Kelvin Gilliam named Gatorade State Football Player of the Year

Highland Springs defensive end Kelvin Gilliam has been named the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year, Gatorade announced in a press release on Thursday.

Gilliam, who will play in college at Oklahoma, recorded 48 tackles, 16 for loss, and 11 sacks while leading the Springers (9-1) to the Class 5 title game.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior also accrued two safeties. Highland Springs had five shutouts and allowed 4.4 points per game.

Gilliam also has served as a peer tutor, volunteered locally feeding the homeless and maintained a 4.16 GPA.

The four-star defensive lineman had about 40 college scholarship offers, but narrowed his decision to Oklahoma, Penn State and South Carolina, before choosing the Sooners.